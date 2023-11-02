Actress Emily Hampshire, Schitt's Creek's Stevie Budd, issued an apology for wearing a Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Halloween costume.

In what sounds like it could have been a storyline for Stevie Budd on Schitt's Creek, the real life actress behind the popular character Emily Hampshire issued an apology after backlash ensued over her poor taste Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Halloween costume choice.

Hampshire, who dressed as Johnny Depp alongside her friend who was dressed as Depp's estranged ex-wife Amber Heard, accessorized their ensembles with a wine bottle and a poop prop — both allusions to some of the actors' most infamous courtroom testimony allegations from their much-publicized domestic abuse trial.

Hampshire, 42, took to Instagram on Wednesday to express her regret about the costume. “I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive, and arrogant things I've ever done,” the post began.

“For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe,” she continued.

Hampshire then added, “Domestic abuse is never, ever funny. These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions. In the future, I will do better. I’m so sorry.”

Photos of Hampshire and her friend's costumes had been posted online, then were taken down, but have been subsequently reposted by TMZ. They were criticized for appearing to make light of the awful domestic abuse allegations brought by Heard against Depp.

Hampshire, beloved for her portrayal of sarcastic hotel employee Stevie Budd on six seasons of the hit sitcom Schitt's Creek, wanted to clear the air that there is nothing funny about accusations of domestic abuse.