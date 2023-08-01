Actor Javon Walton, known for his role as Ashtray in the hit show “Euphoria,” has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star, Angus Cloud, who portrayed Fezco, his on-screen older brother, TMZ reports. The 17-year-old actor took to social media to share some photos of the pair, including a touching snap of them cuddling, captioned with “rest easy brother❤️🕊️.”

Javon Walton, Storm Reid via Instagram 💜 pic.twitter.com/7FAELHD0V1 — Euphoria Source (@EuphoriaSource) July 31, 2023

In addition to the post, Javon shared an Instagram story featuring a photo of them shaking hands, with the caption “forever family ❤️.” The heartfelt messages came after TMZ reported Angus Cloud's passing at his family's Oakland residence. Police and fire responded to a 911 call from his mother, who reported a “possible overdose” and stated that Angus had no pulse.

In a statement issued by the Cloud family, they expressed their grief over the loss of an “incredible human.” They revealed that Angus recently buried his father, which deeply messed with him. The family found some comfort in the belief that Angus reunited with his beloved father, his best friend.

Angus Cloud spoke on his battle with mental health. His family hopes that his passing serves as a reminder to others that they are not alone in their struggles and should not suffer in silence. They asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process the devastating loss.

Fans of “Euphoria” will recall the powerful scene in the show's season 2 finale, where Javon Walton's character, Ashtray, sacrifices himself to save his on-screen brother Fezco, portrayed by Angus Cloud. The scene is one of the most memorable and impactful moments in the series.

Interestingly, Javon revealed in an interview with Esquire that the original script had called for Fezco's character to be killed in that scene. However, a last-minute change lead to the emotional and poignant moment on screen.