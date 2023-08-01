Beloved Euphoria actor Angus Cloud‘s sudden death on Monday sent shockwaves across social media and beyond. The 25-year-old's passing was announced by his family, just days after Cloud buried his father at a funeral in Ireland.

Cloud had been struggling with his mental health since his father's passing. TMZ reported that Cloud “had been battling severe suicidal thoughts” in the wake of the loss. He was staying with his family in Oakland while grieving. TMZ further wrote that Cloud's mother called 911 just before noon on Monday to report a “possible overdose.”

Cloud's role on Euphoria — his first acting job — had been a breakout role for him, alongside co-stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Storm Reid. He played Fezco, a drug dealer, who became a more central character in Season 2. His star was quickly rising, as he was linked to roles in the upcoming films Your Lucky Day, Freaky Tales and an untitled monster movie for Universal Pictures.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson delivered a written statement (obtained by Deadline) in response to the tragic news, saying, “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God bless his family.”

The official HBO account for Euphoria also expressed a message of condolence on X/Twitter: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Cloud's Euphoria co-star Storm Reid, who plays Gia, posted the caption “the tears just won't stop” on a video of Cloud on her Instagram story.

Another co-star from the show, Javon Walton, who played Fez's younger brother, Ashtray, told Cloud to “rest easy brother” and called him “forever family.”

Actress Katherine Narducci posted a pic with Cloud and described him as “a gentle beautiful soul” who “exited too soon.”

Drake, who is a producer on Euphoria, shared a pic of Cloud with the caption “Good soul.”

Kerry Washington tweeted, “You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud.”

MTV added “We're saddened to learn that Angus Cloud, beloved actor and friend to many, has passed away. His family and loved ones are in our hearts during this very difficult time.”

Many fans of the show are addressing their messages to Fezco, which has his Euphoria character name trending heavily on X/Twitter. Also trending heavily is #RIPAngusCloud. The young actor Angus Cloud clearly touched a lot of lives in his way-too-short 25 years.