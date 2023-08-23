In a recent interview, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson teased the upcoming third season of the HBO hit. He called the third season of the Zendaya-led series “film noir.”

Speaking to Elle, Leinson had high praise for Zendaya. “She's the most competitive person I know, in a good way,” he said. “She's constantly growing as an artist and always seeking a challenge. She's never complacent.”

When talking about the upcoming third season of Euphoria, he described it as “film noir.” He continued by teasing that through Rue (Zendaya), he plans to “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”

Euphoria is the popular HBO series that follows a bunch of drug addicted teenagers. Zendaya has led the series in both of its two seasons, and will return for the third. The show features a bunch of other young stars including Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Eric Dane, Storm Reid, and more.

The first season of Euphoria aired from June 16, 2019, until August 4 of the same year. A second season aired from January 9, 2022, to February 27 of the same year. In between the seasons, however, a two-part holiday special was released on December 6, 2020, and January 24, 2021.

Due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it'll be a little bit before Euphoria Season 3 hits HBO. Sam Levinson has stayed busy, though, as he recently created, wrote, produced, and directed The Idol for HBO. The series was highly controversial and starred Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.