In a shocking twist, Euphoria Season 3 does not appear to be happening anytime soon. The likes of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and more have gotten a sad update regarding production on the Sam Levinson show.
Euphoria Season 3 not coming soon?
Production on Euphoria Season 3 has been put on hold indefinitely. This is a far cry from Sweeney's recent reveal that the season was going to commence shooting in the next two months. She also said that “people will be really amazed with what Season 3 becomes.”
It now appears it'll be a while before fans are “amazed” with the season. Deadline is reporting that the third season has been put on hold.
“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” the network told Deadline. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”
Actors in the series being granted permission to take on other gigs indicates it could be a long while before Euphoria Season 3 actually comes to fruition.
What is Euphoria?
Euphoria is a teen drama series created by Sam Levinson. It follows a teen drug addict, Rue (Zendaya), and her journey to sobriety. The series is filled with young stars including Maude Apatow, Jacob Elodri, Angus Cloud, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney.
The show is arguably what made those young stars the household names they've become. It certainly didn't hurt their ascension into stardom.
Two seasons have been released by HBO. In between the first two seasons, Euphoria also got a two-part Christmas special. However, it has been over two years since new material from the show has aired.
During its run, Euphoria has garnered 25 Emmy nominations. The HBO series has won nine awards, including Zendaya's 2022 win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
Will Euphoria Season 3 happen?
While it appears HBO still plans on making Euphoria Season 3 when Sam Levinson finishes his scripts, there are no guarantees in Hollywood. The biggest hurdle the series faces is getting the band back together.
Zendaya is fresh off the release of Dune: Part Two and is part of the MCU. She is in high demand, and that doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
And look at how quickly Sweeney has ascended into a superstar. In 2023, she starred in the box office hit Anyone But You, and her 2024 resume includes Madame Web and Immaculate.
Jacob Elordi first gained notoriety for his roles in the Kissing Booth series and Euphoria. However, he is also continuing to land bigger roles. In 2023, he starred in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn with Barry Keoghan. He also starred in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla that same year.
In Priscilla, the Euphoria star plays Elvis Presley. This came just a year after Austin Butler gave an Oscar-nominated performance as the King of Rock ‘n' Roll in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.
Euphoria Season 3 will likely happen as long as Zendaya comes back. The show must go on, and HBO will have to hope that their young star-studded ensemble can be reassembled once Levinson is ready.