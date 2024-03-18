Euphoria Season 3 is finally getting into production soon. Sydney Sweeney recently revealed that the HBO series will soon commence filming on its latest season.
Speaking to GQ, Sweeney revealed that Euphoria Season 3 will commence shooting in the next two months. She couldn't say much about the season itself, though. However, she did indicate it will follow in the first two season's footsteps and be different.
She claimed that “people will be really amazed with what Season 3 becomes.”
When it comes to a fourth season, Sweeney isn't too sure. However, if there is meat left on the bone for her character, Cassie, then she would come back.
“That one I honestly don't know,” Sweeney confessed. “I think that if there's more story to tell with Cassie then, yes, because I do love that role and I love the community, but it's whatever does the story justice.”
Euphoria is a teen drama series that stars the likes of Zendaya, Maude Apatow, and Jacob Elordi. The first two seasons aired from June 2019 until February 2022. A two-part Christmas special was also released on December 6, 2020, and January 24, 2021.
Sydney Sweeney's career
Thanks to her role in Euphoria, Sweeney became a star. The HBO series helped launch her career before she landed a starring role in the first season of Mike White's The White Lotus. Prior to her roles in those iconic HBO shows, Sweeney starred in Everything Sucks! and The Handmaid's Tale.
On the big screen, Sydney Sweeney got her film start in ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction. Between 2018-19, Sweeney had roles in Under the Silver Lake, Big Time Adolescence, Clementine, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
2023 was a breakout year for Sweeney, though. The Euphoria star was featured in the likes of Reality, Americana, and Anyone But You. In 2024, Sweeney starred in Madame Web for Sony with Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor.