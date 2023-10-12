With Euro 2024 on the horizon, Gareth Southgate‘s England squad is gearing up for the upcoming fixtures against Australia and Italy, providing several players with a golden opportunity to prove their worth and secure their spots in the team, reported by GOAL. Among those with something to prove, Aaron Ramsdale, the Arsenal goalkeeper, faces a crucial challenge. With his club form under scrutiny, Ramsdale must seize the chance during this camp to stake his claim as Jordan Pickford's backup or even challenge for the top spot, especially with competition from in-form Sam Johnstone.

Another player seeking redemption is Harry Maguire, whose recent struggles for both England and Manchester United have raised eyebrows. Despite his experience, Maguire faces fierce competition from in-form defenders like Fikayo Tomori, Marc Guehi, Lewis Dunk, and Levi Colwill. These contenders are eager to showcase their abilities and prove they deserve a place alongside John Stones in the heart of England's defense at the Euros.

In the midfield, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips are under scrutiny. Henderson's move to the Saudi Pro League has sparked controversy, leading to questions about his form and commitment. Similarly, Phillips, once hailed as England's Men's Player of the Year, needs to recapture his Euro 2020 form to solidify his place in the team.

Lastly, Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United forward, faces intense competition from emerging talents like Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins. Rashford's inconsistent performances for both club and country have left him vulnerable. With only one goal in United's Premier League campaign, Rashford must rediscover his scoring touch and make a compelling case for his inclusion in the national team.

As the upcoming matches unfold, these players have a chance to silence their critics, secure their positions, and contribute significantly to England's Euro 2024 campaign. The competition within the squad promises an exciting battle for spots, ensuring fans can anticipate fierce performances from the players aiming to make a statement on the international stage.