The stage is set for the 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship(Euro 2024), with Germany poised to host the prestigious tournament, reported by GOAL. As the excitement builds, the full list of qualified teams has been revealed, showcasing the diverse array of talent that will grace the competition.
The journey to Euro 2024 commenced in March 2023, marking the beginning of an intense qualification cycle that culminated in November 2023. Over the course of this period, teams battled fiercely for the opportunity to secure their place among Europe's elite footballing nations.
Twenty automatic qualification spots were up for grabs, with two teams advancing from each qualification group. The host nation, Germany, earned an automatic berth, while the remaining three places were determined through play-offs involving the best-placed teams from the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League.
Qualified Teams
Germany: As the host nation, Germany automatically secured their place in Euro 2024. The German squad, under the guidance of manager Julian Nagelsmann, will aim to utilize home advantage and secure their fourth European Championship title.
France: The two-time European champions showcased their prowess in Group B, emerging as the clear winners. Led by the dynamic Kylian Mbappe, France is poised to mount a strong challenge for the Euro 2024 crown.
Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal dominated Group J, displaying their class and determination to secure qualification. With an array of talent at their disposal, Portugal eyes another shot at European glory.
Belgium: Despite missing several key players, Belgium comfortably topped Group F to secure their place in Euro 2024. Managed by Domenico Tedesco, Belgium remains a formidable force in European football.
Spain: Overcoming initial hurdles in Group A, Spain showcased their trademark possession-based football to secure qualification. With a blend of experience and youth, La Roja aims to reclaim their status as European champions.
Turkey: Enduring a challenging campaign in Group D, Turkey showed resilience to secure their place in Euro 2024. Spearheaded by the likes of Cenk Tosun and Arda Guler, Turkey seeks to make an impact on the European stage.
England: Group C winners England booked their ticket to Euro 2024 with an emphatic victory over Italy. The Three Lions, led by manager Gareth Southgate, harbor hopes of ending their trophy drought on the international stage.
Scotland: Scotland's impressive performances in Group A earned them qualification for Euro 2024. With a passionate fan base behind them, Scotland aims to make their presence felt in the tournament.
Netherlands: Securing qualification as runners-up in Group B, the Netherlands displayed their attacking prowess with a convincing victory over the Republic of Ireland. The Dutch squad, led by captain Memphis Depay, eyes Euro 2024 success.
Italy: Italy secured their place in Euro 2024 with a hard-fought draw against Ukraine on the final day of qualifying. The Azzurri, under the guidance of manager Roberto Mancini, are determined to make their mark in the tournament.
Albania: Albania booked their spot in Euro 2024 with a determined display in Group E. Led by experienced campaigners, Albania sets its sights on causing upsets in the tournament.
Czech Republic: A victory against Moldova in the final round of qualifying matches saw the Czech Republic progress to the Euro 2024 finals. With a blend of youth and experience, the Czechs aim to make waves in Germany.
Austria: Austria's resilient performances in Group F earned them qualification for Euro 2024. The Austrian squad, boasting talented individuals, seeks to make an impact on the European stage.
Hungary: Hungary secured their place in Euro 2024 with spirited displays in Group G. With a passionate fan base rallying behind them, Hungary aims to exceed expectations in the tournament.
Serbia: Serbia's determined efforts in Group G saw them secure qualification for Euro 2024. With a blend of youth and experience, Serbia aims to make its mark on the European stage.
Denmark: Denmark's victory over Slovenia secured their place in Euro 2024. The Danish squad, led by manager Kasper Hjulmand, harbors hopes of emulating their historic triumph in 1992.
Slovenia: Slovenia's resilient performances earned them qualification for Euro 2024. With a squad brimming with talent, Slovenia seeks to make a statement in the tournament.
Romania: Topping Group I with an impressive points tally, Romania secured their place in Euro 2024. With a blend of seasoned campaigners and emerging talents, Romania aims to make waves in the tournament.
Switzerland: Switzerland secured qualification for Euro 2024 with solid performances in Group I. The Swiss squad, boasting experienced campaigners, seeks to make their presence felt on the European stage.
Slovakia: Slovakia's determined efforts in Group J saw them secure qualification for Euro 2024. With a squad full of potential, Slovakia aims to showcase its talent in the tournament.
Croatia: Semi-finalists at the World Cup 12 months ago, Croatia secured qualification for Euro 2024 after a tense battle in Group D. Led by manager Zlatko Dalic, Croatia aims to build on their past successes in the tournament.
Georgia: Georgia secured their place in Euro 2024 with a playoff victory over Greece. With an opportunity to compete on the grand stage, Georgia aims to make an impression in the tournament.
Poland: Poland secured their berth at Euro 2024 after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Wales in the playoffs. Led by captain Robert Lewandowski, Poland seeks to make its mark in the tournament.
Ukraine: Ukraine booked their place in Euro 2024 with a hard-fought playoff victory over Iceland. With a squad boasting talent and determination, Ukraine aims to make an impact on the European stage.
As the countdown to the European Championship begins, football fans eagerly anticipate the spectacle that awaits in Germany. With a diverse array of talented teams set to compete, the stage is set for a thrilling tournament filled with drama, excitement, and unforgettable moments.