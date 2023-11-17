Norway's prolific striker Erling Haaland has encountered a setback in his battle with an ankle injury, confirming concerns for Euro 2024

Norway's prolific striker Erling Haaland has encountered a setback in his battle with an ankle injury, confirming concerns that have loomed over his performances at Manchester City this season, reported by GOAL. The 23-year-old forward, who has been a key figure for both club and country, suffered a recurrence of the ankle problem during Norway's Euro 2024 qualification clash with the Faroe Islands.

Haaland, who played the second half of the international fixture, went down late, holding his leg, reminiscent of his early substitution during Manchester City's Premier League encounter with Bournemouth on November 4. Although Haaland managed to complete the game for Norway, the national team's doctor, Ola Sand, revealed the familiar nature of the issue: “It was much of the same that happened against Bournemouth a week and a half ago. He gets a slight twist in his ankle, where he is a bit vulnerable.”

Sand further explained the immediate impact of the injury, emphasizing the need for assessment and treatment. Discussions have already taken place with Manchester City, involving Haaland and the club's chief doctor, Mario Pafundi.

Norway's coach, Stale Solbakken, dismissed any suggestion that City influenced Haaland's participation in international duty, stating, “Under no circumstances have we received an enquiry from Pep Guardiola during my time with the national team. Erling is very keen to play in the national team.”

As Norway prepares to face Scotland on Sunday, Erling Haaland's involvement remains uncertain, casting doubt on his availability for Manchester City's crucial clash with Liverpool on November 25 at the Etihad Stadium. The race against time for Haaland's recovery adds an element of suspense to the upcoming fixtures for both club and country.