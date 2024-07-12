As England prepares for the Euro 2024 final, the excitement among fans is palpable. Not only are the Three Lions making headlines on the pitch, but their players are also gaining significant traction on social media, particularly on Instagram, reported by GOAL.

England’s journey to the Euro 2024 final has been a mix of ups and downs. After a shaky start in the group stages, the team found its rhythm just in time. Their semi-final against the Netherlands was a testament to their resilience, with Ollie Watkins scoring a last-minute winner to secure their place in the final against Spain. This dramatic turnaround has not only boosted the team’s morale but also increased the players' popularity off the field.

The buzz around the team extends beyond their performances. The heartbreak of losing to Italy in the Euro 2021 final at Wembley still lingers, but this year, the team is determined to make amends. British fans have shown their support in full force, both on the streets and online. This surge in enthusiasm is particularly visible on Instagram, where England’s players have seen their follower counts soar during the tournament.

The Instagram surge at Euros

Leading the charge on social media is Jude Bellingham, who has become a fan favorite. Since being named in England's 26-man squad for Euro 2024, Bellingham’s Instagram followers have skyrocketed by an astonishing 1.6 million. His impressive performances have clearly resonated with fans, making him the most popular England player on Instagram during the tournament.

Phil Foden follows closely behind Bellingham in terms of follower growth. The Manchester City midfielder has gained 414,000 new followers over the past month, showcasing his rising star power. Cole Palmer, another young talent, has also seen significant growth, with his followers increasing by 393,000.

Kobbie Mainoo and Bukayo Saka round out the top five, with follower increases of 233,000 and 171,000, respectively. Their dynamic performances have not gone unnoticed, earning them a strong online following.

Interestingly, despite his status as team captain and one of England’s most well-known players, Harry Kane has seen more modest growth on Instagram. Kane gained 103,860 new followers during the tournament, placing him tenth in follower growth among his teammates. While this is still a substantial number, it highlights the popularity of the younger players in the squad.

What’s next for England

As England prepares to face Spain in the Euro 2024 final, the anticipation continues to build. The final, set to take place in Berlin, is a chance for England to make history. The team is keen to avoid a repeat of their 2021 Wembley heartbreak against Italy, and their recent form suggests they are well-equipped to challenge Spain.

The increased attention on social media has not only boosted the players’ profiles but also added to the overall excitement surrounding the team. The rise in Instagram followers is a testament to the players’ influence and the fans’ unwavering support. This digital following mirrors the real-life enthusiasm seen in fan gatherings and public screenings across England.

For the players, this surge in popularity comes with added pressure to perform. They are not just representing England on the pitch but are also becoming global icons with every match. The final against Spain is more than just a game; it is an opportunity to cement their legacy and bring home a major trophy for the first time since 1966.

As the Euro 2024 final approaches, England’s players are in the spotlight both on and off the field. With Jude Bellingham leading the way on Instagram and the team showing resilience and skill on the pitch, the stage is set for an exciting showdown against Spain. Fans are hopeful that this will be the year England finally brings football home, breaking the long-standing title drought and creating new heroes in the process.