Basel and Fiorentina meet in the ECL! Catch the Europa Conference League odds series here, featuring our Basel-Fiorentina prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Basel is caught in a dilemma in the Swiss Super League. Basel lost 6-1 last time to St. Gallen, marking their third loss in six games. Basel heads back in familiar territory with a 2-1 advantage against the visitors.

Fiorentina hopes to build on their 2-0 win against Udinese in the Serie A. Their latest victory ended a three-game winless run, which included defeats to today’s hosts and Serie A-crowned champions Napoli, as well as a 3-3 draw with Salernitana.

Here are the Basel-Fiorentina soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa Conference League Odds: Basel-Fiorentina Odds

FC Basel 1893: +410

ACF Fiorentina: -160

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 Goals: -148

Under 2.5 Goals: +122

How to Watch Basel vs. Fiorentina

TV: N/A

Stream: Paramount+,ViX+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Basel Can Beat Fiorentina

Basel has also struggled for results in their league assignments so far but remains hopeful of a European triumph at the end of the season. The hosts will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways.

Basel is on a run of three wins and three losses in their last six matches across all competitions. They are winless in their last two league fixtures, losing to Saint Gallen (6-1) and Zurich (0-3). The Swiss side has surrendered 12 goals in their last six matches and should work on improving on their defense. In their match against Espen, the RotBlau only had 46% possession and eight total shots for the whole game. Five scorers were in the scoresheet for St. Gallen as Andi Zeqeri provided the lone goal for the Red-and-Blue.

The Europa Conference League has been the beacon of hope and light in an otherwise dark season for FC Basel. They are on course to record their lowest league finish since the change of format to the Swiss Super League, although they are only four points away from Luzern for a possible UECL spot next season. Basel currently ranks sixth in the Super League with an 10-12-11 record. Their home record in Switzerland shows a 5-7-4 tally, scoring 23 goals in St. Jakob-Park.

For Basel, a hosting stint to Fiorentina will look daunting given the hosts’ home form. Basel must maintain its good defensive stats of 16.3 tackles, 10.8 interceptions, 18.4 clearances, and 2.9 saves in 13 Europa Conference League games.

Arnau Comas is the only injury doubt for the RotBlau. Coach Heiko Vogel will have to rely on the expertise of Zeki Amdouni and Andi Zeqiri in the attacking spots. Liam Millar, Andy Diouf, Wouter Burger, and Dan Ndoye provide some balance in the midfield. Marwin Hitz gets the nod as the starting goalkeeper for the RotBlau.

Why Fiorentina Can Beat Basel

Fiorentina is peaking at the exactly right part of the season. Fiorentina is slowly climbing the ranks of Italy’s top flight and has recently ended a three-game winless run. The Viola won against Braga, Sivasspor, and Lech Poznan to reach this stage of the Europa Conference League, but they trail 1-2 in this series.

They made quick work of Udinese in their last league match-up, winning 2-0 in a game where they had 45% ball possession, 18 total shots, and three corner kicks. Gaetano Castrovilli and Giacomo Bonaventura scored the goals for the violets. During extra time, Bonaventura and Udinese’s Rodrigo Becao also got red cards for their violent conduct. Lorenzi Venuti, Nikola Milenkovic, and Cristiano Beraghi also got yellow cards in the match.

In this tourney, Fiorentina registers averages of 18.0 total shots, 6.4 shots on target, and 7.1 corners per match while maintaining 60.3% ball possession. Fiorentina will likely be needing help from their forwards such as Arthur Cabral, Christian Kouame, Nicolas Gonzalez, Nikola Jovic, and Ricardo Saponara. Jonathan Ikone tops among other midfielders in the squad and will also be productive in this game. Cabral already has seven goals in this tournament; Jovic also has six in the ECL.

Manager Vincenzo Italiano will have his full squad available, but the likes of Cabral and Salvatore Sirigu are still doubtful. He will bring Nikola Milenković, Sofyan Amrabat, and González back into the XI. There will be some tactical midfield plans in play, like using a double pivot with Amrabat and Rolando Mandragora.

Final Basel-Fiorentina Prediction & Pick

The Swiss may have taken an early advantage in the first leg, but the Italians will surely come back with a vengeance. Fiorentina will make this a high-scoring match in Basel’s home ground, but they will be able to flip the one-goal lead of the RotBlau in their favor.

Final Basel-Fiorentina Prediction & Pick: Fiorentina (-160), Over 2.5 goals (-148)