The Italians host the Polish in the second leg of the UECL quarterfinals! It’s time to check our Europa Conference League odds series, starring our Fiorentina-Lech Poznan prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Fiorentina remains in their wonderful run as of late. The Purples had a 4-1 advantage in the first leg and will be looking to seal the deal at home. They enter this game fresh off a 1-1 draw with Atalanta, but Fiorentina is on a 14-game unbeaten streak.

The Railwaymen have a lot of catching up to overturn this deficit after being thumped by three goals at home in the first leg. Lech Poznan is also coming from a 2-2 draw against Legia Warszawa in the Ekstraklasa in Poland. The Polish will give it everything they got or they will lose a chance to get the European Conference League trophy.

Here are the Fiorentina-Lech Poznan soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa Conference League Odds: Fiorentina-Lech Poznan Odds

ACF Fiorentina: -360

KKS Lech Poznan: +850

Draw: +460

Over 2.5 Goals: -158

Under 2.5 Goals: +130

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Lech Poznan

TV: N/A

Stream: Paramount+, ViX+

Time: 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT

Why Fiorentina Can Beat Lech Poznan

The hosts secured an impressive 4-1 win in the first leg, thanks to goals from Arthur Cabral, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giacomo Bonaventura, and Jonathan Ikone. Kristoffer Velde bagged a consolation for Lech.

Fiorentina is the most in-form team in the Conference League and has won their last nine games. They have scored 16 goals in their last five. Fiorentina is slowly climbing up the Serie A ladder, positioned at ninth at the moment. They have an 11-9-10 record in Italy, including a 6-6-4 record at home where they scored 21 goals.

The Violets were last in action on Monday night in Serie A where they came back from a goal down to earn a point against Atalanta. Vincenzo Italiano’s men have been dominant in recent weeks, securing their fourteenth competitive game in a row in which they did not lose. Backed by important wins against Sivasspor, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Cremonese, Verona, and Braga in that period, the hosts are tipped to register another win here.

Changes can be expected from Italiano’s side but even so, the disparity in quality is there for all to see and a high-scoring clash can be expected once again on Thursday night. They have not suffered a defeat in any competition since early February and another victory is probable here.

Arthur Cabral’s goal from the penalty spot in the draw against Atalanta last time out was his seventh of the season for Fiorentina, and the Brazilian will once again lead the line. Other attackers that may feature Fiorentina are Luka Jovic, Josip Brekalo, Nicolas Gonzalez, Antonin Barak, and Giacomo Bonaventura.

Salvatore Sirigu and Sofyan Amrabat have been struggling with injuries lately and Thursday’s game would come too soon for the pair. Luca Ranieri and Nikola Milenkovic will feature as a center-back pair.

Why Lech Poznan Can Beat Fiorentina

Like the hosts, Lech was also held to a 2-2 draw in the Ekstraklasa by Legia Warszawa, thanks to Afonso Sousa’s second-half brace. Lech is unbeaten in four away games but has just one win on their travels in the competition. Interestingly, they have kept clean sheets in their last two away outings.

Just like Fiorentina, the visitors have not been that bad in recent weeks, as the defeat in the first leg was only their first in the last eight matches in all competitions. However, the difference with John van den Brom’s men is that they concede too many cheap goals. Lech Poznan have conceded an average of almost two goals per game in their last five matches, which means their chances of a comeback on Thursday are very slim.

The visitors will believe that a quick start and potentially an early goal could serve as a springboard to take the game to Fiorentina. But in all likelihood, the tie is over as they are unlikely to leave here with a clean sheet. They have conceded in four of their last five matches, some of which against far lesser opposition, and although they can be good enough to contribute to the count, backing another defeat seems wise.

Even with the full squad available for coach John van den Brom, it is highly unlikely that the team can get anywhere close to overturning the huge deficit. However, the squad will try to make a better impression in the second game. Lech Poznan currently ranks third in the Ekstraklasa with a 13-9-6 record. Their away record stands at 6-7-1, the best in Poland where they registered 13 goals.

The Polish team had already overachieved by reaching the quarterfinal stage of the Conference League, and there were no big expectations of their potential win against the Serie A club. Filip Szymczak is injured for Lech Poznan. Jesper Karlström only managed to play 39 minutes in the 2-2 draw with Legia Warsaw before being substituted due to injury, and the Swedish professional looks set to miss Thursday’s game against Fiorentina. His absence means that Nika Kvekveskiri could play in midfield from kickoff, while Afonso Sousa’s brace last time out should allow him to keep his place behind top scorer Mikael Ishak.

Final Fiorentina-Lech Poznan Prediction & Pick

Fiorentina’s advantage in the attack has been on full display for the past weeks. The Violets are primed to take the win here in the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy, so it would be safe to say that they will not fumble this game in front of their Italian fans.

Final Fiorentina-Lech Poznan Prediction & Pick: Fiorentina (-360), Over 2.5 goals (-158)