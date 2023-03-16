Betis dukes it out with Man United! Catch the Europa League odds series, starring our Betis-Man United prediction and pick.

Real Betis topped Group C of the Europa League, going ahead of Roma, Ludogrets, and HJK. They are currently on a three-game winless run, including a 4-1 defeat in the first leg against the visitors.

Man United bounced back after a 7-0 loss at Anfield in a Premier League game against Liverpool with a win against the hosts, but they had a goalless draw with Southampton in their last timeout. Previously, Man U faced a tough Barcelona squad in the knockout stage but they managed to pull off a 2-1 victory in the second leg.

Here are the Betis-Man United soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Betis-Man United Odds

Real Betis: +260

Manchester United: +100

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -120

Under 2.5 Goals: -102

How to Watch Betis vs. Man United

TV: TUDN USA

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ViX+

Time: 1:45 PM ET / 10:45 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Betis Can Beat Man United

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Prior to their first leg match, Real Betis appeared to have rediscovered their form, winning three of their last four matches in Spain’s top flight. However, Betis is now winless in its last three games. Their last fixture with Villarreal in Spain’s La Liga resulted in a 1-1 draw, where Borja Iglesias’ effort was matched by Yeremy Pino.

Real Betis is currently fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Real Sociedad and separated by just six points by third-placed Atletico Madrid. Los Verderones are crucially seven points ahead of seventh-placed Rayo Vallecano. Manuel Pellegrini’s team will certainly be eyeing a top-four finish in La Liga for a Champions League spot, but their current placement will be good enough to send them through the Europa League.

In the Europa League, the Heliopolitans topped Group C ahead of Roma, Ludogorets, and HJK, earning 16 points of the possible 18. Luiz Henrique leads the squad with four-goal contributions, while Juan Miranda has three combined goals and assists. Five other players have two goal involvements. Real Betis will need to hold their ground on home soil. In 12 games in the Benito Villamarin stadium, Betis has a 6-3-3 record, good for sixth in the Spanish league

Betis will have to improve their Europa stats of 12.6 total shots, 3.6 corners, 10.0 successful dribbles, and 1.9 goals per game. On the defensive end, they should match or exceed their matrices of 16.9 tackles, 10.7 interceptions, 15.4 clearances, and 3.9 saves per game. They are winning 53.1% of their ground duels, as well as 49.6% of their aerial duels. However, Real Betis needs to lessen its 118.4 lost possession, as well as its 11.7 fouls and 2.6 yellow cards per game.

Real Betis have lost Nabil Fekir for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury, while Martin Montoya is also out in this game. Ayoze Perez will be the central forward, with Luiz Henrique, Joaquim, and Juanmi providing support. Guido Rodriguez and William Carvalho will also be starting in the midfield. Claudio Bravo is set to take on goalkeeping duties.

Why Man United Can Beat Betis

Man U’s winning streak came to an end with a 7-0 defeat at Anfield. However, the Red Devils did well by getting a 4-1 win over Real Betis. Man U will need to get on their ferocious state in the previous fixtures, like what they showcased in getting their first silverware after six years in the EFL Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

The Red Devils will hit the reset button and make another impressive outing against another Spanish team here in the Europa League. A goalless draw with Southampton saw United struggle against the bottom-ranked Saints. That game also saw Casemiro pick his second red card this season, as well as yellow cards to Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Man U is currently third in the Prem, just behind Arsenal and Manchester City. They also hold the third-best away record of six wins, two draws, and five losses. Against an elite squad like Real Betis, Erik Ten Hag and his coaching staff will need to match and exceed their Europa League stats of 18.7 total shots, 5.7 corners, and 2.0 goals per game. Marcus Rashford leads the Red Devils with five goals while Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, and Luke Shaw are the joint leaders with two assists. Fred and Antony also have two goal contributions for United.

For Man U’s fifth game this March, Ten Hag will try to survive this one without some familiar faces in his rotation. Donny Van De Beek, Christian Eriksen, and Victor Lindelof are still absent. Anthony Martial and Marcel Sabitzer are doubtful to make an appearance.

David De Gea will find his place between the goal sticks. Bruno Fernandes, Fred, and Casemiro will start in the midfield. Jadon Sancho and Antony will join Wout Weghorst in front. Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will serve as wingbacks while Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will see a center-back partnership again.

Final Betis-Man United Prediction & Pick

Real Betis will need to overcome the three-goal deficit in the first match. However, Man U is set to make another series of wins again, and Betis is sadly going to endure a defeat.

Final Betis-Man United Prediction & Pick: Manchester United (+100), Over 2.5 goals (-102)