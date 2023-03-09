English team Manchester United will lock horns with Spanish squad Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League! Join us as we continue our Europa League odds series, where we make our Man United-Betis prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Man United will certainly need to bounce back after a 7-0 loss at Anfield in a Premier League game against Liverpool. Man U faced a tough Barcelona squad in the knockout stage but they managed to pull off a 2-1 victory at home.

Real Betis is carrying a four-game unbeaten run from Spain’s La Liga. Victories over Almeria, Real Valladolid, and Elche were followed by a goalless draw with Real Madrid. Real Betis topped Group C, going ahead of Roma, Ludogrets, and HJK.

Here are the Man United-Betis soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Man United-Betis Odds

Manchester United: -300

Real Betis Balompie: +700

Draw: +380

Over 2.5 Goals: -146

Under 2.5 Goals: +120

How to Watch Man United vs. Betis

TV: TUDN USA, UniMas,Univision NOW,

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, ViX+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Man United Can Beat Betis

Man U’s winning streak came to an end last timeout. After a tight 1-0 lead by Liverpool at the end of the first half, the Reds tightened their laces and marched towards a 60% ball possession in the second half, making six goals. Mo Salah was then crowned as Liverpool’s franchise leader in goals scored in the Prem, and Liverpool recorded their biggest win against United. Man U will need to get on their ferocious state in the previous fixtures, like what they showcased in getting their first silverware after six years in the EFL Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

This means that the Red Devils will hit the reset button and make another impressive outing against another Spanish team here in the Europa League. Man U is currently third in the Prem, just behind Arsenal and Manchester City. They also hold the fourth-best home record of nine wins, two draws, and one loss. Against an elite squad like Real Betis, Erik Ten Hag and company will need to match and exceed their Europa League stats of 17.9 total shots, 5.4 corners, and 1.8 goals per game. Marcus Rashford leads the Red Devils with four goals while Christian Eriksen leads with two assists. Fred also has two goal contributions for United.

For Man U’s third game this March, Ten Hag will try to survive this one without some familiar faces in his rotation. Donny Van De Beek, Christian Eriksen, Phil Jones, and Mason Greenwood are still absent. Anthony Martial is doubtful to make an appearance.

David De Gea will find his place between the goal sticks. Bruno Fernandes, Marcel Sabitzer, and Casemiro will start in the midfield. Rashford and Antony will join Jadon Sancho in front. Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will serve as wingbacks while Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will see a center-back partnership again.

Why Betis Can Beat Man United

Real Betis appear to have rediscovered their form at the perfect time, winning their three of their last four matches in Spain’s top flight. In that stretch of games, they overcame Almeria, Real Valladolid, and Elche. Their latest fixture was a goalless draw with last year’s champion Real Madrid. Real Betis managed to survive the performance of Los Blancos, despite the Vikings posting a 62% ball possession rate and having a 15-8 edge on total shots.

Real Betis is currently fifth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Real Sociedad and just four behind third-placed Atletico Madrid. Los Verderones are crucially six points ahead of seventh-placed Rayo Vallecano. Manuel Pellegrini’s team will certainly be eyeing a top-four finish in La Liga for a Champions League spot, but their current placement will be good enough to send them through the Europa League.

The Heliopolitans have picked up four wins in their last seven league outings and have scored three goals apiece in three of their last four games. In the Europa League, they topped Group C ahead of Roma, Ludogorets, and HJK, earning 16 points of the possible 18. Luiz Henrique leads the squad with four goal contributions, while Juan Miranda has three combined goals and assists. Betis will have to improve their Europa stats of 13.7 total shots, 3.7 corners, 9.2 successful dribbles, and 2.0 goals per game. On the defensive end, they should match or exceed their matrices of 17.3 tackles, 11.8 interceptions, 13.3 clearances, and 3.0 saves per game. Real Betis have lost Nabil Fekir for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury, while Martin Montoya is also out in this game. Borja Iglesias will be the central forward, with Aitor Rubial, Rodri Sanchez, and Ayoze Perez providing support. Guido Rodriguez and William Carvalho will also be starting in the midfield. Claudio Bravo is set to take on goalkeeping duties.

Final Man United-Betis Prediction & Pick

Betis has found its winning ways, but Man U has been virtually unstoppable on home soil. Back the Red Devils to win against the Verdiblancos in what appears to be a high-scoring game.

Final Man United-Betis Prediction & Pick: Manchester United (-300), Over 2.5 goals (-146)