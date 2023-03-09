Spanish team Sevilla will duke it out with Turkish squad Fenerbahce in the Round of 16 of the Europa League. Join us as we continue our Europa League odds series, where we make our Sevilla-Fenerbahce prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Sevilla is hoping to turn its tide after going to a four-game losing skid after its 3-0 victory to Eindhoven in the first leg of the Europa League knock-out stage. Sevilla finished third in the Champions League, failing to overtake Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

Fenerbahce is still continuing its hot streak, losing only once in just their second official match this year. Efsane topped Group B, going ahead of Rennes, AEK Larnaca, and Dynamo Kyiv.

Here are the Sevilla-Fenerbahce soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Sevilla-Fenerbahce Odds

Sevilla FC: -125

Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü :: +350

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: +100

Under 2.5 Goals: -122

Why Sevilla Can Beat Fenerbahce

The Spaniards are still in a mediocre campaign. They are now in 17th place, which makes them a possible candidate for relegation to La Liga 2. Their 25 points earned in 24 games is a far cry from their fourth-place finish in the Spanish top flight last season. With a -12 goal differential, the Sevillistas would need to make some magic in their European fixtures.

Jorge Sampaoli’s men look to find some momentum here in the Europa League. Los Nervionenses almost squandered their advancement in this round as they suffered a 2-0 outing in the second leg of their match with PSV Eindhoven. Luuk de Jong and Fabio Silva scored for the Dutch team, but Sevilla was lucky as they tallied a 3-2 advantage on aggregate. Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos, and Nemanja Gudelj scored three goals for Sevilla in the first leg match on home turf. The Sevillistas post 13.0 total shots, 7.5 corners, and 11.0 successful dribbles in two games in the Europa League. They have a decent 1.5 goal conversion on 52% ball possession rate. They are also winning 53.4% and 42.9% of the ground and aerial duels, respectively, along with 18.0 tackles and 16.0 clearances. The Blanquirrojos will also seek to start a new winning streak. Aside from the loss to Eindhoven, they had a 1-1 tie with Rayo Vallecanoand highs-coring defeats to Osasuna and Atletico Madrid. Sevilla will look toward En-Nesyri, who had five goals in the La Liga, and Pape Gueye, who had three assists. Oliver Torres also has four goal contributions in Spain’s top flight. Sampaoli’s roster is also suffering some depletion to the unavailability of key players. Karim Rekik, Loic Bade, and Jesus Corona are out. Papu Gomez and Marcao still have doubtful statuses. Torres and Bryan Gil will serve as wingers to En-Nesyri, while Marcos Acuna, Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordan, and Jesus Navas will take starting roles in the midfield. Morocco international Bono hopes to continue building up his goalkeeping resume since his World Cup performances. Gudelj, Fernando, and Tanguy Nianzou will see time as starting defenders.

Why Fenerbahce Can Beat Sevilla

Due to the devastating earthquakes which hit Turkey last month, Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü has had to contend with an unforeseen break from football action, but top-flight action was recently given the green light to resume. Victories have been posted over Konyaspor and Kayserispor to ensure that Jorge Jesus’s team remains within six points of a relentless Galatasaray side.

The Yellow Canaries currently occupy second place in Turkey’s Super Lig. They have 51 points from 23 games played, scoring 58 goals while conceding 25. Fenerbahce will also face Kayserispor in the quarterfinal match of Turkiye Kupasi. They have convincing wins over Istanbulspor and Caykur Rizespor in the tourney.

With no domestic match scheduled for the weekend, Fenerbahce is in a position where they can focus fully on this contest and build on winning their group earlier in the season. Sari Kanaryalar came through the round-robin stage unbeaten, collecting 14 points from six games against Stade Rennes, AEK Larnaca, and Dynamo Kyiv. They recorded 12.2 shots, 9.2 successful dribbles, 5.7 corners, and 2.2 goals per game in those games.

The Turkish Super Lig outfit is unbeaten in their last seven outings across all competitions and will look to keep that momentum building. The Yellow-Navy Blues will try to re-establish themselves as one of the feared teams this year. They have been making outstanding outings this campaign, compared to last year’s third-place finish in Europa League D, failing to overtake Eintracht Frankfurt and Olympiacos, and an early UEFA Europa Conference League exit in the knock-outs in the hands of Slavia Praha.

Fenerbahce appears to be a healthy team heading into this match. Jesus will only have to deal with the doubtful statuses of Michy Batshuayi and Luan Peres. Batshuayi leads the team with three goals in the Europa League, while Enner Valencia, Arda Guler, Irfan Can Kahveci, and Diego Rossi have two goal contributions each. If Batshuayi will not suit up in this match, Joshua King will start alongside Valencia and Miguel Crespo.

Final Sevilla-Fenerbahce Prediction & Pick

This appears to be an exciting match on Spanish ground, but the Turkish crew appears to be the better team in form right now. Sevilla’s struggles in Spain’s La Liga still carry over to European competition. Fenerbahce’s domestic campaign does not return until the third week of March, so their laser focus in the Europa League should bring good results.

Final Sevilla-Fenerbahce Prediction & Pick: Fenerbahce (+350), Over 2.5 goals (+100)