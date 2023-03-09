After being paired together in the group stage earlier this campaign, Germany’s Union Berlin will go head-to-head with Belgium’s Union SG for a place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. Check out our Europa League odds series, where we make our Union Berlin-Union SG prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

After a good run since December, Union Berlin suffered its first defeat in its last game in February against Bayern Munich. The hosts are winless in their last two games and will hope to replicate the results they had against Ajax.

The visitors returned to winning ways after four consecutive winless games as they overcame KAS Eupen 2-1 at home in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday. USG topped Group D of the Europa League, besting Union Berlin, Braga, and Malmo.

Here are the Union Berlin-Union SG soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Union Berlin-Union SG Odds

1 FC Union Berlin: -170

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: +500

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: +126

Under 2.5 Goals: -154

How to Watch Union Berlin vs. Union SG

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+, ViX, ViX+

Time: 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT

Why Union Berlin Can Beat Union SG

Union Berlin gained promotion to the Bundesliga in 2020, finishing 11th that year, seventh in 2020-2021, and fifth last year. They now have a genuine chance of clinching the German domestic title. Union Berlin currently sits in third place in the Bundesliga table with 13 wins, five draws, and five defeats, and the squad is just five points behind Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. In 16 games since December including friendly games, Union Berlin just lost once, which was a 3-0 travel to Bayern Munchen.

Urs Fischer’s squad will be determined to clinch the next round of the Europa League. Their initial game with Ajax ended with a goalless draw in the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, but the Iron Ones made an excellent performance at the An der alten Forsterei. With a 2-0 lead in halftime, Union Berlin matched Ajax’s output in the second half to end the game 3-1. Robin Knoche, Josip Juranovic, and Danilho Doekhi were on the scoreboard for Union Berlin. In eight matches played in the Europa League, Die Eisernen is making 12.8 shots, 4.4 corner kicks, and 0.9 goals per game. Robin Knoche has three goals in this tourney while Josip Juranovic and Sheraldo Becker each have two goal contributions.

Kevin Behrens and Becker are expected to spearhead UB’s offensive charge. Christopher Trimmel, Aissa Laidouni, Rani Khedira, Janik Haberer, and Josip Juranovic are making improvements as the team’s midfielders. Despite a top-three position in the league, their 44.2% ball possession rate per game is one of the lowest in the Bundesliga, which has produced 35 goals, 25 coming from assists.

For the club to win this matchup, they must seek to lower their awful defensive displays. Union Berlin conceded just three goals in European competition, but they lose 137.5 possessions and commit 15.0 fouls and 2.6 yellow cards per game. They should capitalize on improving defensive metrics where they shine, such as 18.4 tackles, 9.4 interceptions, and 16.1 clearances per game.

Only Andras Schafer will be absent from the Berlin squad. In the Bundesliga and in the Europa League, Union Berlin has just lost once, so they will look forward to maintaining that record.

Why Union SG Can Beat Union Berlin

Union SG has made a similarly remarkable rise in recent seasons, having only achieved their first promotion to Belgium’s top flight for 48 years at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. Les Unionistes then became the first team in Belgian history to finish top of the table at the end of the regular season directly after promotion, although they missed out on claiming their first top-flight title since 1935 after finishing second to Club Brugge at the end of season playoffs. Currently, USG ranks second in the Belgian Pro League, just eight points behind Genk.

While they still retain aspirations of going one better domestically this season, manager Karel Geraerts will be desperate to build on topping their Europa League group prior to the World Cup by progressing beyond Union Berlin at the last-16 stage. USG led Group D with 13 points from six games, tallying 11 goals. They bested today’s hosts, as well as Braga and Malmo in those games.

Having already beaten them once at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei this season, Geraerts will have every confidence that his players can deliver a good result in Germany’s capital on Thursday to set themselves up nicely for the return leg at Joseph Marien Stadium next week. Victor Okoh Boniface made three goals in those six Europa League group games while Teddy Teuma made three assists. Five other players have two goal contributions for the club.

Geraerts will be worried about Teuma, who has a doubtful status heading into this game. Regardless, Union 60 will be determined to match or exceed their Europa League stats of 10.8 total shots, 11.3 successful dribbles, and 3.7 corner kicks per game. On the defensive end, they are notching 14.3 tackles, 11.7 interceptions, 16.8 clearances, and 3.0 saves per game. Yorbe Vertessen and Gustaf Nilsson will spearhead the Belgians’ offense. Anthony Moris will be the starting goalkeeper for the club.

Final Union Berlin-Union SG Prediction & Pick

Both clubs shared the spoils in the two games they played in their group. The two squads were also caught in a bit of a struggle lately, but Union Berlin has had the better record this 2023. Back the hosts to get the crucial win on familiar territory.

Final Union Berlin-Union SG Prediction & Pick: Union Berlin (-170), Over 2.5 goals (+126)