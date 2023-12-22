The CEO of the European Super League, Bernd Reichart, suggests that clubs are facing threats from UEFA to reject the idea

The CEO of the European Super League, Bernd Reichart, has ignited fresh controversy by suggesting that clubs are facing intimidation from UEFA to distance themselves from the project, reported by GOAL. The new proposal for the European Super League was recently unveiled by A22, following a ruling from the Court of Justice of the European Union stating that UEFA and FIFA cannot obstruct its formation.

While Real Madrid and Barcelona have reiterated their support for the project, many other clubs that initially backed the Super League in 2021 have refrained from making public statements. Reichart contends that this reluctance stems from perceived threats, asserting, “Clubs have been under a monopoly for 70 years, an iron fist dictatorship, we have to change the chip, it is normal that some take longer and others less, but it is a great opportunity for clubs to manage their future.”

In response to speculations about Saudi Pro League clubs potentially joining the Super League, Reichart clarified that the league would exclusively consist of European clubs, dismissing the inclusion of non-European entities.

Despite this, several prominent clubs from the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and La Liga have openly opposed the Super League. Notably, Juventus is rumored to still be involved, although they have not issued an official statement on the matter. The unfolding developments, including Reichart's claims, raise questions about the future alignment of football clubs and the potential transformation of the landscape of club football. The coming weeks may reveal whether clubs will alter their positions and, in doing so, usher in a significant paradigm shift in the footballing world.