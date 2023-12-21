Real Madrid is set to welcome a promising talent, 17-year-old wonderkid Endrick, who is following the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid is set to welcome a promising talent, 17-year-old wonderkid Endrick, who has his sights set on emulating his “biggest idol,” Cristiano Ronaldo, reported by GOAL. The young Brazilian sensation is gearing up to join Santiago Bernabeu upon turning 18 in July 2024, and the football world is buzzing with anticipation for the impact he could make.

Endrick is already considered one of the most exciting talents globally, and his move to Real Madrid aligns him with fellow Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. Despite the big expectations and the challenge of filling significant boots in Madrid, Endrick is ready to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he regards as his ultimate inspiration. In an interview with A Bola, Endrick praised Ronaldo's exemplary dedication, record-breaking achievements, and humility, highlighting him as a role model for any player aspiring to reach greater heights in their career.

As Endrick prepares to step onto the La Liga stage, he acknowledges the rich history of Brazilian stars in the league and expresses his excitement about becoming part of that legacy. Reflecting on his visit to Madrid, where he got a closer look at the club's environment and facilities, Endrick affirmed that playing for Real Madrid has always been his priority.

Despite the impending move, Endrick remains focused on his current commitments with Palmeiras in Brazil, aiming to clinch titles before the transition to his new football home. The young talent has already showcased his goal-scoring prowess for Palmeiras, defying his lack of experience. Notably, he has earned two senior caps for Brazil, marking himself as their fourth-youngest player and the youngest debutant in 57 years. The football world eagerly awaits Endrick's journey as he prepares to make his mark in the iconic white jersey of Real Madrid.