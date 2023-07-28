As the much-anticipated 2023 NFL season draws near, fantasy football enthusiasts are gearing up to build their dream teams and strategize their player picks. Among the players garnering considerable attention is Evan Engram, the talented tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a new contract extension and a standout performance in the 2022 season, Engram is poised to be a top pick in many fantasy drafts. In this article, we delve into Engram's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 season. We will analyze his strengths, weaknesses, and potential for success.

Engram's 2022 Season

Before we delve into Engram's prospects for the upcoming season, let's briefly revisit his performance in 2022. Last year proved to be a career-defining season for Engram. He amassed a career-high 73 receptions on 98 targets, totaling 766 receiving yards (another career-high) and securing four touchdowns. This remarkable performance solidified Engram's position as one of the league's top tight ends. Of course, it also caught the attention of numerous fantasy football players.

The Jaguars strike first in London ❗️ Trevor Lawrence finds Evan Engram for the touchdown.pic.twitter.com/4MdUKyg2ci — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 30, 2022

Evaluating Engram's ADP

So, where does Engram stand in terms of his fantasy value for the 2023 season? Based on recent drafts, Engram's current average draft position (ADP) is 166th overall. This makes him the 19th receiver selected in fantasy drafts. This suggests that many leagues are taking him late or even leaving him undrafted. As such, it presents a potential opportunity for shrewd fantasy players to find a hidden gem.

However, Engram's ADP is just one aspect to consider when evaluating his fantasy value. It is equally vital to assess his strengths and weaknesses as a player and how they might translate into the fantasy realm. One of Engram's standout strengths is his ability to make significant plays and accumulate yards after the catch. This could prove invaluable in leagues rewarding points for yardage or receptions.

On the flip side, Engram's touchdown production has been somewhat inconsistent throughout his career. That's a factor of concern for fantasy players who heavily rely on touchdowns for points. Additionally, his occasional struggles with drops could lead to lost points in leagues that penalize him for such errors.

Comparing Engram's Performance

Engram's performance in the 2022 season was undoubtedly remarkable, achieving career highs in receptions and receiving yards. He earned himself the title of the NFL's No. 8 tight end according to ESPN's rankings. Despite this, he didn't manage to crack the top 10 of CBS Sports' top tight ends list ahead of the 2023 season. In terms of fantasy football, his ADP being at 166th overall and the 19th receiver selected in fantasy drafts indicates he is being overlooked in many leagues. Right now, other marquee names like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and TJ Hockenson are still way ahead of him.

Team Outlook

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a promising 2022 season, finishing with a record of 9-8. They surprised a lot of people in the playoffs, too, going all the way to the Divisional Round, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Under the leadership of third-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and experienced head coach Doug Pederson, the Jaguars demonstrated clear signs of improvement, making them a team on the rise. This upward trajectory bodes well for Evan Engram's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 season. Given his career-best performance in 2022, Engram may see an increase in targets and opportunities to make significant plays. That's coupled with the Jaguars' developing offense and Lawrence's growth as a quarterback, of course.

Nevertheless, it is essential to acknowledge that Engram has yet to crack the top tier of TEs in many draft boards. This suggests lingering skepticism about his consistency and overall value. As such, Engram's fantasy football outlook will hinge on various factors. This includes his performance in training camp, his role within the Jaguars' offense, and his ability to capitalize on opportunities. Fantasy managers should closely monitor Engram's progress and consider his potential upside when making draft decisions for the 2023 season.

2023 Fantasy Outlook

In 2022, Evan Engram experienced a career resurgence with the Jaguars. He certainly benefitted from the coaching expertise of Doug Pederson, a renowned “tight end whisperer.” Departing from Jason Garrett's system, which had miscast him as a tight end suited for stick routes, Engram flourished. Throughout the season, he finished as a TE1 in six games and ranked as the TE7 in points per game in PPR.

However, consistency remained an issue for Engram, with eight games where he finished outside the top 24 at tight end. This concern could potentially magnify in 2023, especially with the addition of WR Calvin Ridley to the team. As a result, drafting Engram in Round 7 of fantasy drafts could be a reasonable strategy for those seeking to secure a valuable tight end.

Looking Ahead

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, Evan Engram is undoubtedly a player capturing the attention of many fantasy football enthusiasts. His stellar performance in the 2022 season and a new contract extension position him as a potentially valuable asset for fantasy players. However, his inconsistent touchdown production and issues with drops warrant careful consideration. Ultimately, whether or not to draft Engram will depend on various factors. This includes league format, scoring system, and individual preferences. One thing is certain: Engram's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 season is a storyline worth closely monitoring. He is ready to pounce as a game-changer for those who take a chance on him.