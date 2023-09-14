Manchester United is close to securing the services of Everton defender Gabby George as the club has triggered her release clause, reported by GOAL. With the Women's Super League transfer window set to close on Thursday, the Red Devils are eager to bolster their squad, particularly after losing Ona Batlle to Barcelona earlier in the summer.

The 26-year-old George, who has been with Everton since 2014, emerged as a standout performer for the club last season. Her impressive performances helped Everton secure a top-six finish in the Women's Super League. George also holds a unique place in Everton's history as the club's first-ever full-time professional player, a milestone she achieved in 2017.

Under the guidance of manager Brian Sorensen, George thrived in a more advanced left wing-back role, showcasing her versatility and adaptability on the pitch. Her departure will undoubtedly be a loss for Everton, especially after already saying goodbye to experienced center-back Rikke Sevecke earlier in the summer.

Manchester United's decision to activate George's release clause reflects their commitment to strengthening the squad ahead of the new season. The club aims to fill the void left by Batlle's departure and is actively pursuing George as the solution.

The Red Devils have until 11 pm to complete the deal for the talented defender, with the new Women's Super League season scheduled to kick off on October 1. The acquisition of Gabby George would not only bolster Manchester United's defensive options but also add a versatile and experienced player to their ranks as they aim to compete at the highest level of women's football in England.