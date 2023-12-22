Everton sets a staggering £100 million price tag on Jarrad Branthwaite amidst interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

Amid fervent interest from football giants Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, and Tottenham, Everton has reportedly pegged a staggering £100 million price tag on the talented Jarrad Branthwaite. The Toffees are unwavering in their determination to retain the promising center-back, showcasing their conviction despite financial uncertainties, banking on Branthwaite's potential elevation to the echelons of England's national squad.

This colossal valuation sets the stage for a potential world-record transfer fee for a defender, surpassing the £89 million benchmark established by Paul Pogba's move to Manchester United. Everton's resolute stance in retaining the 21-year-old underscores their unwavering belief in his future impact, having secured his services from Carlisle in 2020.

According to sources from The I, Branthwaite's contract extends until 2027, signaling contentment with his current club. However, amidst this valuation, League One side Carlisle holds a reported entitlement of ten percent from any future transfer fee involving the burgeoning defender.

Branthwaite's breakout season, featuring in 17 games after successful loan spells at Blackburn and PSV Eindhoven, has heightened interest from top-tier clubs seeking defensive reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's pursuit of defensive talent intensifies with the influence of new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice emerges as a potential target, sparking speculation over the future of Raphael Varane, linked with a potential January exit from Old Trafford.

Everton's resolute stance on Branthwaite's valuation signifies their strong commitment to retaining their defensive asset, poised for a potential ascent into England's elite ranks. The club's steadfast stance amidst burgeoning interest underlines Branthwaite's pivotal role in Everton's long-term plans, further accentuated by the reported interest and valuation highlighted by The I.