With the 2024 Paris Olympics just around the corner, there's no question that hoops fans will have plenty of excitement to look forward to. In fact, some of the biggest stars will come out to play with pride for their national teams.

While some are NBA players, others are familiar names that should ring a bell. Let's take a look at every basketball star to watch out for in the Olympics.

Patty Mills (Australia)

The Australia Boomers will be aiming for another podium finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, it's worth noting that this will be the fifth Olympics appearance for Boomers great Patty Mills.

Mills has been a part of the ups and downs of the Boomers program, highlighted by a bronze-medal finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He will be the go-to guy once again, and his long-range bombs will be a threat for opposing teams in the field.

Josh Giddey (Australia)

With the original Boomers' core aging, it's not a surprise that the program is also leaning on a youngster like Josh Giddey, who's the latest acquisition of the Chicago Bulls.

Giddey will be tasked with providing an efficient all-around game for the Boomers with the intention of ushering in a new era. But while rebuilding, Giddey will aim to lead Australia along with Mills to a second-straight Olympic medal.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada)

After a solid 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign that saw Canada finish bronze at the expense of Team USA, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be expected to lead Canada in Paris. The Oklahoma City Thunder star will be given the responsibility to lead the charge as Canada attempts to continue to power themselves back on top of the basketball world.

Jamal Murray (Canada)

Speaking of Canada, everyone must be excited for the appearance of Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. His Canada stint was delayed after he wasn't healthy enough to see action at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Nonetheless, Murray's scoring and clutch genes will be a vital factor in Canada's upcoming Olympic campaign, Canada's first since 2000.

While NBA fans were entertained with Victor Wembanyama's rookie year, the Rookie of the Year will be carrying the hype once more on his home turf. Wembanyama will be a force to be reckoned with for opposing teams due to his size, length and polished skillset.

With more NBA experience under his belt, it's safe to say that a lot of opposing teams will have some issues in the front court thanks to the Spurs star.

Rudy Gobert (France)

Aside from Victor Wembanyama, France will also enlist reigning four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. The Timberwolves big man will once again be a major presence for Les Bleus on both ends of the floor.

With Gobert, France will enjoy a formidable frontcourt with a pair of 7-footers. However, with Wemby capable of playing in the perimeter, Gobert should easily take care of business in the paint.

Dennis Schroder (Germany)

After leading Germany to a magnificent run at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP will once again dawn the national team colors in Paris.

Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder will be expected to showcase his scoring and elite playmaking at the world stage as Germany looks to build upon their World Championship run to a gold-medal finish at the Olympics.

Wagner Brothers (Germany)

Moreover, Dennis Schroder should get plenty of help from the Wagner Brothers. NBA fans are familiar how the Wagner Brothers can make an impact for the Orlando Magic. But at the world stage, one can expect both Franz and Mo to have more impact. Like at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the Wagner Brothers will play an instrumental role in Germany's Olympic quest.

After failing to suit up for Japan since the Tokyo Olympics, Japanese basketball fans should welcome the return of Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura. Hachimura will be the lone NBA player for Japan.

Furthermore, he will possibly be Japan's go-to guy in Paris. Hachimura is no stranger to the international game, giving him a chance to flaunt his improvement after more years of experience in the NBA.

Yuta Watanabe (Japan)

While Japan didn't have the services of Rui Hachimura, it was former NBA big man Yuta Watanabe who led the charge. At the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Watanabe led Japan with averages of 14.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game to clinch an Olympic ticket as the best-placed Asian team.

Watanabe will once again be called to make an impact on both ends of the floor with Japan battling as clear underdogs in Paris.

The brightest star in Serbia will arguably be the reigning three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. The addition of Jokic should elevate Serbia into a gold-medal contender, especially if they are already formidable without the Joker.

With Jokic's playmaking and elite offense, fans should be in for a treat. However, the same cannot be said for the rest of the field, with the Nuggets star playing the best basketball of his career.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia)

At the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Serbia leaned on Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic stepped up and took on the responsibility of the team's captain.

He averaged 19.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game on 42 percent shooting from downtown. With Bogdanovic called up to represent Serbia in Paris, one can expect the Serbian star to shoot the lights out once more.

Bol Bol (South Sudan)

Bol Bol, the son of the great Manute Bol, will be expected to make his national team debut for South Sudan. His father played a major role in the country's basketball history. As a result, the Phoenix Suns big man's appearance will be huge for South Sudan basketball fans. It will also be a great opportunity for basketball fans to see Bol Bol unleashed.

Carlik Jones (South Sudan)

Carlik Jones, a former NBA veteran for the Chicago Bulls, will serve as the naturalized player once again for South Sudan. Jones was a vital piece in South Sudan's run at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, allowing them to clinch an Olympic ticket. He led the team in points, assists and efficiency. As the top facilitator of the team, expect Jones to run the show once more for South Sudan.

Fresh from a solid showing with Greece at the FIBA OQT, expect Giannis Antetokounmpo to dominate in the Olympics. The 2021 NBA champion was crowned as the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament Tissot MVP in Greece for a reason.

In other words, he was unstoppable. Giannis should easily create some matchup problems for opposing teams. But more importantly, he's easily a nightmare in transition plays.

Marcelo Huertas (Brazil)

While Marcelo Huertas will be familiar to Laker fans for the wrong reasons, Huertas is an absolute legend in Brazilian basketball. Now serving as one of the veterans of Brazil's national team, Huertas is giving Father Time a tough workout.

In fact, Huertas even managed to put on a good showing at the FIBA OQT in Riga, where he tallied 12 points and seven assists in the final game against Latvia to punch an Olympic ticket.

Bruno Caboclo (Brazil)

Brazil will also enjoy the services of FIBA OQT Tissot MVP Bruno Caboclo. While Caboclo didn't really pan out in the NBA, the former Houston Rockets big man proved that he could still dominate at the international stage.

In fact, at the FIBA OQT in Latvia, the MVP averaged 17.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He will be a vital cog in Brazil's frontcourt, capable of punishing teams on both ends of the floor with his scoring and physicality.

Jose Alvarado (Puerto Rico)

Another player that shined in the FIBA OQT was Jose Alvarado, who willed Puerto Rico to the Olympics in their home turf. The FIBA OQT MVP in San Juan will be expected to make a splash in Paris once again. While he's more known in the NBA for his pesky defense, Alvarado is asked to do much more for Puerto Rico, which will be a treat for basketball fans.

Lorenzo Brown (Spain)

While a lot of basketball fans and former basketball players around the world were unhappy with Lorenzo Brown's call-up to Spain's national team, the former NBA player is wreaking havoc at the international stage.

Brown's addition gives Spain a reliable playmaker. In fact, the Spanish naturalized guard proved that again at the FIBA OQT in Valencia. He dropped 18 points in the final game against the Bahamas to book a spot in Olympics.

Santi Aldama (Spain)

But while the days of the Gasol brothers are gone, the Spanish national team are now putting their hopes of Memphis Grizzlies big man Santi Aldama. Aldama carried his nation's Olympic hopes in their home turf after he was declared as the FIBA OQT Tissot MVP in Valencia.

Aldama led the team in rebounds and efficiency during their OQT run while also averaging 17.0 points per game as the second-leading scorer of Spain.

The entire Team USA

With Team USA out for gold, the team is parading a roster composed of NBA all-time greats. Any basketball fan will agree that every player in the roster is capable of taking over. Given that the stakes are high, this edition of Team USA will have no shortage of star power.