NBA fans often love to debate about the greatest players in NBA history. This also can be broken down into the greatest players for each NBA franchise. Much like the United States honored their greatest presidents by carving their faces on Mount Rushmore, let's look at every NBA team's hypothetical Mount Rushmore if they were to honor their greatest players.

Atlanta Hawks

Mount Rushmore: Dominique Wilkins, Bob Petit, Trae Young, Dikembe Mutombo

Bob Petit played an instrumental role in leading the Atlanta Hawks to their first and only NBA championship in 1958.

On the other hand, Dominque Wilkins entertained fans with his thunderous highlight-reel dunks, while Dikembe Mutombo dominated with his rim protection. Furthermore, Trae Young is currently the face of the franchise who has led the team on a deep playoff run.

Boston Celtics

Mount Rushmore: Paul Pierce, Bill Russell, Larry Bird, John Havlicek

When it came to becoming tied for the winningest franchise in NBA history, these individuals were the faces of their respective dynasties.

Bill Russell led the way for the Boston Celtics to win 11 NBA championships. John Havlicek and Larry Bird were the faces of the Celtics in the 60s and the 80s, respectively. On the other hand, Paul Pierce was the Finals MVP of the last Celtics championship.

Brooklyn/New Jersey/New York Nets

Mount Rushmore: Kevin Durant, Jason Kidd, Julius Erving, Brook Lopez

Julius Erving was one of the Nets' early stars, while Kevin Durant and Jason Kidd led the franchise to several deep playoff runs. Brook Lopez is currently the franchise leader of the Nets in terms of points and field goals.

Charlotte Hornets/Bobcats

Mount Rushmore: Muggsy Bogues, Larry Johnson, Dell Curry, Alonzo Mourning

Charlotte hasn't been relevant in the NBA as of late. However, there was a time that they were competitive thanks to guys mentioned above.

Chicago Bulls

Mount Rushmore: Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Derrick Rose, Horace Grant

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were responsible for the Chicago Bulls' two sets of three-peats. On the other hand, it was a tossup between Horace Grant and Dennis Rodman to get the final spot. However, Grant was an important piece that made the first three-peat possible.

Lastly, Derrick Rose emerged as the NBA's youngest MVP in history while taking the Bulls to several competitive playoff campaigns.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Mount Rushmore: LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, Mark Price, Kyrie Irving

LeBron James is easily the best player to ever play for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And with Kyrie Irving, they brought together the city's first-ever NBA championship. On the other hand, Mark Price was the face of the franchise for quite some time, while Donovan Mitchell has kept the Cavs relevant today after the departure of James.

Dallas Mavericks

Mount Rushmore: Dirk Nowitzki, Luka Doncic, Rolando Blackman, Jason Kidd

When it comes to the best player to play for the Mavericks, nearly everyone will say Dirk Nowitzki. Nowitzki was responsible for bringing the first and only NBA championship to Dallas, along with Jason Kidd.

But before then, Rolando Blackman was the second-leading scorer for the Mavs and kept the team competitive. Lastly, no other Mavs player has been regarded as the future face of the NBA quite like Luka Doncic.

Denver Nuggets

Mount Rushmore: Nikola Jokic, Carmelo Anthony, Dikembe Mutombo, Alex English

Nikola Jokic is easily here thanks to becoming a three-time MVP while finally bringing a championship to Denver. The rest had their memorable moments in their respective eras.

Detroit Pistons

Mount Rushmore: Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, Ben Wallace, Dennis Rodman

The Bad Boy Pistons were responsible for bringing two NBA titles to Detroit. On the other hand, Ben Wallace played a crucial role in helping the team win its last NBA title in 2004.

Philadelphia/San Francisco/Golden State Warriors

Mount Rushmore: Stephen Curry, Wilt Chamberlain, Kevin Durant, Rick Barry

Stephen Curry was the face of the Warriors dynasty before being fortified by Kevin Durant's acquisition. Warriors fans should also find it hard to forget about Rick Barry's brilliance and the man who scored 100 points in a game, Wilt Chamberlain.

Houston Rockets

Mount Rushmore: Yao Ming, Hakeem Olajuwon, James Harden, Moses Malone

Hakeem Olajuwon is easily the best player to suit up for the Rockets. But aside from Olajuwon, James Harden, Yao Ming, and Moses Malone have led competitive campaigns for the franchise during their respective eras.

Indiana Pacers

Mount Rushmore: Paul George, Reggie Miller, Jermaine O'Neal, Chris Mullin

It's safe to say that the Pacers were most competitive with Reggie Miller at the helm along with Chris Mullin. Then young, rising All-Stars Paul George and Jermaine O'Neal also kept the Pacers relevant during their time.

Los Angeles Clippers

Mount Rushmore: Chris Paul, Kawhi Leonard, Blake Griffin, Bob McAdoo

The Los Angeles Clippers haven't had a great record in the NBA, but a good silver lining was Bob McAdoo. Years later, the Clippers also enjoyed the Lob City era headlined by Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. Today, Kawhi Leonard is arguably the best baller in a Clippers uniform.

Los Angeles Lakers

Mount Rushmore: Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Jerry West

The Purple and Gold are tied for the winningest franchise for a reason. Just taking a look at their Mount Rushmore above, these players are well more than capable to fill up the championship hardware.

Memphis Grizzlies

Mount Rushmore: Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, Pau Gasol, Zach Randolph

The Grizzlies had a great run in the 2010s thanks to Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, and Zach Randolph. However, the elder Gasol laid the foundation and kept the franchise competitive.

Miami Heat

Mount Rushmore: Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Shaquille O'Neal

There's no question that the All-Star duo of Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal played major roles in bringing a championship to Miami. Wade stayed with the Heat to win two more NBA championships thanks to the arrival of LeBron James. But after the Big Three era, the Heat are being carried by Jimmy Butler, who led the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances.

Milwaukee Bucks

Mount Rushmore: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, Ray Allen

Oscar Robertson and Ray Allen had some unforgettable moments with the Bucks. On the other hand, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Giannis Antetokounmpo brought some gold to the franchise, 50 years apart to be exact.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Mount Rushmore: Kevin Garnett, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Love, Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves were rarely competitive in NBA history. However, Kevin Garnett's and Kevin Love's prime years were an exception. But today, the Timberwolves are one of the best teams in the West thanks to Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

New Orleans Pelicans/Hornets

Mount Rushmore: Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Alonzo Mourning, Larry Johnson

Seeing New Orleans in the postseason has been a rare sight as of late. However, it's these guys above who became bright spots for a franchise with a gloomy, ringless past.

New York Knicks

Mount Rushmore: Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, Earl Monroe

There was a time when the New York Knicks were championship contenders. Pretty sure Knicks fans would love to reminisce about the players above.

Oklahoma City Thunder/Seattle Supersonics

Mount Rushmore: Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Gary Payton, Dennis Johnson

Before becoming the Oklahoma City Thunder, there was no doubt that Dennis Johnson was responsible for bringing an NBA title to Seattle before Gary Payton entertained arenas in the city.

But ever since shifting to Oklahoma, it was Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook who turned the Thunder into legitimate championship contenders. Given the influx of young talent as of late, it's a wait-and-see mode for the Thunder fans whether its young core can finally reach championship glory.

Orlando Magic

Mount Rushmore: Shaquille O'Neal, Dwight Howard, Penny Hardaway, Tracy McGrady

The Orlando Magic have never became NBA champions. However, they did come close on several occasions. Once with the duo of O'Neal and Penny Hardaway before Dwight Howard carried the team to the 2009 NBA Finals. On the other hand, not a lot of Magic players could match Tracy McGrady individually.

Philadelphia 76ers

Mount Rushmore: Allen Iverson, Joel Embiid, Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving

Julius Erving and Wilt Chamberlain were responsible for bringing the last two NBA championships to Philadelphia. On the other hand, Allen Iverson influenced the game like no other, even bringing the Sixers to the NBA Finals. Lastly, Embiid is the latest 76er to win the NBA MVP Award.

Phoenix Suns

Mount Rushmore: Charles Barkley, Steve Nash, Devin Booker, Kevin Johnson

The Phoenix Suns were close to winning a championship on two occasions. In 1993, a Suns team led by Charles Barkley and Kevin Johnson reached the NBA Finals before losing to the Bulls. Nearly three decades later, Devin Booker led the Suns' return to the Finals but fell short to the Bucks. Two-time MVP Nash also had some bright moments for the franchise.

Portland Trail Blazers

Mount Rushmore: Damian Lillard, LaMarcus Aldridge, Bill Walton, Clyde Drexler

Bill Walton is the only NBA Finals MVP in Portland Trail Blazers history, responsible for bringing the city its only NBA championship. On the other hand, Clyde Drexler gave a good account of himself in a Blazers uniform while Damian Lillard and LaMarcus Aldridge were a formidable duo.

Sacramento/Kansas City Kings

Mount Rushmore: Mitch Richmond, Oscar Robertson, Chris Webber, Jerry Lucas

While the Kings are only starting to be relevant again, they did have some bright moments in the past thanks to the players above.

San Antonio Spurs

Mount Rushmore: Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard

Given that there were so many heroes for the San Antonio Spurs, leaving players out of their Mount Rushmore was tough. However, there's no question that these four stars were the cornerstones that brought plenty of gold to the franchise. At some point, it wouldn't be surprising if Victor Wembanyama forced his way onto this list.

Toronto Raptors

Mount Rushmore: Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan, Vince Carter, Kyle Lowry

Despite not being happy to be in Toronto, Kawhi Leonard brought the NBA championship to the city for the first time in NBA history along with Kyle Lowry. Before then, Vince Carter entertained fans with his athletic dunks in a Raptors uniform. But DeMar DeRozan continues to be the franchise scoring leader.

Utah/New Orleans Jazz

Mount Rushmore: Pete Maravich, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Adrian Dantley

The Jazz had some bright moments thanks to Pete Maravich and Adrian Dantley. However, their glory years had to be the All-Star duo of Karl Malone and John Stockton, who led them to consecutive Finals appearances.

Washington Bullets/Wizards

Mount Rushmore: Wes Unseld, Elvin Hayes, John Wall, Gilbert Arenas

The Washington Wizards did have some individually great point guards in John Wall and Gilbert Arenas but hardly made the NBA headlines for the right reasons. However, Wes Unseld and Elvin Hayes did bring an NBA title to the franchise, then the Washington Bullets in 1978.