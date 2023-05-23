INDIE Live Expo 2023 showed us a lot of games, and we had no shortage of the Puzzle genre featured in the event. Check out every Puzzle game that was in the INDIE Live Expo 2023.

INDIE Live Expo 2023 – Puzzle Games

Gameplay previews are available on each game's storefront page.

Recollection

Platform: Steam

Description: A calm and atmospheric “walking’n’watching simulator” about the beauty of nature. Use your gaze and attention in diverse gameplay experiences: Connect the stars, watch the grass grow, fly with the birds and remember many more of the wonders surrounding us each day.

Plank Builders

Platform: Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Description: “Plank Builders” is a peaceful construction game. Magical marbles have the ability to make stuffed toys come alive. Together with the stuffed toys, the player can plan and construct different buildings made out of small wooden planks. Find all the monkeys and help them to come alive too!

Romp of Dump

Platform: Steam, iOS App Store, Android Google Play

Description: Visual Novel with Live2D Animation, Observing Scum Prisoners! In a prison called a dump, a betting card game among dangerous prisoners begins. Penalty game for the losers! Uncover the hidden pasts and bizarre crimes of these lunatics!

Flutter Away

Platform: Steam

Description: Enjoy the serenity of the Amazon rainforest in this cozy short nature exploration game. As a butterfly researcher on a five-day campaign trip, explore nearby tracks, take photos, meet animal friends, and journal the discoveries found along the way!

Scene Investigators

Platform: Steam

Description: Scene Investigators is a deductive reasoning game for fans of the “true crime” genre. Step into re-created crime scenes, observe closely for pieces of evidence, analyze possible motives behind the crimes, and uncover what truly happened.

Growth

Platform: Steam

Description: Growth is a cozy, hexagonal-grid based soft-strategy game. Explore and populate a procedurally generated world by utilizing unique abilities of animals. Growth blends the beauty of cozy exploration with challenging navigation around obstacles.

Cats Hidden in Italy

Platform: Steam

Description: Find and discover 100 cute cats hidden across Italy in this hand-drawn hidden object game. Can you find them all?

Dungeon in Grid Puzzles

Platform: Steam

Description: This is a puzzle game using numbers. There are many monsters on a floor. The distance that the Lady Hilde can move is fixed, and she can only move to the position of an enemy that is weaker than her. And she becomes stronger every time she defeats a monster. Conquer up to 30 underground floors!

Chippy & Noppo

Platform: Steam, Nintendo Switch

Description: Chippy is good in low places and Noppo is good at jumping. It is an action puzzle where two guys work together to make a toy with a theme! What kind of toys are those two really good friends going to make,and what kind of future are they going to make?

ARTIFICIAL

Platform: Steam

Description: ARTIFICIAL is a physics based first-person puzzle platformer inspired by Portal & Half-Life series. Interact with the environment, pick up and throw objects, sneak around enemies, control intricate physics-based mechanisms and learn how to survive in the underground colony of the Asteroid 2031 XT

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow

Platform: Steam

Description: In this puzzle platformer, you will embark on a touching journey through the surreal world of a person’s mind as a young Griffin and his faithful bear, Birly. Overcome challenges, avoid traps and defeat enemies to help the man find peace.

The Secret Life of Dorian Pink

Platform: Steam

Description: A choices-matter narrative RPG set in an alternate universe of the Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde. Save your boyfriend Basil from the Devil by making questionable choices, gaining allies, and making doughnuts explode.

Sudoku Classic

Platform: Steam

Description: It’s like writing with a pen on paper. and the ease of playing the game. Customizable Sudoku – It’s a game, but you can play it as if you were writing with a pen on a piece of paper. You can customize the assist function to your liking.

Escape From Mystwood Mansion

Platform: Steam

Description: In this first-person puzzle escape room game, you are trapped in the mysterious Mystwood mansion. Explore corridors and find hidden rooms while solving puzzles and deciphering codes to find a way out. Will you escape or linger to uncover the mansion’s final secret?

