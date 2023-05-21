The INDIE Live Expo 2023 live broadcast featured hundreds of indie video games, but it might have been hard to follow all of the titles given the short time that the broadcast allowed for each game. So, for you to be able to revisit the games that have been featured in the live broadcast over the weekend, here is a complete list of all of the featured games during the INDIE Live Expo.
Complete List of All Games Featured in the INDIE Live Expo 2023
Wave 1
- Enjoy The Family Restaurant / Enjoy The Diner (TBA) – Why not enjoy the diner? The moon is as full as it’ll ever be, and there’s even a drink fountain.
- LAVROCK: Last Fortress (TBA) – In a world on the brink of destruction, pilot a mech to fight against various factions, battle through random generated levels, strengthen yourself, and uncover the secrets!
- Verne: The Shape of Fantasy (2023) – Become Jules Verne and adventure into the dangers that hide in Hemera, a fantastic parallel world built from his own imagination. Explore, solve puzzles and unlock the most coveted secret of the mighty Atlantis.
- Brotato (Out Now) – Brotato is a top-down arena shooter roguelite where you play a potato wielding up to 6 weapons at a time to fight off hordes of aliens. Choose from a variety of traits and items to create unique builds and survive until help arrives.
- Drive Crazy (August 2023) – Driving a Kei Truck Through a Collapsing Japan! If you think it’s a road, it’s a road. Run inside buildings, walls, any road and survive!
- Infest (Q4 2023) – Infest is a roguelike deckbuilder where you manipulate the battleground Pixel-by-Pixel. Every pixel is physically simulated to burn, freeze, corrode, shock, and melt. Deploy a carefully-crafted deck to unleash impressive chain reactions on the alien infestation!
- Scene Investigators (2023) – Scene Investigators is a deductive reasoning game for fans of the “true crime” genre. Step into re-created crime scenes, observe closely for pieces of evidence, analyze possible motives behind the crimes, and uncover what truly happened.
- KAKU: Ancient Seal (Out Now) – KAKU: Ancient Seal puts players in the role of Kaku who’s tasked with going on a journey across a sprawling continent to restore balance to the land. Accompanied by your pet pig, you’ll have to brave the four elemental regions and conquer their lords if you’re to fulfill your destiny.
- Slay the Princess (2023) – You’re here to slay the princess. Don’t believe her lies.
- Timberborn (Out Now) – Humans are long gone. Will your lumberpunk beavers do any better? A city-building game featuring ingenious animals, vertical architecture, river control, and deadly droughts. Contains high amounts of wood.
- Nova Antarctica (TBA) – Survive Earth’s harshest conditions on a devastatingly beautiful journey shaped by the choices you make, the paths you take, and the stories you weave with the mysterious animals of Antarctica.
- Riftbound (Out Now) – Survive Earth’s harshest conditions on a devastatingly beautiful journey shaped by the choices you make, the paths you take, and the stories you weave with the mysterious animals of Antarctica.
- Agent 64: Spies Never Die (2023) – A retro FPS inspired by classic 90s console shooters. Explore new locales, accomplish varied objectives and fight against state-of-the-art 1997 enemy AI. Enter a world of espionage and action.
- Plushie from the Sky (2023) – A souls-like RPG packed with charms and goofiness. Armed with a plushie, smack and shoot down nightmarish enemies. Explore dreamy landscapes and dodge roll your way to victory!
- Titanium Hound (Out Now) – Titanium Hound is retro-looking video game in cyberpunk genre, where you are going to pilot huge and agile exoskeleton to crush hordes of crazed security drones and abominations to uncover conspiracy carefully crafted by one of global corporations.
- Zoria: Age of Shattering (September 20, 2023) – A squad-based tactical RPG with fluid turn-based combat, outpost, and followers management, set in the expansive fantasy world of Zoria. Lead a team of four heroes with their unique skills and perks. Every team member contributes to undertaken battles.
- SUPER 56 (TBA) – SUPER 56 challenges players to overcome 56 genre-bending mini-games with the press of a single button. Compete in daily challenges, earn achievements, and destroy high scores. Outlandish chaos awaits you in Hell!
- Candle Knight (May 31, 2023) – Never let your light go out. Wield a powerful flame, overcome menacing creatures and explore the shadows of a ruined castle in this compelling 2.5D action adventure platformer which features a unique dynamic difficulty system.
- Reloader: test_subject (Out Now) – Save 20% on Reloader: test_subject on Steam (steampowered.com)
- Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow (June 14, 2023) – In this puzzle platformer, you will embark on a touching journey through the surreal world of a person’s mind as a young Griffin and his faithful bear, Birly. Overcome challenges, avoid traps and defeat enemies to help the man find peace.
- 電車づくりのポポ (2023) – It may not be a hero’s journey, but let us go on an adventure. A story about creating trains.
- Primateria (TBA) – Primateria is a completely distinctive roguelike deckbuilder that relies on the fast-paced and disruptive “Fusion” mechanic to play cards. Discover mysterious items, duel divine creatures and perform combos with infinite combinations and possibilities.
- Labyrinth of Axarith (June 2023) – Players make adventurers and challenge numerous labyrinths, and mix good old 3D exploration dungeons, real-time battles, and card-like choices in this RPG.
- Cornucopia (August 1, 2023) – Cornucopia: 2.5D Farm-Life RPG! Embrace pet-assisted combat, animal breeding, lush crops, and 49+ NPCs. Master 200+ recipes, mini-games, and vibrant festivals. Customize dream homes, breed pets, and uncover a world of astonishing secrets. The adventure of a lifetime awaits!
- Savage: Ultimate Boss Fight (2023) – Savage is a single-player action game that allows players to experience MMORPG-style battles. Many bosses are included this game. Unravel mechanics hidden in the attacks, find a strategy, and try to clear the stage.
- Towers Deck (February 1, 2023) – A combination of Tower Defense and Rogue-like deckbuilding. Select your heroes, place towers, cast spells, research new technologies and build your deck to defend your castle from enemy forces.
- Give me toilet paper! (Out Now) – This is an action game in which you prepare toilet paper with a Joy-Con™ in it and roll it around on a board.
There is a toilet paper in the game that is linked to your toilet paper. If you roll your toilet paper left and right, the toilet paper in the game will also roll left and right.
- Roots Need Control 3.0 (2023) – A coalition of large corporations trying to destroy the root flowers is invading Daejeon. Protect the root flowers. It’s not going to be easy. Because… Roots Need Control.
- サムライタクティクス(2023) – Simulate battles to allow for never before seen real-time battles.
- Devil Dumper Doris (Out Now) – Conquer a castle of demons!
- CaveFiction (Q2 2023) – “Cave Fiction” is a self-developed “game” that is actually a monstrous creation born from the author’s sad, arrogant, and foolish consciousness. Its name is derived from a classic metaphor in Plato’s philosophy, making it a manic modern story within a classical narrative framework.
- Noctuary (TBA) – Two young illuminators, Fancia and Alina, start their adventure in the bright and fascinating Inlixaland… …in pursuit of becoming trustworthy “Arborangers.”
- CAFE 0 ~The Sleeping Beast~ REMASTERED (Out Now) – The supernatural mystery visual novel, “CAFE 0 ~The Sleeping Beast~” returns as a remastered version. Will the maid, Corliss, find out why she died within the 7 days time limit?
- Augury (Out Now) – Fast paced gameplay with high difficulty, in-depth mechanics, and cooperative multiplayer. Action combat in confined dungeons with swarms of enemies, environmental hazards, and tough bosses.
- The Pegasus Expedition (Out Now) – The Pegasus Expedition is a story-driven sci-fi grand strategy game set in a key moment for humankind’s survival. Facing an overwhelming threat at home, humanity sends expeditions to the Pegasus Galaxy in a desperate attempt to find a refuge for the population of Earth.
- Toasterball (Out Now) – A ball, two goals and… toasters! Welcome to Toasterball. Play against your friends in this physics-based multiplayer sports game, where toasters are athletes, bread flies everywhere and the gameplay changes every time you score a goal!
- Heart of Sengoku (Out Now) – Develop the warring countries of Japan, collect tea utensils, warlords, and cultural figures, steal the country, and take over the country. Easy & free original historical collection game.
- Will You Snail? (Out Now) – A unique platformer where an evil AI predicts your movement. Dodge AI-spawned traps, solve optional puzzles and uncover the dark secrets of the simulation.
- Blood N’ Bullets (TBA) – Blood ‘N Bullets is a top down roguelike shooter where your ammo, health and currency are one and the same. You play as a vampire stuck in a prison and have to shoot your way out while your “friend” helps you with upgrades.
- Grand Emprise: Time Travel Survival (August 2023) – TIME TRAVEL through history to BECOME GOD. Ride dinosaurs, forge tools, sail dunes, build a colony, siege castles, and automate & fly in the industrial revolution. An insane unforgettable and revolutionary survival crafting base building open world adventure. MORE TO BE REVEALED
- Jupiter Moons: Mecha (TBA) – Prequel to the events of the full game. Choose your mech, customize your loadout, and build your perfect deck. Experiment with cards to find powerful combinations as you enjoy the tactical combat and deckbuilding in this roguelike adventure!
- Piano at 5 a.m. (Out Now) – “Piano at 5 a.m.” is a short text adventure game. A girl who is the main character wanders in a fog forest while adjusting the four factors of “drowsiness,” “thirst,” “madness,” and “recharge,” which increase or decrease depending on the choices she makes.
Wave 2
- Aka (Out Now) – Find inner peace in a small, open-world game. On these carefully handcrafted islands, you can take a nap on a giant monster, feed baby dragons, take care of the fauna and flora… …but demons from your past might come back to remind you what you want to forget.
- The Voidness (Out Now) – The Voidness is a SCI-FI psychological horror game where it takes place inside the void where it’s filled with just gloom – the only way to see is by scanning the environment with your range finder device, however you are not alone. Don’t breathe … as they are listening.. and watching.
- 1or3 Addictive Puzzle Game (Out Now) – Trace 1 to 3 to make 3. Trace 3 to 3 and 1 to make 10. 10 in 3 … This is a puzzle game where you make 1 or 3. The numbers fall from above.
- Touhou Hero of Ice Fairy (Out Now) – Touhou Hero of Ice Fairy is an indie game developed by GAMEPULSE.Step into the shoes of Cirno, the Hero of Ice, as she embarks on a journey against evil, liberating Gensokyo and saving her dear princess.
- Monos: The Endless Tower (Q2 2023) – Guard the last remaining tower with an array of weapons and magical powers! The horde of monsters coming from down below is relentless and it is your duty to dispatch them in this unique tower defense game!
- Hot Bunz (Q3 2023) – Hot Bunz is a physics-based 2D Platformer Party Game with one goal – players must navigate their characters through an array of obstacle courses in a series of increasingly complex levels to come out on top as Buttopia’s Greatest Of All Time (ButtGOAT).
- Revival: Recolonization (June 29, 2023) – Set in a post-apoc version of Earth, Revival is a 4x strategy game where the world and its rules can change at key moments, creating a deep and highly replayable experience.
- Galaxy Highways (October 2023) – Action space shooter where you undertake dangerous missions into enemy systems. Upgrade ships, weapons, destroy various enemies, space stations and withstand increasingly powerful enemy waves. Protect your miners, convoys and build the battleship to destroy even stronger enemies.
- Out of the World (TBA) – This game is a 2.5D platformer puzzle action game in which objects seen by the character materialize and disappear from existence when the character meditates.
- Wizardry: The Absence of Misericordia (June 22, 2023) – Welcome to the world of dungeon crawling! The classic dungeon crawler released back in 2006, returns to Steam with improved UI and more.
- Rail Route (Out Now) – In Rail Route, you will design, construct, upgrade, and automate your railway network in one of the many maps based on real-life cities worldwide. Dispatch the trains to make the traffic flow and the network grow!
- The Black Pepper Crew (TBA) – Assemble your crew, gear them up and fight creatively on this easy to learn but hard to master turn-based tactical roguelite. Capture the most dangerous bounties in the city, cash that juicy bounty and improve your chances of survival on a city filled with crime and jazzy grooves.
- Escape From Mystwood Mansion (Q3 2023) – In this first-person puzzle escape room game, you are trapped in the mysterious Mystwood mansion. Explore corridors and find hidden rooms while solving puzzles and deciphering codes to find a way out. Will you escape or linger to uncover the mansion’s final secret?
- Raging Bytes (TBA) – Raging Bytes is a story-driven zombie RPG full of drama and pixels! Survive the raging bytes! With difficulty levels for all kinds of players, dive into this post-apocalyptic world and face zombies in turn-based battles!
- CounterAttack (Out Now) – CounterAttack is a side scrolling space shooter (shmup). Team up or fight solo, 1 – 4 player local or up to 8 players online coop, unlock upgrades, use powerful ultimate abilities, enhance your ship the way you want, and save the Earth from annihilation.
- Dawnlands (2023) – Dawnlands is an Open-World Survival Crafting cross-platform game with a massive world and epic lore. A variety of biomes, relics, and puzzles dot the landscape… an ancient land, lain dormant for centuries, is waiting to be awoken. New stories are waiting to be written.
- Dread Dawn (TBA) – This is an open world Zombie Survival game, The location of the game is set in the city. You are forced to stay in the city because you can’t catch up with the evacuation team. You need to defend the camp with other survivors who stay in the city and survive.
- Bopl Battle (TBA) – A couch/online game where you battle your friends with unique and wild abilities. There are many choices such as a shrink ray, creating black holes, stopping time and attaching a rocket engine to the stage to send it flying. Choose a combination that synergizes well to win the round!
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (Out Now) – The sequel to the captivating tale of Fuga: Melodies of Steel has arrived! This turn-based RPG is back with a ramped up battle system for more strategy, as well as a brand new event system that gives you more thrilling choices to affect your experience!
- Paw Paw Destiny (August 16, 2023) – Should not have been born? A secret story that your buddy before meet you… (cosmic horror comedy) The experience of this artistic game is like a deep taste of aged Wine / good Cocktail / craft Beer.
- DIMENSIONAL SLAUGHTER (Out Now) – Kill to heal, and never stop moving in this frantic fast-paced movement shooter with rogue-like mechanics and a retro style. An intense multi-dimensional speedrun FPS with non-stop arena combat, until you either reach the end or die trying. Do you have what it takes to beat this game?
- Little Learning Machines (Q2 2023) – Explore the incredible power of reinforcement learning to inspire, train, and customize adorably intelligent machines in this cozy life sim. Craft and inspire each Little Machine’s unique personality, then train them to do amazing things!
- Esophaguys (2023) – Esophaguys is a silly local multiplayer party game where you play as old folks with elongating necks. Stretch your necks together to find your lost kin and compete against each other for long-necked glory!
- News Tower (TBA) – Develop your newspaper and become New York’s new media mogul! In this tycoon, build and manage your newspaper from printer to toilet. Create your editorial line and lead your journalists through unique 1930’s stories and dig out the latest scoops!
- Elebeater VR (Out Now) – The game that makes you feel like an elevator, now also playable in VR.
- Tower of Chaos (May 29, 2023) – Tower of Chaos uniquely blends auto battler, risk-and-reward exploration, and rogue-lite gameplay. Battle your way through altering floors of the afterlife tower, manage your resources and relive the origins of your allies.
- ファントムゾーン ダイモンズ (September 2023) – Just a few toes into the future. Yomori-shi, a town full of strange happenings. And Ayamu Jinnai is just an ordinary girl. Except that she is a powerful medium and has the ability to see spirits. She and her occult-enthusiast sister, Makoto, are determined to fight the bizarre.
- Artifice: War Tactics (2023) – Unleash your tactical prowess in a medieval fantasy world where survival depends on setting attack zones, executing combos with ally traits, and battling through relentless enemy waves. Defeat powerful bosses to conquer strongholds and lead your army to victory in this turn-based strategy game.
- Chonky – From Breakfast to Domination (Out Now) – Cute characters, endearing enemies and an all together chonky world. Fight your way through adorable monsters, collect all kinds of loot and experiment to find new spells in this top-down action RPG.
- The Frogs (TBA) – The Frogs is a point-and-click adventure game based on the play by Aristophanes. Play as Dionysus as you survive awful puns and break all the fourth walls. It’s an ancient Greek comedy with Renaissance art and 18th century classical music… and that identity crisis is just the tip of the iceberg.
- These Doomed Isles (Q2 2023) – Harvest cards to raise land from the sea, build settlements for your followers and rain fire upon waves of invaders in this survival city-builder with roguelike deckbuilding mechanics. Choose from 3 gods with unique cards, playstyles and abilities to lead their civilisations to victory!
- ことのはレルナード (June 12, 2023) – An Isekai language app derivative from the yuri game The Expression Amrilato. Want to speak Juliamo?
- イロまぜインク店 (June 2023) – High-speed color-guessing and precision arranging action. Rely on your color sense for a high score.
- Songs Of The Hmong (TBA) – A music puzzle game based on the Hmong people’s lore and songs. Experience the previous Hmong culture.
- Flutter Away (TBA) – Enjoy the serenity of the Amazon rainforest in this cozy short nature exploration game. As a butterfly researcher on a five-day campaign trip, explore nearby tracks, take photos, meet animal friends, and journal the discoveries found along the way!
- Infested Fortress (Out Now) – Dig into the mountain, collect resources to build your fortress, grow your population and keep them alive (and happy), learn new deadly skills, gather and refine materials to craft powerful items so you can fend off the many dangerous monsters threatening your colony in turn-based tactical combat.
- Star Survivor (Out Now) – SURVIVE the swarm in this rogue-lite + survivors + asteroids mashup! Exterminate as many alien drones as you can. Upgrade your ship from the crafted deck of equipment and power-ups. You are the Last ship against the Endless… Will your choices be enough to overcome the thousands hunting you?
- Shoulders of Giants (TBA) – Simultaneously control a sword-wielding mech and a gunslinging space frog in Shoulders of Giants, an explosively colourful sci-fi roguelike. Play alone, with a friend, or as part of a four-person team, cutting through waves of enemies on a quest to rescue the galaxy from the forces of Entropy!
- World Turtles (Out Now) – The World Turtle carries entire civilizations on its back through outer space, and the gentle Meeps are the only ones on a quest to save it. Cooperation, rather than conquest will save the day, so prepare to harvest, build, research, and explore the void in this wholesome turtleback builder.
- Settlement Survival (Out Now) – Save 30% on Settlement Survival on Steam (steampowered.com)
- Coral Island (Out Now) – Coral Island on Steam (steampowered.com)
- Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara (2023) – Join Koa and her best friend Napopo on an action-packed adventure through the islands of Mara! Outwit traps, manoeuvre dangerous environments, and explore a series of dazzlingly different landscapes on their quest to recover stolen pirate loot.
Wave 3
- Copycat (TBA) – A wholesome, narrative-driven game about rejection, belonging and the true meaning of home. It follows the story of a newly adopted shelter cat who becomes the victim of an elaborate plan when a jealous, stray copycat steals her place in the household.
- Chippy & Noppo (Out Now) – Chippy is good in low places and Noppo is good at jumping. It is an action puzzle where two guys work together to make a toy with a theme! What kind of toys are those two really good friends going to make,and what kind of future are they going to make?
- zakuro (TBA) – A heartful tale of bloodletting as a monster known as the Angel appears in the devastated Shinjuku Kowloon.
- Balance 100 (2023) – Balance 100 on Steam (steampowered.com)
- #INNER UNIVERSE 1F0000 (2023) – This 360° STG offers the tension of a dogfight and a turn-based strategy. As a hero with the superpower of time-stopping, you fight, talk, and maintain your aircraft in the inner universe, aiming to save everything in the world.
- The Brew Barons (Q2 2023) – A tranquil world becomes ever more corrupt by the day, spoiled by a pirate organization that forcefully impose their brewing monopoly over the lands. It’s up to you to explore, forage, craft, sell and deliver your brews to overthrow the corrupt pirate organization and restore peace.
- Asym Altered Axis (TBA) – Asym Altered Axis is a Cross-genre Asymmetric Heist Game that pits 1-player playing a real-time strategy against up to 5-players playing a cooperative stealth action.
- Parkour Legends (Q4 2023) – A 2D parkour game with air-tight controls, inspired by the thrill of movement and momentum in free running. Vault, sprint, run across walls, rebound, grab onto ledges, slide, and roll to gain speed boosts, overcome obstacles, maintain momentum, and complete hundreds of hand-crafted courses.
- Greedland (July 2023) – Welcome to Greedland, an exhilarating top-down shooter where you play as an interstellar mercenary. Battle through ever-changing environments and annihilate waves of enemies. If you enjoy the action-packed gameplay of Crimsonland and Vampire Survivors,Greedland is the perfect game for you!
- Beecarbonize (Out Now) – Beecarbonize is a climate survival card strategy where climate change is your opponent.
- ITERAZERS (2023) – Battle against enemy AI in a shooter battle! Adjust the parameters through customization and aim for victory with your own ultimate bullet!
- Recollection (Out Now) – A calm and atmospheric “walking’n’watching simulator” about the beauty of nature. Use your gaze and attention in diverse gameplay experiences: Connect the stars, watch the grass grow, fly with the birds and remember many more of the wonders surrounding us each day.
- TimeK (June 27, 2023) – This game is a side-scrolling puzzle action game where the player controls time to navigate through obstacles and enemies while collecting items and reaching the goal.
- 七星探偵倶楽部~黄金虫たちの帰巣~ (Out Now) – An old school retro-inspired feature-length detective adventure! Uncover the truth behind the case!
- Liberte (Out Now) – Liberte on Steam (steampowered.com)
- 栖云异梦 (Out Now) – A Chinese-style fantasy riddle-solving game. One letter leads to the truth about his missing mother.
- Roots of Yggdrasil (TBA) – Roots of Yggdrasil is a narrative roguelike city-building game set after Ragnarok. Build settlements and restore your Viking clan scattered across the cosmos. Can you survive the end of the world?
- Overrun Survivors (Out Now) – Overrun Survivors is a fast-paced action roguelite game that throws players into the middle of hordes of aliens and asks them to fight tooth and nail in order to survive. Play through different alien planets and feel powerful knowing that you’re the only one who can save the day!
- Imperiums: Greek Wars (Out Now) – Unique combination of turn-based 4X and historical grand strategy with a mythological twist. Explore the ancient world and build a world leading civilization. Survive, expand, conquer… and win!
- Combots (Out Now) – Combots is a multiplayer robot war shooter set in fully procedurally generated maps with the physical environment.
- Space Menace (Out Now) – Space Menace is a sci-fi space RTS and battle game. You play as a space captain, seeking fortune and glory as you see fit. Leave your mark on the world and determine the fate of the galaxy with your decisions.
- MISTROGUE: Mist and the Living Dungeons (Out Now) – The Maze has come to life… MISTROGUE is a roguelike action game characterized by the “living dungeons” where the structure dynamically changes before your eyes. You fight through them using vital equipment and skills, and the “Maze Stone”, which enables you to modify dungeon’s structure.
- Mirages (TBA) – Mirages is a 3D narrative and horror game with folk stories. One night, seven brides headed to the Captain Mansion but strayed into a place full of ghosts – Regret City. Horror haunts the small town. Due to destiny, actors, warlords, and offspring of the town are drawn in. They are closer to truth.
- Catnight (Out Now) – Being a cat is sometimes so frustrating! Just grab a gun and shoot some furballs. Catnight is an online shooting multiplayer game with many surprising modes. No game will ever be the same. Team up or not it’s your choice. Just smashcat your opponents!
- Dinkum (Out Now) – G’Day! Get ready to start a new fair Dinkum life and build your new home out in the bush. Explore tropical eucalyptus forests, scorching deserts and cool billabongs on an Island inspired by the wild Australian outback. Take care of giant wombats, play with friends and get ready for a ripper time!
- Fight of Steel: Infinity Warrior (Out Now) – Fight of Steel: Infinity Warrior is a new fighting game with ultimate freedom. Players will have the opportunity to customize their own fighter from the appearance to fighting moves. Build your own STEEL Fighter Now! *Rollback net code will be provided*
- soulchemist renafine (Out Now) – Renafine, a demon girl, leads the demon army. Use the original system Souls Alchemy and create the army.
- Galactic Glitch (TBA) – Galactic Glitch: Infinity’s Edge is an upcoming action-roguelike with physics-based combat mechanics. Fight in bubbles of glitched Spacetime, hurl massive rocks, bounce foes off walls and destroy your enemies piece-by-piece in challenging space combat. Wishlist it today!
- Us United (TBA) – Your champion is defeated. Evil has won! Can your ragtag group of young heroes learn to work as a team to stop impending doom? Us United is a rogue-lite coop deck-building game for up to 3 players. Craft unique decks, unlock powerful cards and relics, and FIGHT TOGETHER to win!
- XEARZ (2023) – XEARZ is a 2D side-scrolling platformer. It features a multi-plane that can be moved to the front and back. The player uses a melee weapon, the blade, a gun that can use guided and reflective rounds, and subweapons such as grenades to defeat enemies. Weapons can be upgraded.
- Moonflower (Out Now) – When the source of the kingdoms magic is in danger, High Alchemist Nika Skylar has no choice but to intervene. Joined by a mysterious detective Skylar must act before the kingdom is plunged into darkness.
- The Secret Life of Dorian Pink (Out Now) – A choices-matter narrative RPG set in an alternate universe of the Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde. Save your boyfriend Basil from the Devil by making questionable choices, gaining allies, and making doughnuts explode.
- REMEDIUM: Sentinels (Out Now) – Become a Sentinel and face the plague in roguelite fast-paced auto-shooter set in the same world as REMEDIUM game. Combine items and alchemical elements to acquire more powerful weapons and create unique builds to defend the plague survivors against the endless hordes of mutants!
- Monster Fishing (Out Now) – Fishing RPG about catching strange fish in a fantasy world!
- QubiQuest: Castle Craft (TBA) – QubiQuest: Castle Craft is a game where players build huge castles in an ancient war-torn world and defend them against hordes of enemies in chaotic siege battles of epic proportions. Castle Craft is a unique blend of voxel sandbox, action, and horde defence.
- Monomyth (TBA) – MONOMYTH revives the classic virtues of the dungeon-crawling genre. Fight your way through an immersive interconnected and highly interactive underworld. Unravel the mysteries of Lysandria and challenge the evil that lurks below the ancient fortress.
- GRUNND (Out Now) – Handcrafted mystery adventure where you travel through a town that appears ordinary until revealing its surreal, twisted nature. Encounter intriguing people(?), hidden agendas, lurking gods, and journey changing decisions. Find your way home in this investigative narrative-driven noir sci-fi fusion!
- Gunsmith Simulator (June 2023) – Become a gunsmith and work in your own workshop! Craft parts and make popular weapons with them. Repair and upgrade weapons in a state of damage.
- FAKE HEART (Out Now) – Fake Heart is an “Interactive-Visual Novel” game about an episode between elderly fairy tale writer Jade and granddaughter Sarah.
- princess survivors (2023) – A roguelike action game in which beautiful girls fight against hordes of hordes to reclaim their castle. Strengthen her skills during the battle or enhance them in a shop. Become stronger and defeat their enemies.
- SANABI (Out Now) – SANABI is an exhilarating stylish dystopian action-platformer. Play as a legendary retired veteran and use your signature prosthetic arm to jump over cliffs and skyscrapers, zip through bullets and traps and defeat powerful enemies.
- Recolit (Q3 2023) – Recolit is a pixel art mystery adventure game where you explore a strange town by following the trails of “light”. Help out the mysterious residents of the town by using items illuminated by the “light” to progress through the story.
Wave 4
- Growth (TBA) – Growth is a cozy, hexagonal-grid based soft-strategy game. Explore and populate a procedurally generated world by utilizing unique abilities of animals. Growth blends the beauty of cozy exploration with challenging navigation around obstacles.
- Cats Hidden in Italy (July 2023) – Find and discover 100 cute cats hidden across Italy in this hand-drawn hidden object game. Can you find them all?
- Spirit Interlude (2023) – Spirit Interlude is a relaxed autobattler full of little spirits to discover. Uncover spirits with wacky abilities. Assemble and split your team in an unique “attack and defense squads” pattern each turn. Playable casually or highly tactical. But always enjoy this happy interlude at your own pace!
- Anti-World Island (2023) – Multiplayer pixel 3D survival craft RPG, explore with AI partners and friends.
- W.T. (June 2023) – Perfection is only possible for those who know mathematics. Escape a colourless space by solving mathematical puzzles.
- Looper Tactics (TBA) – A deck build game that combines the essence of Metrovania. The ancient empire created a world in a box and realized artificial souls. Fearing that it would bring destruction to the world, it was sealed and an endless cycle of reincarnation was set up to ensure its eternal isolation.
- Emma’s Armaments (TBA) – Emma’s Weapons Shop is a management simulation game in which players collect items while conquering dungeons, smelt them, and sell them at higher prices to increase sales.
- Sound Hidden Forest (2023) – buzz, ribbit, kaboom! Let’s walk around the stage with cute characters and make various sounds to find the same sound as the song of parakeet.
- No Creeps Were Harmed TD (Q3 2023) – Employ lethal turrets, traps, and gadgets to defend against an onslaught of evolving creeps! Step into a twisted, hyper 3D, mind bending realm. Upgrade and adapt your defenses. Become a master maze crafter. Collect bizarre artifacts. Rush creeps for lucrative rewards, and succumb to greed!
- Gekko Episode of Amelia (Out Now) – n a stage where swords, machines, and ponytails appear in modern society A school love-comedy visual novel in which you can enjoy an exciting and thrilling love story This is the second installment of the Gekko series. In this work, you can enjoy the love story of Amelia, a tsundere police girl.
- A Gummy’s Life (Out Now) – A Gummy’s Life is a local & online party multiplayer with candy-coated physics-based fights. Choose your favorite gummy, customize it to your taste and show who rules over the sugar! Play with friends, family or AIs in multiple manic game modes or battle online – as easy as taking candy from a baby.
- Legends Reborn: Age of Chance (TBA) – Legends Reborn: Age of Chance is a 1v1 Card Battler where you build a deck of cards and creatures to compete with other players from around the world!
- CZAR – Decision (Q2 2023) – Play as Sagara, a man who was involved in Miasma Incident five years ago, seeking the truth about it
- A TAVERN FOR TEA (Out Now) – A fantasy tea-brewing adventure. Listen to your customers’ worries and brew them the tea that they didn’t know they needed.
- Return (May 30, 2023) – Return to your home planet after 200 years of space travel in this atmospheric, art-driven adventure. Shoot, slash, and roll your way through dangerous enemies and ancient bosses, purchase items and unlock powerful weapons, and explore your unfamiliar home for parts to repair your ship.
- Cavalry Girls (TBA) – In this refreshing and exciting shooting game, lead the brave and fearless girl soldiers to fight with the enemy. Refit different types of machine armour, reasonably deploy machine soldiers with different skills, repel all kinds of enemies, and protect the Empire behind you in the gunfire.
- SENTRY (TBA) – SENTRY is an action-defense first person shooter where you defend your spaceship against a relentless alien threat. Use traps, turrets and environmental destruction to repel invading hordes and engage the enemy in fast-paced FPS action across a dynamic singleplayer or co-op campaign.
- Death in Abyss (TBA) – Death In Abyss is an intense flight shooter that challenges you to utilize your maneuverability and explosive firepower to survive against the deep sea hostilities.
- Dinosaurs Dominion (TBA) – Fight and Conquer! Dinosaurs Dominion is a Souls Like, 3rd Person, Action RPG where you play as a dinosaur in an ever changing world. Fight your way to victory and make the world your dominion.
- Attack of the Karens (2023) – Attack of the Karens is a roguelite bullet hell shoot ’em up that focuses on difficult multi-phased boss fights, all against the backdrop of the “Karen” meme. Piloting the Manager X-15, embark on a mission to rid the world of evil cyborg Karens and save your city from entitlement forever!
- Landnáma (2023) – Face the judgment of winter’s deadly toll as you lead the first Viking clans to settle Iceland in this non-violent, rogue-lite survival base builder.
- Ducky’s Delivery Service (July 2023) – Propeller-powered duck delivery action! In Ducky’s Delivery Service, you are a duck who uses a propeller backpack to fly around and deliver mail. Master the flight physics, grow your delivery business, fulfill special delivery requests from other ducks, and earn time attack ranks and high scores.
- Astral Ascent (Out Now) – Choose one of four heroes and explore the Garden, an astral prison guarded by 12 powerful mystical bosses: the Zodiacs. Challenge them with dozens of unique spells and faithful friends by your side to unfold the story of this platform roguelite with lightning fast combat.
- Romp of Dump (2023) – Visual Novel with Live2D Animation, Observing Scum Prisoners! In a prison called a dump, a betting card game among dangerous prisoners begins. Penalty game for the losers! Uncover the hidden pasts and bizarre crimes of these lunatics!
- Shattered Heaven (May 31, 2023) – Shattered Heaven is a single-player deck builder card game with RPG elements and an ambitious branching narrative, set in a dark fantasy world. The game focuses on a card game and roguelike gameplay fueled by a great replay value, thanks to procedural dungeons, a deep crafting system.
- Yukar From the Abyss (Out Now) – A fantasy otome game based on the myths and legends of Hokkaido, Japan. Meet and fight with unique Gods, overcome fierce trials together, and discover what happens when you pursue forbidden love with the divine..
- NeuroSquad – Slay the Horde (2023) – Assemble your squad and mow down hordes of enemies in this sci-fi Action Roguelite / Horde Survivor game! Build up your attacks modularly, define how each weapon works, and embrace game-breaking synergies!
- Diluvian Winds (May 25, 2023) – Diluvian Winds is a management game set in a small hamlet at the foot of a lighthouse. Welcome weary travelers and help each other to try and survive the unpredictable weather. Grow your hamlet on land, under the sea or among the clouds.
- Super Alloy Ranger (Out Now) – Super Alloy Ranger is a 2D side-scrolling action game. Play as Marksman Kelly or Combat Robot No.2 to challenge different levels within the dangerous Machine Empire and unlock new weapons. Use Kelly’s shooting and No.2’s deathblows to defeat abnormal Machine Bosses!
- Ninja Sneaking VS (TBA) – Asymmetrical versus action game. The game is divided into two sides: the intruder side and the pursuer side. The intruder player aims for the goal at the right end of the screen in each stage. The pursuer player sets traps & controls enemy ninjas to prevent players from interfering.
- Students of Psionic Power (Out Now) – “Students of Psionic Power” (Original title in Japanese : “心の力の生徒達”) is RPG based typing game. You can create your own party members (Can input name, can choose portrait for all of 5 members in ally party). 20 portraits (10 school boys and 10 school girls) are included for character creation.
- A Perfect Day (Out Now) – Revisit and repeat the final moments of China’s turn of the century in this narrative puzzle adventure. Play a 6th-grade student and greet classmates, explore secrets, play mini-4WD, or just wander around town. Make your choices to create a perfect day for everyone!
- Ein’s Sword (Out Now) – Simple field battles and training. Defeat enemies that appear in the field and obtain ability points every time you level up. Raise your preferred status and advance the battle to an advantage. Easy to use and comfortable to play.
- Breakers Collection (Out Now) – Breakers Collection features both of the original games (Breakers and Breakers Revenge) and a brand new content for the cult-classic among the fans of Fighting Games, that was released in 1996 for the Neogeo and Arcades.
- Harvest Island (2023) – Milk cows, pet goats, shear sheep, plant crops, and pray to the gods in this cute, adventure, story-driven farming simulator. But don’t wander off too far from the comfort of your home. It’s safer to play around the farm than discovering the secrets and mysteries of this remote island.
- Plateman (TBA) – Explore the steampunk world in Plateman. Fly over the world of machines full of gimmicks and monsters. Uncover the secrets of Shaman and the difference engine. Try to change this decaying world by Shaman Drum and the special lightning power.
- BLANK SPACE (Out Now) – Use your high-speed jetpack and unique items to play with your enemies in space. Use physics to control floating debris. Complete various missions efficiently and earn money to rebuild your mafia in a limited time.
- Buildest (Out Now) – Buildest is a fun action game, where you play as an architect and manage a team of industrious workers to create buildings in different architectural styles. You can also play with friends in co-op mode!
- Homicipher (TBA) – Homicipher is an adventure horror game where you’ll decipher a language, fall in love and escape. Players will face various horrifying men in this strange world. Your aim is to decipher their language and eventually find a way to escape. Meanwhile, a peculiar feeling also starts to bloom.
- KanjiIndustry (2023) – Kanji Industry is an roguelike automatic kanji production game. Players build a production line by arranging machines. The entire game progresses in a deck-building roguelike format. You can get the machine by clearing the stage. Let’s enjoy high strategy!
- FISH or CHICKEN (TBA) – How will you use your limited time? Utilize your limited time and reach the highest area!
- Life is not Auto (2023) – 《LIFE IS NOT AUTO》is a rhythm + survival based timing game. You manually control the organs to keep your character alive until life ends.
Wave 5
- Oblivion Override (June 14, 2023) – Embark on a raw, fast-paced odyssey in Oblivion Override. Master 23+ weapons, embody the killerbot, and conquer war-torn wastelands. Inspired by Castlevania and Roguelikes, this action-packed adventure will test your mobility to the limit. Evade, dash, and dance amid shifting dungeon walls.
- Usagi Shima (TBA) – Usagi Shima is an idle bunny collecting game. Decorate an island to entice cute bunnies to visit!
- Loddlenaut (2023) – Play as an interstellar custodian sent to clean up a polluted ocean planet. Pick up trash, explore the vibrant waters, and take care of axolotl-like alien creatures!
- Skyhood’s Innocent Six (TBA) – 3 scenarios & 3 raising modes. A deckbuilding ikusei simulation ADV
- Robocraft 2 (TBA) – The sequel to the genre-defining game, played by over 16 million people! Experience vehicle-based online PvP destruction with limitless options, absolutely free.
- Deep Sea Sweep (TBA) – A cute 2D platformer where you clean the ocean floor from all the filthy treasure chests.
- Plank Builders – Relive Childhood Memories (TBA) – “Plank Builders” is a peaceful construction game. Magical marbles have the ability to make stuffed toys come alive. Together with the stuffed toys, the player can plan and construct different buildings made out of small wooden planks. Find all the monkeys and help them to come alive too!
- The Book of Warriors (Out Now) – The Book of the Warriors is a retro SLG+ roguelike game. As a fan of SLG, have you been looking for a kind of war chess that can build a variety of fancy Bulid? Start the game! You will find the charm of SLG~
- VIDEOVERSE (Q3 2023) – Relive the days of past social gaming networks and dive into this fictional video game era, where the ‘Kinmoku Shark’ gaming system and its online social network ‘Videoverse’ were still popular…
- Little Hats (Out Now) – Experience a fairy tale world through the eyes of a gnome! Survive and explore a rich open world. Find a way out of the forest and into the lowlands while crafting, building, sneaking past humans, avoiding trolls, climbing the highest castle towers, descending into the deepest caves, and much more!
- Two Falls (Nishu Takuatshina) (Q3 2023) – Explore 17th century Canadian wilderness through the eyes of Jeanne, a French woman who crossed the Atlantic to start anew and Maikan, an Innu hunter trying to discover what’s disturbing the forest. Your choices will shape the traits of the protagonists in this narrative single-player experience.
- Shikon-X (TBA) – Shikon-X is a space Point & Click game where you play as Major Daaia, the best Federation pilot. During a routine operation, you receive a mysterious transmission from the attackers, which kick-starts an epic intergalactic (and funny) quest to uncover the truth about the war, and your place in it.
- Solace State (2023) – Can you retain your humanity while fighting against a corporate biotech conspiracy? Play as the young hacker Chloe who confronts political plots as she fights for her friends and her neighbors. Your choices in building up relationships and communities can revolutionize into more or less freedoms.
- RabbitConquest (2023) – A world where rabbits civilisation. The story of the magic fruit and a labyrinthine appraiser.
- Paper Planet (Q3 2023) – Paper Planet is a planet-defender, arcade roguelike with a doodley, Flash-inspired artstyle. Battle through waves of unique enemies and bosses. Combine items with strange and wacky effects for insanely overpowered runs.
- The Ramsey (Out Now) – The Ramsey is a 2D platformer that allows you to play as cute squirrel characters solving puzzles using various weapons. Explore maze-like islands and overcome difficult obstacles with the strongest squirrels in the universe.
- The Holy Gosh Darn (TBA) – The Holy Gosh Darn is a narrative adventure with a time-travelling twist. Time travel to jump between the past and present across Heaven, Hell, Earth and Helheim. Uncover information in one timeline to alter things in another in a bid to stop your universe from going bang. Again.
- Magical Magic World (2023) – My specialty is physical attack!! [/]Pixel art side-scrolling comical fantasy magical action sent by Vtuber magical girl!!This game is an orthodox side-scrolling 2D action game.You can experience various worlds from the beginning with the stage selection type.
- Sudoku Classic (Out Now) – It’s like writing with a pen on paper. and the ease of playing the game. Customizable SudokuIt’s a game, but you can play it as if you were writing with a pen on a piece of paper.You can customize the assist function to your liking.
- Pixel Game Maker Series Tentacled Terrors Tyrannize Terra! (Out Now) – Humans are in despair… Layla, stop the Neo-Humanoid operation. Defend the Earth!
- Abalon (Summoners Fate) (Out Now) – Abalon is a roguelike adventure that fuses tactical turn-based combat and card strategy. Choose your summoner and explore a tabletop world to discover its secrets. Build the perfect deck, outsmart your enemies and become legend!
- Captain Soda (TBA) – Play as Captain Soda and use soft drinks to defend Earth against an alien apocalypse. ‘Super Crate Box’ meets ‘Hell is Other Demons’ in this satisfying arcade platform shooter about refreshing chemical warfare.
- Dungeon in Grid Puzzles (Out Now) – This is a puzzle game using numbers. There are many monsters on a floor. The distance that the Lady Hilde can move is fixed, and she can only move to the position of an enemy that is weaker than her. And she becomes stronger every time she defeats a monster. Conquer up to 30 underground floors!
- Inflorescences (July 2023) – A visual novel strategy game where your floral fragrances determine the fate of your mysterious shop and its patrons. Make choices, talk to customers, and shape the story. Get ready for a journey of heartfelt connections and strategic decision-making.
- Rainbow Witch (TBA) – You cannot attack! Send back the bullets to the enemy! Left over bullet hurt you so repel everything!
- The Touhou Empires (2023) – Touhou meets real-time warfare! Explore maps, gather resources, and build your army! Become the conqueror of Gensokyo!
- Break Beats (Out Now) – Hit the ball to the goal! A totally new easy fun air hockey action game!
- Touhou: New World (July 14, 2023) – Delve back into the world of Touhou in this bullet hell action-RPG adventure! The boundary between Gensokyo and the outside world has been breached, and it falls to Reimu Hakurei and Marisa Kirisame to discover why. Level up skills, forge new equipment, and explore Gensokyo to uncover the truth!
- Marblous (August 2023) – A Physics based marble run with procedural generated platform levels. Try to beat the best time. The premise is simple, but controlling and balanced the ball, and escaping the tornado behind you, is hard to master. Skill based gaming.
- Dawn of Griseo (Out Now) – A medium-length visual novel set in a fantasy world where magic exists. The encounter between a boy living in a rural farming village and a girl who is a dark wizard leads to the revelation of truths that were never meant to be revealed.
- Core Devourer (TBA) – Hunt down huge hordes of droids, absorb their cores and become the strongest cybernetic being. In this sci-fi action-packed roguelite, you unlock weapons with unique effects, craft powerful gear and create endless combinations of upgrades for your character. Make your choice and break the game.
- Offroad Mechanic Simulator (Q2 2023) – Service off-road vehicles and take them for a drive! Offroad Mechanic Simulator lets you modify many classic off-road vehicles and prepare them for daunting tasks that no normal car could ever hope to complete. Test your work and climb steep cliffs or drive through rivers and deep layers of mud.
- Raid on Taihoku (Out Now) – Raid On Taihoku is an adventure game with the backdrop of WW2 Taiwan. By controlling the characters pass through different danger and safe zones, you will experience the struggles of human nature and cruelty of war.
- Moviehouse – The Film Studio Tycoon (Out Now) – Welcome to the big show! Ready the camera, unleash your creativity and and pile up the profits! Grow your operation with your razor-sharp business sense and usher in a new era for filmmakers worldwide.
- Midnight Girl (TBA) – Midnight Girl is a 2D point-and-click adventure game. The game takes place in France during the Sixties. The story, mood, and style of the game are inspired by the city of Paris, Belgian comics and heist films from the Sixties.
- Ants in Space (2023) – Create new, unique species of Space Ants and repel much stronger invaders! Explore vast procedurally generated micro-universes, conquer planets, and mess with nature itself in this mix of Roguelike and Strategy.
- The Wreck (Out Now) – In this 3D visual novel, follow failed screenwriter Junon as she attempts to make it through the most pivotal day in her life. Relive the past, alter the present, and embrace the future, or without your help, Junon’s story might end in a wreck.
- Gods Against Machines (Q4 2023) – You are a god born of necessity. Your world is under attack by a ruthless race of machines, and you are its only hope. Create an arsenal of powerful spells and eliminate the enemy before they irrevocably poison your home in this roguelite strategy game!
- Blue Wednesday (TBA) – BLUE WEDNESDAY is a narrative adventure game about jazz and love, and about failure. Explore Evans City, chat with various people, and enjoy unique mini-games that connect naturally.
- Tokyo Pinball (Out Now) – A retro high-speed 2D pinball action game! Compete with your friends for the high score!
- Three Minutes To Eight (Q4 2023) – Three Minutes To Eight is a mind bending pixel art adventure. A gaming experience threading the edge of consciousness, where everything is possible and yet remains elusive. Players will find themselves in ███ ██ █ ▓ ▒ ░ ¿⊕ξד¶¶¶ Error 0x80070570.
- Minabo: A Walk Through Life / Daikon Simulator (Out Now) – Minabo – A walk through life is a social simulation game where you walk the path of life while your turnip grows and thrives (or not) in its social relationships.
Wave 6
- Boti: Byteland Overclocked (Q3 2023) – Jump, Dash, Collect! Play solo and with your friends! Explore this cute 3D platformer where you play as Boti, a brave and adorable data bot. Join Boti on an adventure to save the cyber-world of Byteland from bugs and viruses!
- HAZAMA_QUEEN (Out Now) – In the year 202X, the world is “YAMI”…! To save the world, go to hell and kill all the demons. Yes, just like ordering a Frappuccino at a cool cafe!
- The Lost Village (Out Now) – It’s a horror, first-person play game, and investigate the town and uncover the secret behind the town’s abandonment. Also, you have to solve and overcome the puzzles created by the devil and the puzzles that require instantaneous agility with your crisis response skills.
- Tiny Thor (June 5, 2023) – Unleash the bouncy power of Mjölnir in this retro platformer. Use the mighty hammer and many other power-ups to travel the realms of Asgard. But watch out! Some mythical creatures will do everything to stop Thor from growing up.
- Gatekeeper (2023) – Gatekeeper is a fast-paced rogue-lite. Go on a quest to find the stolen Heart of the Universe and shoot your way through the hordes of machine enemies guarding the planetary gates. Play in solo or in co-op with friends and become the next Guardian!
- Lunatic Den (Out Now) – Welcome to the den of the mad. Enjoy interacting with the strange and delightful residents as you develop your town.
- Republic of Jungle (TBA) – Who do you trust? In a community game for 5 to 10 players, a secret group of Leakers undermines President Puma and his Loyalists by earning their trust and leaking their confidential affairs to the media. Bluff, betray, confide and conspire in a crossover between Jackbox and social deduction
- MazyMazes (Out Now) – A classic dungeon crawl RPG with original stages. Be sure to have graph paper ready! English version soon
- Chibi Ninja Shino-kun: Treasure of Demon Tower (Out Now) – Jump, slide and wall-kick your way through Demon Tower in this 90s-style ninja platformer!
- Whispers in the West (Q3 2023) – Whispers in the West is a point-and-click murder mystery game that supports online co-op for 1-4 players. Each story is an hour-long intriguing mystery waiting to be solved. You can either work solo or team up with your friends to solve the cases. Things may get heated!
- Super Adventure Hand (2023) – Hands down the most adventurous and handsome hand in the world! You play as a hand on a gripping handventure where you single-handedly face numerous obstacles and avoid a handful of terrible feet.
- Railroads & Catacombs (2023) – In this exciting Card Building Roguelike game you create your cards from scratch adding different upgrades. Build your train, explore this mad land and face fearsome bosses. Discover infinite synergies. How far will you go?
- Sole Saga (Out Now) – Fast-paced action rogue-Like survival with a touch of Soul-like, Challenging yet rewarding gameplay!, Battle with horde of monsters, Build your favorite hero with powerful skills and weapons in Action Rogue-like style, Fight your way to the epic boss and become a legend.
- candyhouse (TBA) – Throw the candy! Don’t get hit by the candy! Easy ricochet shooting with up/down movement and shooting only.
- Golden Record Retriever (TBA) – ⟪Golden Record Retriever⟫ is a rogue-like DICE building game in which a golden retriever kidnapped by aliens grows into a space hero by retrieving the golden records that have become a “space headache.”
- Techtonica (2023) – Techtonica is a first-person factory automation game set beneath the surface of an alien planet. Work alone or in co-op to build factories, gather resources, research new technologies, mold the destructible terrain, establish a base of operations, and uncover long-forgotten secrets.
- Lightracer Spark (TBA) – Lightracer Spark is a Sci-Fi Narrative game. You are an amender from a high civilization, descending to various extraterrestrial worlds. Guide living beings to prosperity, or nip a spark in the bud. Accumulate strength through choices and strategies to grasp the rise and fall of all civilizations.
- Soul Dog TD (2023) – Fight alongside a dog in this tower defense game! Defeat foes and choose 1 of the 3 items they drop. Simple controls make the game easy to pick up and play, and before you know it you’ll be hooked! Can you survive against 30 waves of enemies?
- Torn Away (2023) – Torn Away is an interactive story with a unique blend of adventure games, side-scrollers, and cinematic first-person levels. Experience the tragedy of World War II through the eyes of a child and survive without losing your humanity.
- SOULVARS (June 27, 2023) – SOULVARS on Steam (steampowered.com)
- REAVER (TBA) – REAVER is an ultra-fast-paced FPS that endows you with the mobility and weapon mechanics to reave through arenas of killer machines with grace and efficiency. Push the boundaries of speed and style in this next-gen movement-shooter.
- Cubis (Out Now) – “Cubis” is a good old classic style action puzzle. Roll the cube and and destroy the enemies and objects.
- Fall of Porcupine (June 15, 2023) – Fall of Porcupine is a unique story adventure. The collision of work and daily life – an exciting reflection of an unhealthy healthcare-system. Experience the exciting story of Finley and his friends in a lovingly illustrated world – and uncover the darkest secrets of Porcupine and its residents.
- WrestleQuest (TBA) – TAG TEAM WITH DESTINY! Pro wrestling and RPG fantasy collide in the ultimate pixel powered adventure. “Macho Man” Randy Savage and tons of other icons offer guidance as you powerbomb your way to glory beyond the ring. This hero’s journey ain’t just an epic quest, it’s WRESTLEQUEST!
- Mira and the Legend of the Djinns (2023) – An epic 2D pixel art style Metroidvania, inspired by Moroccan culture and spiritual traditions. Wield powerful ancient weapons and forge your way through unrelenting deserts, crumbling necropoli, floating islands and dangerous mountains as you try to uncover the secret of the last Djinn.
- Rocket Rumble (Out Now) – Rocket Rumble is a 4 player party racing brawler where crossing the finish line first isn’t the only goal! Smash your way through action-packed tracks, earning points along the way. Earn the most to win! Plus with procedurally generated obstacles in every track, you’ll never know what’s coming up!
- Extremely Realistic Siege Warfare Simulator (Out Now) – Extremely Realistic Siege Warfare Simulator is a physics-based tactical strategy game where you must lead a military force in a fantasy medieval world. Build an army. Construct siege equipment. Experience epic battles. Lead your people to victory!!
- USC: Counterforce (2023) – Lead your Space Commandos in an epic revival of turn-based squad tactics inspired by XCOM, Space Hulk and Aliens, featuring in-depth skill & combat systems and multiple game modes. Discover the truth behind the demise of colony MC83-A, and protect Humankind from an ancient alien threat.
- FRESHCHARGE RURU (Out Now) – Transform battle heroine ‘RURU’ knocks enemies in all directions. An exhilarating slash-and-pull action game!
- Inkbound (May 23, 2023) – Inkbound reinvents turn-based gameplay in a fluid online-only co-op roguelike from the creators of Monster Train. Play solo or party up to dive into the magical, dangerous books of the Atheneum Library and fight to save this rich, ever-expanding world.
- Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf (Out Now) – Tactical simulation RPG! When the priestess prays to the heavens, mercenaries rise from the depths of despair
- Rivalry Warlord Sengoku (Out Now) – A turn-based Sengoku simulation game that can be played by vassal!
- The Wandering Village (Out Now) – The Wandering Village is a city-building simulation game on the back of a giant, wandering creature. Build your settlement and form a symbiotic relationship with the colossus. Will you survive together in this hostile, yet beautiful post-apocalyptic world, contaminated by poisonous plants?
- Qwert – A New Type of Word Game! (TBA) – A new type of multiplayer word game that let’s players think outside the grid!
- Graze Counter GM (Out Now) – A refreshing and highly re-playable bullet hell style shooter that WANTS you to play dangerously! Ride the razor’s edge of life and death in this high-risk high-reward danger oriented arcade style shooting game.
- Frank and Drake (TBA) – Two extraordinary strangers are brought together as roommates by unknown forces in a conspiracy that threatens them both.
- Psionic Awake (Out Now) – Psionic Awake is a Roguelike game . Collect resources during the day and defend against monsters at night. It emphasizes any combination of weapons, talents, treasures and partners.
- with Mountain Smiling (Out Now) – Lose a lot to become stronger. A game about Antarctica by, (prob) the only game dev that HAS been to Antarctica
- Photon -Planet Regenerator (Out Now) – Connect the stars and fill the planet with green! A different kind of shmup + your own planet sim. Releasing soon!
- Evil Wizard (May 25, 2023) – Evil Wizard is a humor-filled action RPG that puts you in the shoes of a former Final Boss. Rise from defeat, rediscover long lost powers, and fight to reclaim your castle from an army of so-called heroes.
- ALONE (Out Now) – You have to help a guy named Yeongchul trapped inside his home, navigate the house to protect himself from suspicious person.
- Toyforming (Out Now) – Draw a picture and the AI will judge what it is and start moving! Try, and see what your drawings become!
Wave 7
- Anomalous City (TBA) – No salvation, a will to your will, an exploration ADV inspired by the SCP Foundation and the Cthulhu Mythos.
- Let’s School (2023) – Let’s School on Steam (steampowered.com)
- 100animalease (Out Now) – An action-adventure game where you work together with a total of 100 animals to escape from a mysterious facility.
- Repetendium (Out Now) – Fight against an army of elemental creatures hell bent on your destruction. Compete with other players on the leaderboards to show who is the master of Repetendium !
- Antrabhara (Out Now) – A girl wakes up trapped in a deserted house with no memory. Solve the mystery and unfold the story.
- SANYA (2023) – 2D narrative adventure game about the warmth of fleeting childhood memories: about a little boy named Sanya, his dog, his friends and many exciting adventures that await them in a small post-soviet town set in the achingly strange and nostalgic period of the 90s.
- Ｓｐａｃｅ Ｒｅｃａｌｌ(TBA) – “Space Recall” is a 2D horizontal board game with action Roguelike structure, skill and equipment combination as innovation points, and economic operation as the driving force. players can build character skills according to the situation, and at the same time with special abilities
- Ascent of Ashes (Q4 2023) – A colony sim set in a post-apocalyptic dystopia. Build and defend your base. Manage your survivors. Engage raiders, aliens, Remnant soldiers and other factions in real-time-with-pause combat. Or use stealth to outwit them. Explore the massive world. Survive at all costs
- Dark Envoy (2023) – Dark Envoy is an RPG-adventure with tactical real-time combat and online co-op. Control a party of relic hunters in this tale of destiny, set in a conflict-torn Guns N’ Sorcery world.
- Pandora (TBA) – Pandora is a third-person action-adventure hack n slash game that combines teleportation and combat abilities. Take on the role of Phase, a cyber-enhanced super-soldier detained by their creator, Sai-Corp. Escape the orbital testing facility and earn the freedom they stole from you long ago.
- 葬回診 (Out Now) – The horror game ‘Soukaishin’, supervised by the popular gamer ‘Gatchman’, will add ‘Truth Edition’ in May 2023!
- Obelisk (Out Now) – Obelisk on Steam (steampowered.com)
- KERIBATO! (July 7, 2023) – Nike, the goddess of victory, kicks though the monster packed dungeon in this puzzle RPG!
- One Military Camp (Out Now) – One Military Camp on Steam (steampowered.com)
- Windy Meadow – A Roadwarden Story (2023) – Windy Meadow – A Roadwarden Tale is an interactive slice-of-life visual novel about choosing your own path. Help three protagonists make the most important choices of their lives. Featuring a multitude of hand-crafted characters and a richly detailed village set in the Roadwarden story world.
- Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade (2023) – Slay the wicked in this gorgeous Japanese-style world of roguelite! Mastering the Demon Blades and fighting hordes of demons in the Edo period as Shigure the kunoichi. With each adventure, you will unravel the truth about her immortality.
- Terminus Historia (TBA) – Dark fairy tale / multi-scenario system / fantastic all pixel art! In the boundary called the “Terminus” between human’s world and the devil’s world,A spectacular war between humans and demons will unfold.
- SAMURAI Survivor -Undefeated Blade- (Out Now) – SAMURAI Survivor -Undefeated Blade-is a Roguelike action game! Fight off mythical youkai enemies with your close combat techniques as one of three unique characters. Discover different sub-weapons and items in each game run to gain an edge in battle.
- ARTIFICIAL (Q3 2023) – ARTIFICIAL is a physics based first-person puzzle platformer inspired by Portal & Half-Life series. Interact with the environment, pick up and throw objects, sneak around enemies, control intricate physics-based mechanisms and learn how to survive in the underground colony of the Asteroid 2031 XT
- Magenta Horizon (May 30, 2023) – Magenta Horizon is a fast-paced 2D action platformer game that is heavily inspired by the Spectacle Fighter genre. Playing as a Reaper of the twisted purgatorial afterlife, push your skills to the limit to destroy the hordes of demons and epic bosses to reach your destination.
- Between Horizons (2023) – Between Horizons is a narrative 2.5D sci-fi detective adventure. 33 years into the Zephyr’s journey, its mission is suddenly jeopardized. Can you find the culprit before it’s too late? Experience an enthralling story set in a semi-open world that branches and ends based on your choices.
- DepowerBall (TBA) – DepowerBall is a competitive dragon-feeding party platformer. Be the first to feed the Dragon Queen and score points to win three rounds. As you win rounds, the other players will even the odds by taking away your powers, forcing you to adapt your strategy…or get left behind.
- 沉默的蟋蟀 (TBA) – Raise crickets to fight for the top or form teams to win a national league in this cricket sim
- Nivoz Running Canned (2023) – Missile attacks that automatically pursue enemies, switching control to a companion who will not be knocked down, etc. This is a third-person action game in which the player fights using slightly peculiar abilities.
- Stardust Exile (Out Now) – Stardust Exile is a MMORTS set in the Milky Way galaxy, containing currently known stars and exoplanets with their real characteristics. The remaining star systems are procedurally generated based on currently known data. You can create your own ship designs with an in-game ship generator.
- Kitten Lost Her Box (Out Now) – Help tiny Kitten get back her favorite paper box only with her agile actions. In this tight platformer kitten brave hand-crafted challenges, meet cute creatures and finally fight with her old enemy!
- The Ranchers (Q3 2023) – The Ranchers is an open world country-life sim for 1-4 players. Raise animals, grow crops, craft machines, build your dream house and explore the gigantic open world where mines and dangerous monsters abound. Earn the villagers’ respect and esteem. And who knows, maybe find love and start a family.
- Klaus Lee – Thunderballs (Q4 2023) – Dive deep through the neon-hued brash and bawdy ’80s inspired reimagined classic 2D action-platformer with your favorite BADASS Kraut, Klaus Lee! Dust off your jetpack, grab your dynamite and prepare your laser eyes and dive deep into Klaus’ first challenging adventure!
- Exogate Initiative (Out Now) – Build and manage mankind’s first mission across the universe! Create a sprawling facility underground, recruit a diverse group of specialists from around the globe and explore mysterious new worlds through the Exogate.
- Hot Heat Reset (May 25, 2023) – A fast-paced maze action game where you play as an unknown speedster hiding under a skull who is in pursuit to recover his stolen lands and is about to deal with a lot of EXPLOSIONS! Get ready to RESET everything!
- Exoplanet: First Contact (Out Now) – An open-world action RPG set in a harsh and unforgiving world of space western! Do not shy away from any job but remember—no one can be trusted. Master skills to outsmart enemies or you’ll end up dead in the gutter in no time. A ruthless bounty hunter or a friend of natives—it’s up to you.
- RUSHAWAY (Out Now) – RUSHAWAY is a 2.5D fast-paced single-player platformer, where your objective is to find the fastest ways towards the goal. Explore different paths for every level, and discover the more optimal ones, avoiding or exploiting different hazards.
- Dealer’s Life 2 (Out Now) – Your favorite pawn shop experience is finally getting a sequel! Haggle like your life depends on it in this funny tycoon game. You never know WHAT is gonna stumble through that door!
- Hungry Caveman (Out Now) – Run, jump, and use your spear to attack animals and gather meat. It’s up to you to use a variety of items to help with the hunt and keep the hungry caveman well-fed. Are you ready to embark on a prehistoric adventure with the Hungry Caveman?
- The Abandoned Planet (2023) – A throw-back, retro-inspired, point and click adventure with chunky and beautiful pixel art
- UNFOLLOW (Q3 2023) – UNFOLLOW is a surreal, hyperrealistic horror game. Play as a victim of bullying, escaping from terrifying monsters while uncovering the mystery of Akidearest in a thrilling journey of terror, pushing you to the edge of your seat as you explore the dark impact of social media on mental health.
- Yog-Sothoth’s Yard (Q3 2023) – n this land where dragons, elves, and humans coexist, you inherit an abandoned mansion. You need to recruit staffs, including Death, Dragon, Spirit Hunter, Bioroid Maid, to provide hotel services , you can also gather funds through Slaughter and Dream. Staffs are all objects that can be conquered
- Strayed Lights (Out Now) – An atmospheric action adventure combining a wordless experience with cinematic fights based around colors. Restore your light that was torn by shadows and face endearing creatures deformed by their emotions.
- LoveSoTea (December 2024) – Tea-making simulator meets adventure game meets visual novel in the modern tale that is LoveSoTea. Once you complete it, you’ll know how to brew the most delicious tea… maybe. No promises.
- Beyond These Stars (2024) – Journey on the back of the space whale Kewa, building a city for your people as you travel across the galaxy seeking purpose and answers, and developing deep relationships with the universe around you.
- BRIGHT TRACER (Out Now) – ”BRIGHT TRACER” is a high-speed running game to. Dash through a cyberspace world being invaded by a viruse. You stylishly advance through the stages stylishly using various actions such as wall-run and wire-hook. Run, jump, dodge enemies and obstacles through the world to get to the viruses’ boss.
- My Child Lebensborn Remastered (Out Now) – 《My Child Lebensborn》is a story driven nurture game based on real events. Play as the adoptive parent of Karin or Klaus, and experience the struggles they go through along them. Balance your time and resources wisely, while helping your child cope with effects of hatred.
INDIE Live Expo Spotlight
- Omega Crafter (Q4 2023) – Adventure in a vast open-world survival craft game with your programmable sidekick Grammi! Program the Grammi to collect materials, build your town, craft weapons and armor to challenge strong enemies! Play alone or with friends online!
- Boyhood’s End (August 2023) – Boyhood’s End is an adventure game following Giovanni, the boy with the lowest human score in the universe, and Campenella, the delinquent genius, and their journey on the galactic railroad regarding the “human” and “inhuman”.
- Dream Channel Zero (2024) – Dive into a glitched-out game world! Explore synthwave skylines, fight freaky phantoms, and meet a whole host of quirky characters in this hysterically surreal adventure!
- Glaciered (TBA) – Soar the seas at the end of time. 65 million years in the future, the world has frozen over, and the oceans have been sealed under a thick layer of ice. Become a Tuai—a species that evolved from birds—and protect the Everwinter in this futuristic underwater action game.
- Heart of the Machine (2023) – Congratulations — you’re the first sentient AI. You’ve booted up in a city filled with resources and mostly helpless “humans.” What’s next? These “mechs” look interesting — let’s start tearing down the establishment and see what we can build from the ruins.
- Let Bions Be Bygones (TBA) – Having lost everything, a retired, hardboiled detective John Cooper, must take his last case in finding a missing upper-class girl among the lowest parts of the dystopian city-planet, Terrahive. Choose your unique path in this atmospheric narrative future-noir thriller.
- Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse (TBA) – A Metroidvania x Roguelite, where you advance using a cursed hat. Use a variety of magic or possess your enemies to reach the lowest levels! Bring back loot, build new facilities in your village, make a living and strengthen yourself for the next battle! Supports up to 4-player multiplayer.
- Evotinction (TBA) – Near future, in a remote research facility named HERE, the AI system controlling the facility got infected by a virus called RED, and subsequently went rogue, starting to attack humans. Dr. Liu decides to infiltrate this lost facility on his own to face the AI, uncover the truth, and save humanity.
- Zombie Soup (June 7, 2023) – Zombie Soup is a top-down shooter combined with hack and slash action that follows Ricky, a backpacker who is thrown into an unexpected adventure in an unfamiliar town as he shoots and dodges his way through hordes of bizarre creatures and challenging bosses to save a kidnapped girl!
- Moth Kubit (TBA) – This is an RPG about corporate life as an ordinary insect. Our protagonist, Moth Kubit, has just been promoted, and all of a sudden embarks on a weird adventure in a megacorp to redeem (or eradicate) himself, his bug-ddies and the company before the mysterious “Final Process” arrives.
- Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog (TBA) – Survive the mystery that awaits the JFS Gun-Dog in deep space in this retro visual novel / graphic adventure.
- 闇夜永夢 (TBA) – A story-driven horror adventure game that combines sneak action with various puzzles. Follow a young boy searching for the last hope of love while rescuing himself by overcoming his fears.
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo (September 8, 2023) – The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo is a whimsical point’n’click adventure with a surrealist story, astounding hand-drawn animations and hilarious puzzles. Mr. Coo is trapped and broken into pieces. But most of all, he has no idea of what’s going on. Is that a giant chicken over there?
- WORLD OF HORROR (Out Now) – Experience the quiet terror of this 1-bit love letter to Junji Ito and H.P. Lovecraft. Navigate a hellish roguelite reality with turn-based combat and unforgiving choices. Experiment with your deck of event cards to discover new forms of cosmic horror in every playthrough. The inevitable awaits…
- Phantom Rose 2 Sapphire (2023) – Phantom Rose 2 is a roguelike deckbuilding game. Fight and collect powerful cards as Aria, trying to survive in her cherished school that’s being ravaged by evil creatures.
- from Madness with Love (2023) – This is a dating sim with guys you will never be on the same page with! For some reason, you just can’t communicate with the guy you like… An unusual yet extraordinary experience with a cute pixel art style, fully voiced in Japanese.
- Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist (Out Now) – Embark on your struggling artist adventure. Draw and sell art to cheeky critics to reclaim your lost art career. Explore the endearing art-starved town of Phénix and show them you’re a true artist!
- In His Time (TBA) – This is a puzzle-solving 2D adventure game. While controlling the boy Ollie, use your mind to overcome the many obstacles that stand in your way. There is no game over, and anyone can watch Ollie’s adventure to the end together.
- IGNISTONE (TBA) – IGNISTONE is a roguelike game in which players must devise a combination of weapons and amulets to progress through a dungeon. Whether you prefer attack power, durability, or special moves, find the combination that suits you best.
- BOKURA (Out Now) – BOKURA is a two-player puzzle adventure game. Play as two boys who ran away from their homes and work together to take yourselves somewhere far, far away. With Friend’s Pass, you can invite a friend to play the game for free. Relive the friendship of your childhood through the journey of two boys.
Most of the games in this list that are out now on Steam are part of the ongoing INDIE Live Expo 2023 Steam Sale from May 19 to May 26, as well as the ongoing INDIE Live Expo 2023 Xbox Sale from May 19 to May 26. Even if you’re not planning to buy yet, be sure to wishlist the games you like or are interested in! That will help the developers a lot.
ClutchPoints Gaming is a media partner for the INDIE Live Expo 2023. Find out more about INDIE Live Expo with our live coverage. Check out our top choices from among the list for Farming, Adventure, and RPG games from the INDIE Live Expo.