Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

The INDIE Live Expo 2023 live broadcast featured hundreds of indie video games, but it might have been hard to follow all of the titles given the short time that the broadcast allowed for each game. So, for you to be able to revisit the games that have been featured in the live broadcast over the weekend, here is a complete list of all of the featured games during the INDIE Live Expo.

Complete List of All Games Featured in the INDIE Live Expo 2023

Wave 1

Wave 2

Wave 3

Wave 4

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wave 5

Wave 6

Wave 7

INDIE Live Expo Spotlight

Most of the games in this list that are out now on Steam are part of the ongoing INDIE Live Expo 2023 Steam Sale from May 19 to May 26, as well as the ongoing INDIE Live Expo 2023 Xbox Sale from May 19 to May 26. Even if you’re not planning to buy yet, be sure to wishlist the games you like or are interested in! That will help the developers a lot.

ClutchPoints Gaming is a media partner for the INDIE Live Expo 2023. Find out more about INDIE Live Expo with our live coverage. Check out our top choices from among the list for Farming, Adventure, and RPG games from the INDIE Live Expo.