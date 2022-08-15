There’s still no indication Kevin Durant is close to rescinding his trade request. One revered former teammate with the Golden State Warriors, though, believes it’s not too late for the two-time NBA Finals MVP to mend fences with the Brooklyn Nets—at least if the central parties involved “grow up.”

Andre Iguodala chimed in on the Durant drama on the latest edition of Point Forward, the podcast he co-hosts with Evan Turner.

“I think he should stay in Brooklyn,” he said of Durant. “It’s such a big market, it’s good for the game, and just figure out how to make it work, like everybody grow up and make it work. That’s how I feel about the situation.”

Iguodala likely has as clear a lens into Durant’s perspective as anyone outside the situation. They were teammates in Golden State for three years and also won gold with Team USA at the 2010 FIBA World Cup and 2012 Olympics, ultimately growing close enough for Iguodala to recently call Durant a “beautiful individual.”

There are few players in basketball more respected for their ability to relate to teammates than Iguodala, too. That’s also by far the biggest reason the Warriors still want the 38-year-old back for one more season after his injury-riddled 2021-22. Iguodala’s opinion carries real weight with his playing peers.

But that hardly means it will sway Durant into backing out of his reiterated trade request, especially after the latest recent reporting about his ultimatum to Joe Tsai. Clearly, it doesn’t seem like the Nets owner will be moving on from general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash just to placate Durant.

Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) August 8, 2022

Iguodala has a point regardless.

With Kyrie Irving evidently re-committed to Brooklyn and Ben Simmons set to return from his year-long absence, the Nets could compete at the top of the East in 2022-23 if Durant is back onboard. Summer additions T.J. Warren and Royce O’Neale should go a long way toward shoring up Brooklyn’s painfully thin depth on the wing, while Joe Harris will be back from the ankle injury that cost him most of last season.

The Nets really could win the title next June. Until Kevin Durant makes peace with team decision-makers and warms to a future in Brooklyn, though, that’s a far more theoretical possibility than realistic one, no matter how easy Iguodala thinks the fix is.