The fact that the Los Angeles Rams were held to 10 points in the NFL opener was not by accident. The Buffalo Bills’ defense spearheaded by Von Miller was potent and punishing throughout the night.

The Rams were held scoreless for most of the first half before a late flurry saw them tie the game at 10 apiece at halftime. But that was all they were able to muster as they were blanked in the second half as Matthew Stafford was largely neutralized.

Von Miller led the way with two sacks in the Bills debut but he was far from the only difference-maker as Buffalo tormented the Rams offense with seven total sacks – a Bills opener record – and 15 QB hits all by deciding never to use a five-man rush against the blitz-savvy QB. Miller spoke out on the fire he felt from his teammates throughout the contest, via The Buffalo News:

“You can look in their eyes and you could tell that everybody was hungry, and everybody wanted this game,” Miller said. “Everybody expected success today, and went out there and took it one play at a time, and here we are.”

The aggression that the defense held for the full 60 minutes was palpable. That ferocity helped fuel the offense with energy as Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs put on a show in the second half to match the goose egg the other side pulled off on the Rams offense.

“I’m not on the defensive side, but I can see that energy,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs said.

The Bills looked every bit the Super Bowl contender that fans and pundits have crowned them before the season began. Von Miller, Stefon Diggs, and even Bills Mafia know this is just the beginning.