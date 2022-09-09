The ‘Patrick Mahomes Plan’ that helped Bills topple Matthew Stafford, Rams

The Buffalo Bills toppled Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the season opener by a score of 31-10 on Thursday night. The Rams offense couldn’t get much of anything going for most of the night, as they were thoroughly flummoxed by the Bills defense.

Well, there was a very specific reason why. Buffalo had a ‘Patrick Mahomes Plan’ that they used to shut down Stafford and the Rams. Here’s how the plan involving the Kansas City Chiefs star helped fuel the Bills to a victory, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

Bills DC Leslie Frazier pulled out his Patrick Mahomes Plan for Stafford and the Rams last night. pic.twitter.com/7rJZLaMild — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) September 9, 2022

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier utilized a similar plan to the ones he called upon when faced with slowing down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes back in 2020- and again in the 2021 playoffs. Evidently, it served Buffalo well against Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

Stafford excels against the blitz, having led the league with a 139.6 passer rating when opposing coordinators brought the heat last season. Mahomes does similar things to defenses that attempt to hurry him with blitz packages.

Frazier and the Bills called upon the plan once more, instead relying on their defensive front to generate pressure on Stafford. The results were excellent, as Buffalo tallied seven sacks as a team, with newcomer Von Miller accounting for two of them.

And with zero blitzers all night, it left plenty of bodies in the Bills backfield, who simply waited for the Stafford mistakes to come.

It was a brilliant defensive plan that caught the defending champion Rams off guard. Call it ‘The Patrick Mahomes Plan.’