Former NFL cornerback Sam Shields recently opened up about a huge regret during an appearance on Dan Le Batard’s South Beach Sessions show. Shields revealed that his “hard is all mushed together” due to the concussions he’s dealt with during his NFL career, one that he wished did not happen at all.

(h/t Jesse Pantuosco of Audacy)

“Once you’re in that NFL, 100 percent of the responsibility’s on you. So you got to take risks because you got to take care of your family. So your head is all mushed together with the concussions,” said Shields in a revealing interview with Dan Le Batard on South Beach Sessions. “When you’re done with football, everybody forgets about you. Family, friends. I got one friend. In football, I had 10. Now I got one where I know that that’s my friend. That I could really say, ‘You’re my friend.’ I don’t even talk to most of my family members. Once football was over, everybody was over with me.”

It’s heartbreaking to hear Sam Shields talk about his true feelings over having barely anyone to connect to on a personal level, not even with his family. Being an NFL player always comes with plenty of perks and brings a ton of attention to a person, but all that is seemingly gone in the life of Sam Shields, who spent nearly his entire NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.

If Sam Shields, who missed the entire 2017 season to recover from concussions, would redo his life, he said he won’t be taking the football path.

“No, I’d be going to school, trying to work for home improvement,” said Shields, regretful of the choice he made, pursuing football at great expense to his long-term health and happiness. “I’d be trying to learn how to build a house. Nah, man.”

Shields, who went unselected in the 2010 NFL Draft, has appeared in 96 NFL games and owns 10 interceptions and 267 combined tackles. He was named into the Pro Bowl back in 2014.

Sam Shields has played in the NFL from 2010 to 2018, and last suited up for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 NFL season.