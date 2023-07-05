Genshin Impact Version 3.8 is here! Check out everything new being added including an all new area and new skins for Klee and Kaeya!

Genshin Impact Version 3.8 Update Details

Genshin Impact Version 3.8 is now live. A total of 600 Primogems have been sent to the in-game mail.

New Area – Veluriyam Mirage

The Veluriyam Mirage is a limited-time area and is only available during the entirety of Version 3.8.

“This is a story that takes place within the confines of a little glass bottle. Rumor tells of a mysterious domain in the center of the desert, and it is said that those who enter shall be granted their heart's desire.

But who is to say whether there is any truth in this? Who knows if the fervor of countless travelers, filling this world inside a bottle to the very brim, is nothing but a mirage?”

Unlock Criteria:

Adventure Rank 18 or above

Complete the Archon Quest “Song of the Dragon and Freedom” Completing Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises,” Eula's Story Quest “Aphros Delos Chapter: Act I,” and Sangonomiya Kokomi's Story Quest “Dracaena Somnolenta Chapter: Act I” is recommended to get the best experience out of the event.



After Version 3.8, the area will no longer be accessible and treasure chests, materials, and quests rewards within the Veluriyam Mirage will no longer be available.

New Outfit – Klee “Blossoming Starlight”

“An exquisite outfit Klee wears only for the most important performances. The colors are brilliant, like a cake adorned with cream flowers and crowned with scarlet candles. With it comes happiness and smiles that will fill your adventures.”

Between the start of the Version 3.8 update and 2023/08/14 03:59, Klee's outfit “Blossoming Starlight” will be available for purchase in the Character Outfit Shop at a limited-time discount! During the discount period, the price of the outfit is 1,350 Genesis Crystals. The price will revert to 1,680 Genesis Crystals after the limited-time discount ends. The outfit can only be purchased once.

New Outfit – Kaeya “Sailwind Shadow”

“Kaeya's outfit from his role as the ‘Dagger Bandit' in the play. Though flamboyant and designed to be as eye-catching as possible, it isn't difficult to put on, though it does take some time to get all the accessories and daggers sorted.”

During Version 3.8, Travelers can obtain Kaeya's outfit “Sailwind Shadow” for free through the “Secret Summer Paradise” event.

After Version 3.8 is over, Travelers can buy the outfit in the Character Outfit Shop.

New Hangout Event – Kaeya Act I “Shenanigans and Sweet Wine”

Permanently available after 2023/07/25 18:00

Quest Unlock Criteria

Reach Adventure Rank 35 or above

Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act VI “Caribert”

Complete Kaeya's Story Quest – Pavo Ocellus Chapter: Act I “Secret Pirate Treasure”

New World Quests

New World Quests: “Purbiruni's Commandment” and “Recollections of a Fontainian”

New Limited-Time World Quests: “Daiya's Three-Day Reverie,” “Returning Curios,” and “Capturing Light and Shadow”

Spiral Abyss

Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder changed to:

All party members receive a 75% Physical DMG Bonus.

Updated the monster lineup on Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss.

Updated the monster lineup on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 3.8, the three Lunar Phases will be as follows:

Phase I: Fleeting Moon Within 10s after the character enters the field, the character's Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will deal 30% increased DMG. Their ATK SPD will also be increased by 10%. This effect will be canceled when the character leaves the field.

Phase II: Shifting Moon When a character loses or restores HP, all party members will gain 7.5% increased ATK for 10s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1s. Max 4 stacks. Each stack will be counted independently.

Phase III: Ingressing Moon When the active character deals consecutive instances of Elemental DMG of the same Elemental Type or Physical DMG using Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks to an opponent, they will gain 1 count stack. 1 stack can be gained every 0.3s. The stacks for every Elemental and Physical DMG will be counted independently. After 6 stacks have been gained, a shockwave will be unleashed at the opponent's position, dealing True DMG and clearing all previously accumulated stacks for this DMG type. Should the active character leave the field, these stacks will be cleared.



Other Details

New Achievements added to the “Memories of the Heart” category

New Namecards:

“Travel Notes: Vivid Illumination”: Reward obtained via the BP system

Adds some prompts for loading screens.

Adds Set 24 of “Paimon's Paintings” chat emojis.

Adds link in the Source section of “Dust of Azoth” for the Stardust Exchange page.

New Furnishing: “Leisure Device: Twang-Bang-Bang”

A combination device designed with great care by Tubby, using both the Scoreboard and Boom-Boom Barrels. By interacting with the Scoreboard, a timed shooting game will begin, or previous scores can be viewed. Before beginning the game, the locations of the Boom-Boom Barrels can be freely adjusted.

Though the Traveler is not an especially gifted archer, Tubby has heard that among the guests invited to The Realm Within, there are archers that can “pierce a pot from a hundred paces.” Guests like this would surely like to practice their skills, and further hone their accuracy. And so, a mechanism that can be combined with all kinds of various furnishings to create unique and exciting challenges was born…

“Genius Invokation TCG” Gameplay Update

Check out our TCG Cards Guide to see how to unlock the new cards.

New Character Cards: Yanfei, Kaedehara Kazuha, and Candace, and their corresponding Talent cards.

New invitation duels and guest challenges added to the Player List.

New Action Cards: Fruit of Fulfillment, Master Zhang, Rhythm of the Great Dream, Ancient Courtyard, and Covenant of Rock.

Adds new Action Card type “Arcane Legend” and related rules: (1) You can only have one of each identical Arcane Legend card in your deck. (2) Your starting hand will contain an Arcane Legend card from your deck. (3) Each player may only play one Arcane Legend card for the entire game.



Adjustments and Optimizations

System

Optimizes the “Hold to select multiple items” function operation range and instructions on the Enhancement and Destroy interfaces in the Artifact and Weapon pages.

For Hangout Events, upon reaching the end of the event and obtaining the Hangout Memory menu, you can use the newly-added “Review Invitation” button to view the narrative checkpoints.

Optimizes the Quest-tracking process: When the objective is a certain distance from Travelers, clicking Navigate will open the Map.

The objectives for Archon Quests and certain World Quests will now be listed on the map.

Optimizes the sorting rules for Archon Quests and certain World Quests.

Optimizes the display logic for red dots in the Quest Menu.

Commissions can now be tracked persistently. After your tracked Commission Quest comes to an end, the next Commission Quest will automatically be tracked.

Enemies

Adjusts the AoE of the Consecrated Fanged Beast's Lunging Slash skill so that it stays the same as the area of the visual effect.

Audio

Adjusts sound effects for Kirara by softening the effect heard when moving around in the Urgent Neko Parcel state after holding her Elemental Skill.

Optimizes certain sound effects in “Genius Invokation TCG.”

Optimizes the Korean and English voice-over for certain characters and quests.

Genius Invokation TCG

Adjusts the text description for Large Wind Spirits summoned by Elemental Bursts after the Character Card “Sucrose” has equipped a Talent Card in Genius Invokation TCG (to differentiate these from Large Wind Spirits summoned when a Talent Card hasn't been equipped).

Adjusts the text description for the Talent Card “I Got Your Back” of the Character Card “Noelle” in Genius Invokation TCG (actual effect remains unchanged).

Adjusts the effect of the Equipment Card “Gambler's Earrings” in Genius Invokation TCG: this effect is now limited to 3 times per match.

Adjusts the number of Elemental Dice required and DMG dealt by the Elemental Burst of the Character Card “Yoimiya” in Genius Invokation TCG: the number of dice required has decreased from 4 Pyro Dice to 3, and “Deals 4 Pyro DMG” has been adjusted to “Deals 3 Pyro DMG.”

Adjusts the Elemental Skill DMG of the Character Card “Beidou” as well as the number of Elemental Dice required and DMG dealt by her Elemental Burst in Genius Invokation TCG: for Wavestrider of her Elemental Skill, “Deals 2 Electro DMG” has been adjusted to “Deals 3 Electro DMG”; the number of dice required for her Elemental Burst has decreased from 4 Electro Dice to 3, and “Deals 3 Electro DMG” has been adjusted to “Deals 2 Electro DMG”.

Adjusts the Elemental Burst DMG of the Character Card “Xiangling” in Genius Invokation TCG: “Deals 2 Pyro DMG” has been adjusted to “Deals 3 Pyro DMG.”

Adjusts the Energy required and DMG dealt by the Elemental Burst of Character Card “Razor” in Genius Invokation TCG: the Energy required for the Burst has been decreased from 3 to 2, and “Deals 5 Electro DMG” has been adjusted to “Deals 3 Electro DMG.”

Adjusts the Elemental Skill DMG and Elemental Burst DMG of the Character Card “Eula” in Genius Invokation TCG: for Grimheart of her Elemental Skill, “DMG +2 for this instance” has been adjusted to “DMG +3 for this instance”; for Lightfall Sword of her Elemental Burst, “End Phase: Discard this card and deal 2 Physical DMG” has been adjusted to “End Phase: Discard this card and deal 3 Physical DMG.”

Other

Adjusts the collision size of the Spiral Abyss's floor whereby there was a small chance that it would hamper character movements and attacks.

Optimizes the display location and size of special effects of certain Elemental applications and Elemental Reactions on enemies.

Adjusts visual effects when Dendro Cores appear and burst to reduce the load on system performance.

Bug Fixes

