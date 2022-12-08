By Jesseyriche Cortez · 8 min read

This Genshin Impact TCG guide contains a list of all the cards available right now, as well as where you can find them.

Genshin Impact Guide – Genius Invokation TCG Card List and Locations

At the moment, there are four ways that you can get cards for your deck. The first two give you character cards, while the second two give you the other cards. We will list down the Cards you can get for the Genshin Impact TCG from each of these methods below.

Player Invite

While playing the Genius Invokation TCG, players will occasionally receive Match Invitation Letters form completing missions and leveling up. Players can also buy these letters from the shop for 1000 Lucky Coins. However, you can only get a limited amount of Match Invitation Letters this way. Players can then use these letters to invite one of the 21 playable characters to fight against. After defeating them, you will receive their Character card. This lets you select them as one of your three Deck Characters. Additionally, if you accomplish the two other objectives, you unlock Character specific equipment. This equipment adds additional effects on the Character. This ranges from adding additional effects to their Elemental Skill and Burst, to giving additional effects to their other actions.

Cards you can get using this method:

Bennett

Grand Expectation Equipment Card

Xiangling

Crossfire Equipment Card

Yoimiya

Naganohara Meteor Swarm Equipment Card

Mona

Prophecy of Submersion Equipment Card

Barbara

Glorious Season Equipment Card

Xingqiu

The Scent Remained Equipment Card

Jean

Lands of Dandelion Equipment Card

Razor

Awakening Equipment Card

Keqing

Thundering Penance Equipment Card

Cyno

Featherfall Judgement Equipment Card

Collei

Floral Sidewinder Equipment Card

Diona

Shaken, Not Purred Equipment Card

Ganyu

Undivided Heart Equipment Card

Chongyun

Steady Breathing Equipment Card

Ayaka

Kanten Senmyou Blessin Equipment Card

Noelle

I Got Your Back Equipment Card

Ningguang

Strategic Reserve Equipment Card

Flowing Flame Equipment Card for Diluc

Stellar Predator Equipment Card for Fischl

Chaotic Entropy Equipment Card for Sucrose

Cold-Blooded Strike Equipment Card for Kaeya

It’s important to note that players receive Diluc, Kaeya, Sucrose, and Fischl for free from doing the tutorial. Inviting these Characters to play only rewards Lucky Coins and the Character-specific equipment

Tavern Challenge

Players can also get Character cards from the Tavern Challenges. These unlock at Player Level 3, with additional challenges unlocking with each level up. Similar to the Player Invite, you can get the Character Card by finishing the Tavern Challenge. Also similar to Player Invite, you get Character-specific Equipment cards when you accomplish two other challenges.

Cards you can get using this method:

Rhodeia of Loch (Requires Player Level 3) Streaming Surge Equipment Card

Fatui Pyro Agent (Requires Player Level 4) Paid in Full Equipment Card

Mirror Maiden (Requires Player Level 5) Mirror Cage Equipment Card

Stonehide Lawachurl (Requires Player Level 6) Stonehide Reforged Equipment Card

Maguu Kenki (Requires Player Level 7) Transcendent Automaton Equipment Card

Jadeplume Terrorshroom (Requires Player Level 8) Proliferating Spores Equipment Card



These challenges are challenging, so make sure to prepare accordingly.

Adventure Challenge

Adventure Challenges are fights that let you earn Player Level experience, Lucky Coins, and occasionally cards after you finish them. These challenges aim to teach the player various game mechanics, such as card effects, elemental reactions, and more. Doing these challenges not only lets players get cards, but also become more familiar with the game’s various features.

Cards you can get using this method:

Ellin (You get this by accomplishing Ellin’s Adventure Challenge in Mondstadt)

Timaeus (You get this by accomplishing Timaeus’s Adventure Challenge in Mondstadt)

Wagner (You get this by accomplishing Wagner’s Adventure Challenge in Mondstadt)

Timmie (You get this by accomplishing Timmie’s Adventure Challenge in Mondstadt)

Liu Su (You get this by accomplishing Liu Su’s Adventure Challenge in Liyue)

Iron Tongue Tian (You get this by accomplishing Iron Tongue Tian’s Adventure Challenge in Liyue)

Chef Mao (You get this by accomplishing Chef Mao’s Adventure Challenge in Liyue)

Katheryne (You get this by accomplishing Lan’s Adventure Challenge in Liyue)

Liyue Harbor Wharf (You get this by accomplishing Uncle Tian’s Adventure Challenge in Liyue)

Jade Chamber (You get this by accomplishing Bu’yun’s Adventure Challenge in Liyue)

Card Shop

The Card Shop is the last place where players can get cards, and is also the place with the most cards available. Although players can get free cards from finishing the tutorial and finishing Adventure Challenges, this is still the player’s main source of cards. As players do not have access to many Lucky Coins early on, it’s important to only buy the cards you need. If you need help in building decks, you can actually check out a guide we made about the best decks so far in the Genshin Impact TCG.

Cards you can get using this method:

Equipment Cards Magic Guide – 500 Lucky Coins Sacrificial Fragments – 700 Lucky Coins Skyward Atlas – 1000 Lucky Coins Raven Bow – 500 Lucky Coins Sacrificial Bow – 700 Lucky Coins Skyward Harp – 1000 Lucky Coins White Iron Greatsword – 500 Lucky Coins Sacrificial Greatsword – 700 Lucky Coins Wolf’s Gravestone – 1000 Lucky Coins White Tassel – 500 Lucky Coins Lithic Spear – 700 Lucky Coins Skyward Spine – 1000 Lucky Coins Traveler’s Handy Sword – 500 Lucky Coins Sacrificial Sword – 700 Lucky Coins Aquila Favonia – 1000 Lucky Coins Adventurer’s Bandana – 500 Lucky Coins Traveling Doctor’s Handkerchief – 500 Lucky Coins Gambler’s Earrings – 500 Lucky Coins Lucky Dog’s Silver Circlet – 500 Lucky Coins Instructor’s Cap – 500 Lucky Coins Exile’s Circlet – 500 Lucky Coins Broken Rime’s Echo – 500 Lucky Coins Blizzard Strayer – 700 Lucky Coins Wine-Stained Tricorne – 500 Lucky Coins Heart of Depth – 700 Lucky Coins Witch’s Scorching Hat – 500 Lucky Coins Crimson Witch of Flames – 700 Lucky Coins Thunder Summoner’s Crown – 500 Lucky Coins Thundering Fury – 700 Lucky Coins Viridescent Venerer’s Diadem – 500 Lucky Coins Viridescent Venerer – 700 Lucky Coins Mask of Solitude Basalt – 500 Lucky Coins Archaic Petra – 700 Lucky Coins Laurel Coronet – 500 Lucky Coins Deepwood Memories – 700 Lucky Coins

Support Cards Liyue Harbor Wharf – 700 Lucky Coins Knights of Favonius Library – 700 Lucky Coins Jade Chamber – 700 Lucky Coins Dawn Winery – 700 Lucky Coins Wangshu Inn – 700 Lucky Coins Favonius Cathedral – 700 Lucky Coins Katheryne – 700 Lucky Coins Timaeus – 700 Lucky Coins Wagner – 700 Lucky Coins Chef Mao – 700 Lucky Coins Tubby – 700 Lucky Coins Timmie – 700 Lucky Coins Chang the Ninth – 700 Lucky Coins Liu Su – 700 Lucky Coins Liben – 700 Lucky Coins Ellin – 700 Lucky Coins Iron Tongue Tian – 700 Lucky Coins Parametric Transformer – 700 Lucky Coins NRE – 700 Lucky Coins

Event Cards Strategize – 500 Lucky Coins I Haven’t Lost Yet – 500 Lucky Coins When the Crane Returned – 500 Lucky Coins Starsigns – 500 Lucky Coins Changing Shifts – 500 Lucky Coins Leave it to Me! – 500 Lucky Coins Calx’s Arts – 500 Lucky Coins Master of Weaponry – 500 Lucky Coins Blessings of the Divine Relic’s Installation – 500 Lucky Coins Quick Knit – 500 Lucky Coins Send Off – 500 Lucky Coins Guardian’s Oath – 500 Lucky Coins Abyssal Summons – 500 Lucky Coins Elemental Resonance: Woven Ice – 500 Lucky Coins Elemental Resonance: Shattering Ice – 500 Lucky Coins Elemental Resonance: Woven Winds – 500 Lucky Coins Elemental Resonance: Impetuous Winds – 500 Lucky Coins Elemental Resonance: Woven Waters – 500 Lucky Coins Elemental Resonance: Soothing Water – 500 Lucky Coins Elemental Resonance: Woven Flames – 500 Lucky Coins Elemental Resonance: Fervent Flames – 500 Lucky Coins Elemental Resonance: Woven Thunder – 500 Lucky Coins Elemental Resonance: High Voltage – 500 Lucky Coins Elemental Resonance: Woven Stone – 500 Lucky Coins Elemental Resonance: Enduring Rock – 500 Lucky Coins Elemental Resonance: Woven Weeds – 500 Lucky Coins Elemental Resonance: Sprawling Greenery – 500 Lucky Coins Jueyun Guoba – 500 Lucky Coins Adeptus’ Temptation – 500 Lucky Coins Lotus Flower Crisp – 500 Lucky Coins Northern Smoked Chicken – 500 Lucky Coins Sweet Madame – 500 Lucky Coins Mushroom Pizza – 500 Lucky Coins Minty Meat Rolls – 500 Lucky Coins



It’s important to note that players can only have up to two of each card in their deck. As such, cards you receive from the start such as Sweet Madame, or cards you get from Adventure Challenges such as Ellin, only have one card in stock at the shop. All other cards have two in stock.

That’s all for the card list of currently available cards for the Genshin Impact TCG and a guide on where to find them for your deck. We will make sure to keep this guide updated should Genshin Impact add more cards to their TCG. You can check out the game’s basic rules or advanced rules if you want to learn more about the game. You can also check out our other Genshin Impact articles.