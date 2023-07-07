Former Cleveland Browns GM Michael Lombardi has a blockbuster trade proposal for the 2023 season: should the Los Angeles Rams move Aaron Donald to tank for USC's Caleb Williams?

“Say the Rams start off slow. They're 1-5, 2-6, somewhere in there, and they're headed for Caleb Williams in the draft. At that point, do they trade Aaron Donald to a [contender] at the trade deadline?” Lombardi asked on the Pat McAfee show. “Do we get an ‘NBA trade' for Aaron Donald, because he's truly their only asset.”

Lombardi also said Los Angeles tried to trade quarterback Matthew Stafford, who the Rams owe nearly $60 million this year. If they didn't try to trade him, he said they were “negligent.” The Rams are paying the price now for the Super Bowl they won in 2022.

That team was a veteran roster with a lot of expensive talent. They took a big swing to get Stafford and sacrificed their near future and almost all of their flexibility. Worth it, but now Stafford is aging, the injuries are catching up, and his contract far exceeds his production. It's going to be a struggle keeping him around and paying him a bunch of money, but no other team wants to trade for the 35-year-old either.

As Lombardi also mentioned, superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp is coming off an ACL injury. Other teams just don't regard him they way they did after a miraculous 2021-22 season. And he might not be as good either.

L.A. shipped Jalen Ramsey off to the Miami Dolphins. Two other key defenders from that Super Bowl run, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd, are now playing in Buffalo. So, the Rams really don't have any assets left.

If the Rams really are bad enough to get the No. 1 pick, trading Donald is worth considering, simply because the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is that strong of a prospect. If not, the idea of trading away one of the greatest players in NFL history might raise a few eyebrows, including McAfee's.