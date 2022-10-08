Ex-Russell Wilson teammate speaks out about QB’s awful start with the Broncos

The Denver Broncos have had a horrible start to the 2022 season, and a big reason for that is because of Russell Wilson’s struggles. Wilson was expected to roll into Denver and use the weapons on their offense, such as Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Javonte Williams, to lead the team to the top of the AFC West. Five games into the season, that’s been the opposite of what has happened.

Most of the Broncos offensive struggles can be traced back to Wilson, and it’s left many confused as to why he’s struggled so much. One former teammate of Wilson’s believes that it takes time to adapt to a new offense, which is what Wilson is doing after spending the first ten seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. More importantly, Wilson’s old teammate believes the transition has sapped Wilson of his confidence, which has resulted in his trepid decision-making to start the season.

“Just seems he’s lost some of his confidence and is starting to play very cautious and second-guessing things. Just has to get back in a rhythm. I’m sure a new team and coach take time to get adjusted.” – Russell Wilson’s former teammate, PFF

The Broncos have certainly struggled with the change in guard of their coaching staff this season, as first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett has looked out of his depth early on in the season. That has probably played a role in Wilson’s poor start to the season, but it’s not the sole reason for his struggles.

Russell Wilson will have to hope he can adjust to the Broncos offense and get more comfortable with his new team soon. Otherwise, an already upset Broncos fan base could quickly turn on their expensive new quarterback, which is the last thing the franchise needs right now.