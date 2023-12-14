EXCLUSIVE: Nick Bakay wants to work with Mom star Allison Janney again soon.

From 2013-2021, Nick Bakay was a jack-of-all-trades for Mom. This included being an executive producer, writer, director, and actor in the hit show. Mom starred Anna Faris and Allison Janney, the latter of which he wants to collaborate with again.

Looking back at Mom

Talking to Bakay, it's clear that he looks back fondly at Mom. It may be up there with The King of Queens for the work he's proudest of.

During ClutchPoints' conversation with Bakay about his new hit Max series, Bookie, he talked about what could be next. Granted, his plate is currently full. He told us that he's currently working on the final season of Young Sheldon with Chuck Lorre.

But another project they worked they worked on was Mom. The sitcom follows the adventures of the dysfunctional mom/daughter duo of Bonnie (Janney) and Christy (Faris) Plunkett. Mom ran for eight seasons on CBS from September 2013 until May 2021.

The experience of working with Janney clearly left an impression. And Bakay has his sights set on a new project with her.

A Mom reunion

“I want to become the Taylor Sheridan of gritty comedy,” Bakay said with a chuckle. His reference to the Yellowstone creator indicates he wants to make more “gritty” comedies like he did with Sebastian Maniscalco in Bookie.

Bakay's next project will be “female-centric.” The first person he thought of for this role was Janney.

“She's always my go-to because she's the gold standard because she can do everything and she's the inverse of what we were just talking about,” Bakay revealed. “You think of her as a dramatic actress who can carry the water in anything heavy. She's hilarious, too, and I learned that firsthand.

“But that was the joy of writing Mom — we had the horses. We had Allison, we had Kristen Johnston, we had Anna Faris,” he continued. “We could write the broadest scene and if we wanted to turn it on a dime emotionally — and that show was about people in recovery, so that was called for frequently — we had the horses so we could do it. And they do it within a scene. It was quite remarkable.”

It's unclear what exactly this project will be. But if Nick Bakay and Allison Janney's resumes are any indication, it's bound to be good.

Currently, Bakay is promoting Bookie. The new Max series follows a bookie (played by Sebastian Maniscalco) who is fighting for survival as sports betting becomes legalized.