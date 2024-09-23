When former Los Angeles Clippers teammates Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles decided to tell their stories through the ‘Knuckleheads' podcast, they had no clue how big their platform was going to get. And when they started inviting guests to come tell their stories, they couldn't imagine how important a simple open forum dedicated to basketball between a couple of players would be.

“I didn't really know what a podcast was and stuff like that. So I didn't know. I didn't even know you could win awards and all that stuff for it”

Now in their 13th season of the Knuckleheads podcast with The Player's Tribune, Richardson and Miles have become a destination for players to come and tell their truths without judgement.

Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Shaquille O'Neal, Vince Carter, Tyrese Haliburton, Dwyane Wade, the list goes on for what is now the 13th season of Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles.

Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles Knuckleheads Interview

Tomer Azarly: This is now the 13th season for you guys hosting the Knuckleheads podcast. Did you think it would go this long when you guys started it?

Darius Miles: Well, I definitely thought we had something like a lot of people received it very well. So that put us in the right direction. Now, I couldn't put a time limit on it and I couldn't think that we'll be doing it the last five years or so forth on. But it's a blessing. But I definitely thought we had something that people loved and appreciated when we first started.

Quentin Richardson: Yeah, going into it, I had no clue. I think, like, after we got the reception, after we put stuff out, but, like, going into it, I didn't really know what a podcast was and stuff like that. So I didn't know. I didn't even know you could win awards and all that stuff. So I couldn't say that we knew that [it would do well]. Once we put stuff out and the reception we got, we started hearing about it back in the neighborhood and in barbershops and stuff like that. Like, then we kind of knew. And even in knowing that, we didn't know exactly what we had. We knew we had something that people was attracted to.

What inspired you to put the Knuckleheads podcast together and just talk about whatever you guys wanted to?

Darius Miles: Q. did the Players' Tribune article. And I was going through whatever I was going through, and I moved to Florida. And he was just encouraging me and just telling me, like, ‘bro, when you ready to tell your story, I got a nice platform for you to tell the story. And we did the collab. We could kind of collab with me on telling my story. So we both got, for both our stories, we both got a lot of love from former players. Just a lot of people appreciated the story and so forth on. And Q. was talking about, ‘man, we need a show.' And he kept on telling Players Tribune we probably should do a show. They came back with a podcast, which we never heard of podcasts back then.

Quentin Richardson: So me, I had just stopped working with the Pistons in the front office and being a pro scout. And so I was trying to move into the media space doing whatever, being an analyst and all that stuff. So everybody would just tell me that they needed to see you just get reps, do something, get stuff on tape. So I was like, ‘whatever, this seems like this is reps or whatever.' So like once we decided we were gonna do it, we sat down out and we always kick it and everything whatever so we sat down and decided just how we wanted to do it and what we wanted to be about and that's how this came about.

Once you started seeing the growth and the love, did you have any ideas of what to do next to continue building on it and how to improve or was it like trying to take a step at a time and whatever happens, happens.

Darius Miles: Yeah, when we first started off, we started off with the don'ts, really. We started off with what we what we are willing to do and what we were not willing to do. What we were willing to ask what we were not willing to ask. We tried to stay away from controversy and all the extra stuff that'd be going on because you have so many outlets that touch on different subjects so we didn't want to have that. We want our guests to feel like it was a safe place to come, so we kind of started off with the do's and the don'ts. And then um we just structured it off telling like storytelling of players or guests who telling their own story out their own mouth and stories that's never been heard before and that's kind of how we kind of started up within it.

Quentin Richardson: I think like once we started to get attention and stuff like that, the biggest thing that we tried to adjust that I think is like we tried to improve ourselves, listening to things, listening to episodes, and understanding — Like I used to ask long-ass questions and be long with it and the guests forgot exactly what the question was by the time I get through. So like just like kind of looking inward at ourselves and trying to see how we can do better interviewers. It's the social media era so we've been getting criticism and critiques and that too, so you look at that and just try to get better man. But I mean we laid the foundation that we really, we're strictly basketball. Outside of Fabolous, Jerry Ferrara, and Derek Jeter, everything is basketball. Like those was earlier when we were just getting interviews and then it was like nah, we're gonna stay right here in this lane, we want to be here for for our community, the hoop community. From that point, it's like it's all type of different stuff happening so you try and improve in those areas but I think the biggest thing we tried to improve with each other.

The word pioneer gets thrown around a lot but, along with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, I feel like you guys were the first kind of player podcast that committed to it. Do you feel like you were kind of the pioneers for that, helping to start the player-wave where now you see guys like Paul George, JJ Redick, Jeff Teague, and all these other players have their podcasts?

Quentin Richardson: For me, I don't like to try and say, ‘hey, we were the first.' I feel like Jalen Rose and Jacoby, they were the first, like podcast. Like even though Jacoby didn't play, but J-Rose was a former player. And then you had, at least what I'm aware of, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye that did Road Trippin' while they were still playing with the Cavs. And then after that, I would say we've gotten feedback from guys. KG has told us, ‘Man, y'all, like, watching y'all boys do it and how y'all did it gave me the confidence to know okay, I can do me.' You don't got to fit into this, whatever the media world look like. We show, I feel like, we showed whoever. I don't want to say anyone who has done one, did it because of us, but like, whoever saw it, they saw that we came and were our authentic selves. Like all those people that know us, when they see us in the show, they know that's Q. and D., for real. And that's who we are on and off the camera. That gave them a comfortability to be able to go out and do it in their own ways. I feel like it's a lot of different people doing it, not everybody's doing the same, but everybody has their comfort zone to be able to go out there and just do it their own way.

Darius Miles: Yeah, I feel like we're two guys that really, we let other people say whatever. And it's much respect when I hear Stack Jack (Stephen Jackson) say that we started the movement, or KG say we started the movement, Baron Davis, or we just seen Paul George, and he said we started it, so I appreciate it, I don't like to say it myself, because it'd be braggadocious, it feels braggadocious for real, like, but, yeah, I like for other people to say that we made a movement to inspire them to do what they did.

Do you guys have a favorite episode or a favorite guest on Knuckleheads over the years?

Darius Miles: A favorite guest? Alright, a special guest was Kobe [Bryant] for sure. I think that was like, the respect we have for Kobe and his game and what he's done in the NBA, for him to reach out to us and appreciate what we was doing, and wanted to be on the show, I feel like that was real special, and a special moment. We was real hyped after, we was hyped going into it, and we was hyped after we got it. Real hyped for him, so I think Kobe is the one for me.

Quentin Richardson: Yeah, like, it's tough for me to say, but I mean, like you said, if we got to pick one, gotta be Kobe. Just because what he means to the game, who he is in the game, and like we're of that era, so we know he was the dude, he was the guy. And when you play in the era, you respect who those dudes were. He was the top of the food chain in our era. So to get to holler at him. Like you said, he reached out because he saw what we was doing and wanted to be on there, and that was my first time ever getting that type of chance to sit down and chop it up with him on that level where it's like we're not opponents and we can all appreciate each other. So that was super dope.

What's the next big guest you're gonna try to get on Knuckleheads? Who do you want on the show?

Darius Miles: Oh, we want to get Michael Jordan, that's the GOAT of all GOATS right there. We can never, we both Jordan Brand guys, if we can ever put it all on the line, it'll be for Michael Jordan. We got some real good guests coming soon. Nancy Lieberman, Sam Cassell, Boogie Cousins, just to name a few. But the Golden Goose is always gonna be Michael Jordan.

Same for you, Q?

Quentin Richardson: Easy.

Have you had conversations with Michael Jordan at all?

Darius Miles: No. Not yet. Not yet, we just trying to build ourself up and hopefully we'll be a brand that-

Quentin Richardson: If it's supposed to happen, it will happen.

Darius Miles: Yeah, we're being patient with it.

He doesn't do anything like that at all, right?

Darius Miles: Exactly, so we just being patient and hopefully we come across his radar where he feel that he can give us just 30 minutes of his time, we don't need much.

Paul George, Klay Thompson, and the NBA

You guys had Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue on Knuckleheads. What makes him so unique not only as a person, but also as a coach that so many players relate to?

Darius Miles: For me, when I came to LA, I lived in Marina del Rey. Ty Lue stayed right across the street from me. He's from right outside of St. Louis, where I'm from. We're basically from the same place. And even though he was a Laker, he looked after me like I was on the Lakers team, even though I was a Clipper. And my whole time, since I got to the NBA and out the NBA, him, his family, his friends, everybody treated me like family. So one of the people that I definitely wanted to have on this podcast was him. Because I feel like he's a special person. I feel like he's a great coach. I feel like he's a player's coach, he's a great teammate. He's all of the above. He worked hard to achieve everything that he's achieved as a player and as a coach. So he's one of my favorites that I root for no matter what. So I'm glad, it's just putting icing on the cake for him to be a Clipper. That makes it even more special. Like he should be a Clipper until he retires. I know coaching in NBA don't kind of work like that, but I hope he's be a Clipper until he don't want to coach no more.

Quentin Richardson: Yeah, I agree, man. We've always been solid with T-Lue since we first got in the league. I mean, as far as him coaching, man, like D. said man. He earned it, man. He went, was an assistant for a long time, learned, and then when he got his time, he delivered. And I think like you said, being a player and playing in the league at a high level like that, he knows what players are going through, he's been through it, so he can speak as a coach from that seat, too. Having that knowledge of being in that position and knowing how days be sometimes and I think he does a great job of relating and obviously it's working. So I'm like [Darius]. I wish him the best. We got nothing but love for T-Lue.

Darius Miles: And I feel like the reason that he's even better at coaching, like T-Lue played with Shaq, Kobe, Michael Jordan. He done played with guys that, like he done been in locker rooms with guys, he done coached the guy like when he was first head coach, he done coached LeBron. So nothing else he can coach can be above LeBron, Kobe, Mike, and Shaq. So he's not starstruck, he's not in a position that he feels like [he can't handle]. He done been around alphas his whole career, so I think that's what make him even more special. He got the experience and got to see guys be great.

I know you guys are Clipper Nation. Have to ask you guys about Paul George leaving the Clippers for a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Darius Miles: Yeah, I saw PG the other night, I told him I'm sad and just my feelings is just so hurt about that. But I understand it. It's the game. You want your organization to respect you and value you the way you value yourself. I wish him much luck in Philly. That's gonna definitely be a team that I'm gonna watch next year. But it's still Clipper Nation when it comes to me over here, even though we lost Paul George. I like the pieces we added in Derrick Jones Jr., [Nicolas] Batum, brought Batum back, I like what we done did. We just got to keep Kawhi [Leonard] healthy and do what we do. I'm looking forward to the new stadium. I was wishing PG would have been a part of that. That would've been even more special. He's a LA kid, but I wish him all the best.

Quentin Richardson: Same with me man. I wish PG all the best. And we as former players absolutely know that this is a business and like D. said, you gotta get what you think your value is and ultimately is you just gotta live out the four years of that contract so you gotta make the best move for you and your family. And he went to a great situation. He's in a situation where he should be competing, competing for a championship. Glad he's over in the East not going against the guys here. But like, that's just one of those things, man, that sometimes it happens. I mean, I was glad to hear the way he handled it with Kawhi, their friendship is intact and they talked about what was going on and Kawhi, supported him. So man, to me, that's the biggest thing, man. Everything is all good and we wish him well.

The Golden State Warriors had a strong run of four NBA championships in eight years. You rarely ever see that done, but now Klay Thompson is gone. Did you guys think that the Warriors should've done whatever they needed to keep their core intact or do you think Klay should've gone to do his own thing?

Darius Miles: Like I said, it goes hand in hand. When you feel like an organization doesn't value the way you kind of value yourself or how you feel like you mean to the organization, sometimes you got to make that tough decision. I know that, as hard as it was for the Warriors to let him go, it was just as hard for Klay to leave. It was a big decision on himself. I don't feel like it was really nothing they can do, but meet his demands. And we understand it. Like, you might not feel like he was worth the money that he wanted these next couple of years. Some people said that when Kobe was on his last leg and they gave him that money. They just gave LeBron, a 39-year-old player, $105 million. So you never know what [happens], you just hope the organization be on the same page. But I love Klay's new situation. I think that's an interesting situation for him to be in. He's going over there being a starter. I don't think it's a question that he's coming off the bench or anything. He's playing with Kyrie and Luka, a team that just went to the NBA Finals with what they had. I'm excited for him. The Warriors, I'm sad to see that dynasty not together no more. We don't see the Splash Brothers together no more. It's just crazy to me. But that's how this league is. As the years go by, stuff change.

Quentin Richardson: If Klay's happy, I'm happy. Whatever he wanted to do, I'm with that. and if he's happy, he's happy. I will say, it's going to be weird seeing any other jersey. Like, being in a Mavs jersey, I thought it was going to be one of those guys that's gonna be with the Warriors forever, but like D said. This is a different NBA and we know things change, so as far as that goes, if Klay's happy, I'm happy. They got some pieces and they tryin to rebuild and do the whole thing in Golden State. So that's life in the NBA right now.

The Boston Celtics had a fantastic season here, top to bottom. What did you make of their run? Did you see them doing that kind of this easily or maybe not easily but they think it was more than one game out of the playoffs and you said you see them doing it again?

Darius Miles: They look like a great team that's been well put-together. Any doubt that anybody gave them, they stepped up to the challenge and won it, but it's hard to win back-to-backs. It's hard to win three in the row. We just watched what was that six different teams in six years win a championship. So this this next season is going to be interesting because once the team wins a championship, all the other teams are just trying to beat that team, but I feel like they definitely got a good chance next year with a healthy team. I think they're very solid man. They're starting five is the best starting five in the league, I would probably say. The way they play, how free they play, all the way around. The organization, the coaching staff, everybody did a great job this year and I think it's definitely on notice that they dominated last year.

Quentin Richardson: Yeah, they definitely went and had a dominant season and they got to have everybody back, so I mean, I would say they should definitely be the early season favorites. Obviously, you gotta wait till all the chips settle where they're going to be and see if any trades happen before and then see how they play during the season but I think going into the season, they'll be the top rated team, and the team that's expected to be at the top. And as always, there'll be some others, but they're the defending champs and they got everybody back. They deserve to be the top dog right now.

Last one for you guys. Are you guys gonna try to get Kawhi Leonard on the Knuckleheads Podcast?

Quentin Richardson: Man, Podcast P didn't have him on the podcast! I don't think Kawhi's doing a podcast. I was looking for that because we had tried to get him before. I was like if Paul George don't get him on his podcast, then he's not doing no podcast.

Darius Miles: It's a lot of guys, like you'd be surprised. For lot of guys, it's not a disrespect or anything for us. Like Kawhi told us, ‘man I love the show, I watch the show and I love the show, but I'm just not into [talking],' and you know we respect that. But if he ever wanna come on, we'll have him.

Quentin Richardson: Like Bol Bol is another. He's like, ‘what am I gonna say? I don't talk like that.'

Darius Miles: So every guy don't really talk like that but we respect it because our podcast is to really give them their flowers and praise them and show how much, not only us, but a lot of other people appreciate their game.