We asked if he's anything like the character in the movie.

Snoop Dogg recently had a roundtable about his upcoming hilarious movie, The Underdoggs, which comes out Friday on Prime Video.

The football-themed movie focuses on Jaycen “2J's” Jennings (Snoop Dogg), a football superstar. However, his massive ego and poor sportsmanship resulted in him getting booted off the field. Due to an incident, Jennings was ordered to perform community service in Long Beach.

He signs on to coach a new pee wee football team for his own selfish reasons, including getting back into the spotlight and getting back with his past girlfriend, Cherise (Tika Sumpter). Through all this, he works to get his team in shape in his unique ways while working with his assistant coach, Kareem (Mike Epps). 2J has to make some difficult decisions along the way, and decide right from wrong.

Snoop Dogg discusses the role of Jaycen “2J's” Jenning in The Underdoggs

ClutchPoints had a chance to attend a roundtable he held in Inglewood, California, where the always entertaining Snoop discussed his latest movie. And, considering the temperamental behavior of his leading role, he clarified if he was anything like his character, Jaycen “2J” Jenning.

Snoop's role in the film is crude, vulgar, and expressive towards the kids. And the kids hand it right back to him.

So, we asked, “When playing 2J, how close of a character is he to real life with you coaching youth football for The Steelers?”

“Oh, 2J ain't nothing like me,” Snoop replied. “He's more like my coaches, coach Kmac, my defensive coordinator, who was very vulgar, aggressive, passionate. But, there was a message behind all of the words that he used.”

The rapper and actor clarified more about Kmac and how to talk to kids playing youth football.

“He was my Batman to my Robin, you know what I'm saying?” he continued. “So I took a lot of his inspiration and put it into my character because Snoop Dogg is kind, he's gentle, he's…I'm a father, I'm a role model, I'm all that for the kids. Certain kids you can't talk to like that and that's the side of being a real coach. You have to know which kids and which players can accept that, and which players and kids you have to know how to talk to in a different manner to speak their language.”

The movie comes from real-life experiences. Snoop coached the Pomona Steelers of the Snoop Youth Football League Pee Wee Division. He started the non-profit Snoop Youth Football League in 2005 for inner-city kids to have a chance to play. The league has produced NFL stars like C.J. Stroud.

We all assumed Snoop Dogg was more mild-mannered than his character, but we had to ask. It's good knowing our intuition was right.

Watch Snoop Dogg as Jaycen “2J's” Jennings when The Underdoggs is available for streaming on Prime Video Friday.