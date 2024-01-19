Big time USC football fan Snoop Dogg makes the comparison between Caleb Williams and Patrick Mahomes

Today on the Rich Eisen Show, notable NFL analyst Calvin Broadus Jr. made an appearance and spent some time breaking down the game of presumptive #1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Hold on, I don't think I got that right. Let me try that one more time, with the moniker we're all much more familiar with.

Today on the Rich Eisen Show, rap icon and youth football coach Snoop Dogg made an appearance and spent some time breaking down the game of presumptive #1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, USC quarterback Caleb Williams. During this lengthy sit-down with Eisen, Snoop D-O-Double-G became the latest supporter of Caleb Williams to compare the 2022 Heisman winner to the two-time league MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

“I feel like he’s a young version of @PatrickMahomes.” Talked with @SnoopDogg today about what he likes about @CALEBcsw and what he needs around him to success in the #NFL:#DaBears #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/OSQzckVtoJ — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 19, 2024

Until Caleb Williams came along, the idea of comparing any incoming quarterbacks to Patrick Mahomes or whoever the incumbent consensus “best quarterback in the league” was at the time was met with the same sort of skepticism Snoop Dogg received from the general public when he claimed he was “giving up smoke.” But then again, the consensus opinion regarding Caleb Williams is one that Snoop Dogg, a friend or confidant or fan of Caleb Williams — I'll be honest with you, I'm not up to date on the current dynamic of the relationship between the 22-year-old quarterback and the 52-year-old rapper — shares with most others who have evaluated the Trojans quarterback.

As Snoop Dogg went on to explain to Rich Eisen — I can't believe I just typed out that sentence — Williams' development will likely hinge on where he's drafted and what sort of support system is in place for him. If it's the Chicago Bears who select Caleb Williams 1st overall, they could theoretically have in place a win-now roster, a legitimate #1 wide receiver in DJ Moore, boatloads of cap space and draft capital, and potentially Williams' USC quarterback coach Kliff Kingsbury serving as offensive coordinator. When prompted with this scenario, Snoop Dogg expressed some subdued excitement, saying “I wouldn't be mad at that.”

That's a vote of confidence in my book.