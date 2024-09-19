Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter is arguably the top player in college football. The Heisman Trophy favorite is coming off of his finest performance of the season in the Buffaloes' 28-9 victory over their biggest rivals, the Colorado State Rams.

Hunter once again showed off his two-way prowess on offense and defense, leading the game with 13 catches for 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns to go along with his first interception since the season opener in 2023. To top it all off, Hunter played 123 of a possible 128 defensive snaps, maintaining his country-leading average of 129 snaps per game.

As the Buffaloes prepare for their homecoming game and Big 12 conference opener against the Baylor Bears, Travis Hunter took the time to speak with ClutchPoints in a one-on-one interview on behalf of his partnership with NerdWallet, which will give one lucky fan the opportunity to win a “Smartest NIL Deal” card featuring a piece of Hunter's NIL contract.

DJ Siddiqi: What's the biggest thing you've learned from coach Deion Sanders? Has he given you any advice on being a multi-position athlete, considering he did the same in the NFL and while also playing in the MLB at the same time?

Travis Hunter: I have the best coach (Coach Prime). While he’s taught me so much about the sport, he’s also taught me about setting clear goals on and off the field, and how approaching them with integrity and determination makes all the difference. He is also always out on the field, teaching me new things every day, and I love having him as a mentor.

DS: After starting out last year hot, you guys struggled towards the end of the season. Biggest thing you learned from that?

Travis Hunter: Understanding the need to adapt quickly to sport’s speed and physicality. Every game demands a higher level of preparation and mental endurance. Additionally, it is crucial to maintain a consistent, high level of performance week in and week out and to keep each other accountable and motivated as the season continues.

DS: The Colorado Buffaloes face a lot of media attention. What has that experience been like?

Travis Hunter: It’s been exciting for our team and coaches to showcase our talents and be recognized for our hard work. As a team, we try not to focus on what the media is saying, Instead, we remain locked in and block out distractions to keep performing at our best.

DS: What makes Shedeur Sanders such a great QB and what is his personality like off of the field?

Travis Hunter: Shedeur and I have been playing together for a few years now, and we have built a relationship where we can just give each other a look and know what that means. He knows that whenever he throws the ball, I will be there to catch it, and having that relationship as a receiver with a quarterback is unique. On and off the field, he is a leader and always looks to bring out the best in those around him.

DS: Which QB in the NFL would you most like to catch a touchdown pass from and which QB would you most like to intercept?

Travis Hunter: Brock Purdy has always been a QB I admire, and it would be incredible to catch one of his passes or intercept one of his throws.

DS: Key objectives before the end of your college career?

Travis Hunter: My goals are to continue evolving and making an impact with my anthropology major, excelling in cornerback and receiver positions, and building a college career that makes me proud.