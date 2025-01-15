Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz is “surprised” that the team decided to bring back both head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, but he understands why considering the Giants need “continuity.”

The Giants are bringing back Daboll and Schoen for a fourth season together as a duo after New York went 3-14 during the 2024 season. It marked the second straight year the Giants showed regression after surprising the NFL with a playoff season and a postseason victory during the 2022 campaign.

“It surprised me a little bit, but I think if I know (owner) John Mara, he wants to create some sort of continuity from the head coach and GM position,” says Cruz in a one-on-one interview on behalf of his partnership with Finish Ultimate. “I think if he let Schoen go, that would have been like five general managers in 10 years or something like that. He wants to get to a point where he can build some continuity with the front office and really be able to grow this year over a number of years and then see where they head out.”

Had the Giants let Schoen go, they would be on their fourth GM in eight years. It's clear that the pair's early success has given team owner John Mara hope that they can build something with the right quarterback in place. They will have that opportunity to solve the franchise's problem at quarterback either through the draft or free agency.

“I think they've all done a good job up until this point,” says Cruz of the Daboll-Schoen pairing. “I think the players really, really back him. I think they really love him as a person and as a coach and the way that they embody the team and that leadership specifically.

“I think when you look at guys like Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux, I think they rave about Daboll and who he is and they love playing for the guy,” Cruz continues to say. “I think that's ultimately what kept Joe Schoen and Daboll tied together was the love that the leadership of that football team have for coach Daboll.”

The Giants have failed to create a consistent winning culture despite winning two Super Bowls since the 2007 season. In fact, they haven't finished with back-to-back winning seasons since the 2011 and 2012 campaigns and haven't clinched back-to-back playoff berths since the 2007 and 2008 seasons.

“Now we have to turn things over to see what they do in the draft and how they continue to build this football team,” says Cruz. “I just need us to be competitive next year, man. I don't think we have to go out and win games, but I would love for us to be in a position where we're competing each and every week and have an opportunity to be in the games at the end of every single week.”

Cruz hopes with the Giants' renewed sense of “continuity” that New York emerges as a “competitive” team next season. New York had the third-worst point differential in the NFL this past season.

“I think that's what we've been missing in the last few years — we haven't been in a position to be at least be in games towards the end of the year and have a chance to win,” says Cruz. “We'll see if we can build the team in next year or two that can really just put themselves in a position to be competitive.”