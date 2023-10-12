Yunus Musah, the talented midfielder for AC Milan, has credited his smooth transition to the Italian Serie A to the presence of his fellow USMNT star, Christian Pulisic, reported by GOAL. Both players joined AC Milan during the summer transfer window, with Pulisic arriving from Chelsea and Musah making the move from Valencia. Pulisic, a highly regarded player with a proven track record, has quickly become a standout performer for Milan, netting four goals in Serie A.

Yunus Musah, at just 20 years old, has also been impressive in the middle of the park, capturing the hearts of fans with his energetic displays. When asked about the impact of having Pulisic as a teammate, Musah expressed his gratitude: “A lot, and not only on the pitch. Christian is a special player, with great quality, and it’s truly a privilege to be able to have him in the same club team. We are also developing a special relationship off the pitch, and this is an important thing.”

Their camaraderie and on-field chemistry have played a significant role in Milan's success this season. The Rossoneri currently sit at the top of the Serie A table, holding a two-point lead over their rivals Inter Milan after eight games of the 2023-24 campaign. With Christian Pulisic's experience and Musah's youthful energy, the duo has become an essential part of Milan's squad, driving the team's strong performance in the league.

As both USMNT players continue to shine in Italy, their partnership on and off the pitch bodes well for Milan's ambitions in the Serie A, and fans can expect more exciting moments from these talented United States internationals in the upcoming matches.