Ezekiel Elliott's net worth in 2023 is $25 million. Elliott for a long time was the focus of the offense for the Dallas Cowboys. But his production dropped off recently, and he took his talents elsewhere and recently signed with the New England Patriots. Let's take a look at Ezekiel Elliott's net worth in 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $25 million

Ezekiel Elliott's net worth in 2023 is roughly $25 million. This is according to numerous reputable outlets, including The Sports Rush. The Illinois native had a stellar collegiate career with Big Ten football powerhouse The Ohio State Buckeyes capped off with a national championship victory. The Dallas Cowboys then selected him fourth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Ezekiel Elliott signs first contract with Cowboys

In May 2016, Elliott signed his four-year rookie contract with the Cowboys reportedly worth $24.9 million with a $16.3 million signing bonus. High expectations were instantly set upon him as he was widely regarded as an early favorite for the 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year. He didn't disappoint and ran for a total of 1,631 rushing yards on 322 attempts in his first professional campaign which remains to be his career-best tallies up to this day.

As a result of his successful season, Elliott was selected as a first-team All-Pro selection, named as the 2016 NFL rushing yards leader, and earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl, joining Cowboys teammate Dak Prescott as the first rookie running back and quarterback duo in NFL history to be selected together. He quickly earned the respect of the league when he his peers ranked him seventh on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2017 and the highest-ranked running back.

Ezekiel Elliott is suspended by the NFL

The promising start to his playing career abruptly plummeted due to off-field issues. In August of 2017, the league suspended Elliott for the first six games of the 2017 NFL season for violating the personal conduct policy. His suspension stemmed from accusations of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend on five occasions dating back to 2016.

His absence eventually dropped his numbers which led him to fall short of the 1,000 rushing yard mark which caused him to miss out on a Pro Bowl appearance. He managed to bounce back in 2018 where he finished the season with 1,434 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns for his second Pro Bowl appearance and his second career rushing title.

Ezekiel Elliott holds out in contract dispute

In April 2019, the Cowboys picked up the fifth-year option on Elliott's contract. However, Elliott protested and began holding out during training camp due to his demands of a contract extension with the team. On Sept. 4, Elliott was finally able to put pen to paper with a fresh six-year contract with the Cowboys worth $90 million with $50 million guaranteed, which secures his services through the 2026 NFL season. His paycheck officially named him the highest-paid running back in the league.

Many scrutinized the Cowboys' decision to hand him a lucrative paycheck due to the durability of running backs in the NFL. His solid play for the Cowboys during that season earned him the third Pro Bowl selection of his young playing career. The Cowboys previously gave Elliott a $7.5 million signing bonus, as well as a $13 million option bonus prior to the start of the 2020 NFL season.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Ezekiel Elliott's production drops

Despite the recent success, 2020 turned out to be a different story for Elliott and the Cowboys as they unexpectedly found themselves as a dysfunctional unit even after undergoing a massive roster overhaul during the offseason. Talks resurfaced once again on Elliott's big contract thanks to a disappointing performance that saw him have issues with fumbles.

In 2021, Elliott managed to rush for 1,000 yards again but just by 2 yards. And thanks to the 17-game schedule, he had a career-low 58.9 yards per game.

In 2023, it was much the same. With Elliott only able to play in 14 games, he finished with a career-low 876 yards on the season.

Ezekiel Elliott signs with Patriots

Patriots signing RB Ezekiel Elliott to 1-year deal worth up to $6M. (via @RapSheet + @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/34mkDxaWto — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2023

With their longtime star running back's production waning, the Cowboys released Elliott after the 2022 season. Elliott was then free to sign with any team as a free agent.

Initially, the Eagles, Jets, and Bengals were rumored to be the leading teams to land the running back. However, it was the Patriots that signed Elliott to a contract for potentially $6 million.

Ezekiel Elliott's income

Through seven years of playing in the league, Elliott has already amassed over $70 million in career earnings. Elliott generates much of his off-field income from royalties and licensing deals, as one of the NFL's top merchandise sellers where he ranked fourth-most in 2020. He also has partnerships with international brands like BioSteel and Nike, as well as being an investor to OnCore Golf, the golf ball and technology company back in 2019.

According to ESPN, after signing his rookie contract with the Cowboys back in 2016, Elliott’s first big purchase was a new home for his parents and two sisters. In the same year, he went on to give John Deere utility vehicles for the Cowboys offensive linemen for providing him space to run his monster numbers. After signing his massive extension in 2019, he immediately donated $100,000 to the Salvation Army in Dallas.

Elliott's ascent in the league was marred with a handful of headlines in the early stages of his career, including during the pandemic and later involving his dogs.

Nonetheless, were you at all stunned by Ezekiel Elliott's net worth in 2021?