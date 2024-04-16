The EA Sports F1 24 Cover Stars have been revealed for the game's different editions, featuring many familiar faces like Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and more. With Codemasters' latest F1 title releasing this May, what better time than to reveal the official cover athletes. Spoiler alert, Daniel Ricciardo is not on the cover, and I'm absolutely outraged. Nevertheless, let's see who made the cut for this year's installment.
Who Are The EA Sports F1 24 Cover Stars?
🏎🏎🏎 Three cars, three stars ⭐⭐⭐
Say hello to the #F124 Standard Edition cover, featuring @LewisHamilton, @Charles_Leclerc & @LandoNorris!
🎮 Take to the grid, this May: https://t.co/JJptpLEEdW pic.twitter.com/iAhUZt55xz
— EA SPORTS™ F1® (@EASPORTSF1) April 16, 2024
Max Verstappen is the F1 24 Champion's Edition Cover Star, while Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris grace the cover of the standard edition. Since F1 2015, at least one or several of these drivers made an appearance on the cover. Furthermore, Verstappen graces the Champion's Edition cover for the third straight installment.
For newcomers to F1, Verstappen is Formula One's best driver right now. With three straight championships under his belt (and a fourth likely on the way), Verstappen has solidified himself as a legendary driver. Despite an unfortunate retirement from the Australian Grand Prix, Verstappen has currently placed 1st in all other races this year. The Champion needs no further reason to grace the Champion's Edition cover once again.
Hamilton, Leclerc, and Norris all reprise their roles cover stars from the previous entry, F1 23. Furthermore, Hamilton has graced almost every F1 video game cover in the last decade, with the exception of F1 22, and F1 2014. The seven time Champion hasn't been able to win it all since 2020, but has ranked in the top three final rankings since. Even if his final year with Mercedes doesn't end on a positive note, he'll look upwards towards his new home in Ferrari in 2025.
Chares Leclerc graces his fourth consecutive EA Sports F1 cover in F1 24. The former Formula 2 Champion has certainly improved throughout his time as a driver for Ferrari. However, he has yet to win it all for a popular racing team with a decorated history. He's started off the 2024 season strong, currently ranking third place. So far, he ranked 4th place or better in all races this season.
Lastly, Lando Norris graces his second straight EA Sports F1 title. The 24 year old driver has consistently produced well for McLaren. While he has yet to win it all, there's optimism that he'll continue to improve and hopefully bring the team a Championship. This year, Norris currently ranks fifth among all drivers. Plenty of time remains for him to make unexpected history.
F1 24 Champions & Standard Edition – What's The Difference?
Two words to describe the #F124 Champions Edition: Simply lovely 😎
Pre-order #F124 to grab exclusive content, and start playing up to 3-days early 🎮
➡➡ https://t.co/XPhxABjDJl pic.twitter.com/RctzIs5wjR
— EA SPORTS™ F1® (@EASPORTSF1) April 16, 2024
EA Sports F1 24 will release in two separate editions:
- Standard Edition – $69.99
- Base Game
- Pre-Order Bonuses:
- F1® World Starter Pack
- 5,000 PitCoin
- Champions Edition – $89.99
- F1® 24 PS5 & F1® 24 PS4
- *Early Pre-Order Livery Pack:
- McLaren, Williams, Alpine, & Haas '24 liveries, plus the McLaren & Alpine F1® esports liveries, immediately in Time Trial in F1® 23
- McLaren & Alpine F1 esports liveries in F1® 24
- Second set of 2024 liveries in F1® 23 after April 24th
- F1® TV Pro Subscription (1-month)
- 3 days Early Access & Events
- VIP Podium Pass
- 2 x New My Team Icons
- F1® World Bumper Pack
- 18,000 PitCoins
*Offer available until April 24th, 2024.
Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about the F1 24 Cover Stars. With the game releasing in May, we anticipate the release of more info on the actual gameplay and modes.
For more gaming and Formula One news, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.