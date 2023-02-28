Round Five of the FA Cup continues as Brighton & Hove Albion will visit Stoke City in the bet365 Stadium. Catch our FA Cup odds series and see what we have for our Stoke-Brighton prediction and pick.

The Potters head into FA Cup with wins earned over Hartlepool United and Stevenage. With a mediocre placement in the Championship, the Stokies hope to progress to the next round and try to give Stoke City one of the two remaining silverware they can get in this 2022-23 campaign.

Aside from making strides in the Prem, the Seagulls are also dominating in the FA Cup, winning over Middlesbrough and Liverpool. The Albion hopes to eliminate the Championship team and continue their stellar football rise.

Here are the Stoke-Brighton soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FA Cup Odds: Stoke-Brighton Odds

Stoke City: +650

Brighton & Hove Albion: -270

Draw: +330

Over 2.5 Goals: -134

Under 2.5 Goals: -104

How to Watch Stoke vs. Brighton

TV: DAZN

Stream: ESPN App, ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 2:15 PM ET / 11:15 AM PT

Why Stoke Can Beat Brighton

Stoke City entered this tourney immediately in the third round, dismantling Hartlepool United by three goals from Jacob Brown and own goals by Euan Murray and Rollin Menayese. A 3-1 home win against Stevenage followed suit, still with Brown, Josh Laurent, and Lewis Baker finding themselves in the scoresheet.

While the Potters have had a good run in the FA Cup, they suffered unfortunate outings in the Championship. They earned two wins, a draw, and three losses in the last six games in the Championship. They are on a back of an 0-1 loss to Millwall and will need to bounce back in this tournament. Stoke City’s promotion hopes seem so far away, as they need 13 points to catch in the promotion play-offs. Stoke City last played in the Premier League in the 2017-2018 season.

The Potters have a three-day rest between games, which does not give them much recovery time and tactical changes. However, manager Alex Neil will likely employ Dwight Gayle as the central striker. Baker will also start, as he leads the club with seven goals and five assists. Tyrese Campbell is also a guaranteed starter, as he has eight goal contributions in the Championship.

Stoke City posts 13.1 total shots, 5.6 corners, and 50.8% ball possession per game. They are also holding well on the defensive end, registering 15.3 tackles, 10.6 interceptions, 18.5 clearances, and 2.0 saves per match. Stoke also logged 10 clean sheets this campaign, but they will need to lessen their lost possessions (161.7) and fouls (12) per game.

Nick Powell is out for the Potters. Axel Tuanzebe is also a doubt. Laurent, Ben Wilmot, and Connor Taylor are in danger after picking up four yellow cards.

Why Brighton Can Beat Stoke

The Seagulls continue to spread their wings as they fly on top of the Premier League table. They had a seven-game unbeaten run this 2023, only halted 10 days ago by fellow Premier League standout Fulham United. Manor Solomon was substituted in the 82nd minute and blasted a goal from a lovely pass by Carlos Vinicius six minutes later. Brighton squandered their 65% ball possession, 10-2 corner kick advantage, and 21-5 total shot edge. The loss was Brighton’s fourth at home.

Brighton is still optimistic heading into this FA Cup fixture. They have gone 7-2 on aggregate, securing victories over Middlesbrough and last year’s FA Cup Champions Liverpool. Their victory against the Red marked the second win in three matchups against Jurgen Klopp’s squad this season in all tourneys.

This is just a testament to Roberto de Zerbi’s magic. The Italian manager took a fresh hold as Brighton’s boss after the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea. De Zerbi made use of his stints in Foggia, Palermo, Benevento, Sassuolo, and Shakhtar Donetsk to put fresh faces to watch out in the Premier League. Pascal Gross leads Brighton with five goals, while Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, and Kaoru Mitoma are in joint-second place with five goals. Peris Estupinan has also provided the squad with three assists in the Prem.

For the Prem, Brighton has scored 39 goals, 22 coming from assists. The 14.4 total shots made by the team per game have resulted in a 12% goal conversion rate, so expect that the Seagulls will be hunting for goals despite playing as visitors. Brighton boasts the fifth-best away record in the Prem, earning 18 points in 11 games.

Final Stoke-Brighton Prediction & Pick

Stoke will certainly fight for a chance at silverware this season, but the Premier League side has just been on a meteoric rise. Back the Seagulls to peck at the Potter’s brittle defense.

Final Stoke-Brighton Prediction & Pick: Brighton (-270)