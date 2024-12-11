ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-7) hit the road to take on the Villanova Wildcats (6-4) Wednesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Fairleigh Dickinson-Villanova prediction and pick.

Here are the Fairleigh Dickinson-Villanova College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Fairleigh Dickinson-Villanova Odds

Fairleigh Dickinson: +28.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +4000

Villanova: -28.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -30000

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Villanova

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Fairleigh Dickinson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Villanova is not the same team they have been in the past. The Wildcats have losses against Columbia and St. Josephs this season. They were also played tough in the season opener by Lafayette. Those are three teams they should be able to crush, but instead the games were tough for them. Fairleigh Dickinson has not played great this season, but if they catch Villanova on one of their bad days, anything can happen.

One thing Fairleigh Dickinson has done well this season is score the basketball. They are averaging over 80 points per game, and they are the top shooting team in terms of field goal percentage in their conference, as well. The Knights can also get hot from deep if Villanova is not careful. If the Knights can hit their shots in this game, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Terrance Brown deserves some recognition. He is the leading scorer for Fairleigh Dickinson, and 11th in the nation with 21.3 points per game. Brown also leads the team in rebounds with 6.3 per game, and assists with 2.8. He has put up a good game against a few good teams, and the Knights will need him against Villanova. If he gets hot, it could be a long game for the Wildcats.

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win

Fairleigh Dickinson has played six road games this season. They are 0-6 in those games. They did play Miami, Creighton, and Nebraska on the road, which is never easy. The Knights also lost to Army, Fairfield, and Fordham on the road. The Knights are scoring well below their season average on the road, as well. With this being a home game for Villanova, do no expect Fairleigh Dickinson to play well.

Villanova should be able to put up some points in this game. Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed 80.5 points per game this season. Teams make 29.0 field goals per game against them, and they take 64.5. Along with that, the Knights will allow their fair share of second chance opportunities. With how much Fairleigh Dickinson struggles on defense, you can expect Villanova to have one of their better offensive games Wednesday night.

Eric Dixon is the player to watch for this game, and the whole season. He is second in the NCAA in points per game with 25.3, and he shoots 53.4 percent from the floor. Dixon is also making well over 50 percent of his threes this season. Now, that pace is likely not going to be season long, but he is lights out right now. Dixon is a big reason Villanova is as good as they are this year. If he plays well, the Wildcats will cover this spread.

Final Fairleigh Dickinson-Villanova Prediction & Pick

Villanova is playing great basketball right now, and Fairleigh Dickinson can not be trusted on defense. I will take the Wildcats to win this game by a large margin.

Final Fairleigh Dickinson-Villanova Prediction & Pick: Villanova -28.5 (-118)