2 Falcons backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season

The 2022 season will be the start of a new era in Atlanta. For the first time since 2007, the Atlanta Falcons will be without quarterback Matt Ryan after he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, sparking a big change for the roster.

With a mix of veterans and rookies, the Falcons should be an interesting team to keep an eye on during this upcoming 2022 season. Following some of the moves the team made in the offseason, the windows are still open for possible changes to the depth chart.

Some positions have backups who are showing they are more than capable of earning the first-stringer role. As the team plays its final preseason games, those Falcons players might need to shine to get a spot in the starting 11.

Here are two Falcons backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season.

Atlanta Falcons backups who can steal a first-string job in 2022

2. C Drew Dalman

One of the main questions raised from Atlanta’s depth chart is the starting center position. Even during preseason play, the team lists both Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman as a starters, with a “-OR-” between their names.

Hennessy is the incumbent center, starting in all 17 games last season, while Dalman played in all games off the bench.

What is interesting about this battle is that both players are recent draft picks by the Falcons. Hennessy was selected in the third round in 2020 and Dalman in the fourth round of last year’s draft. The team selecting centers in back-to-back years might show that they are still not fully set on Hennessy’s future as a starter in Atlanta.

One thing that could help Dalman win the job is that he can also play guard. He started twice in college at the position, and in 2020, Stanford’s offensive line did not allow a single sack.

Since the coaching staff has shown the team has not made a decision, it would not be a surprise to see someone new as the first-string center. Dalman needs some solid preseason action, and he should be in a good spot to earn the role. As for Hennessy, he will need to show that he is the center for the future, not just a one-year player.

1. QB Desmond Ridder

Perhaps the biggest competition in Atlanta is under center. The team signed veteran and former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota to a two-year, $18.75 million deal. The Falcons also ended up drafting a quarterback in Desmond Ridder from Cincinnati in the third round.

Although Mariota has more NFL experience, his recent years might create some questions in head coach Arthur Smith’s head. In the past two seasons, the veteran totaled just 30 pass attempts, including only two in 2021. He played a total of 11 games with the Las Vegas Raiders, but always coming off the bench. The Raiders mostly used him as a gadget quarterback as he mainly ran or handed off the ball.

On the other hand, Ridder led the Bearcats to back-to-back conference titles. With him as captain, Cincinnati became the first Group of Five school to make to the College Football Playoff. As a senior, Ridder finished eighth in the Heisman voting after racking up 30 passing touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He also had 3,334 passing yards, 355 yards on the ground and six scores.

So far, Mariota is the starter for the Falcons. Still, Ridder has been impressing in preseason play and might be creating some thoughts with the coaching staff. His performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the preseason included a late game-winning drive.

Based on Ridder’s performance, he might become the team’s main playmaker sooner than expected.