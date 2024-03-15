The Atlanta Falcons' NFL new year has started off with a bang, with the team making some exciting moves in free agency. Many of these moves, including signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal, may provide insight into the team's draft strategy this year. With things perhaps a bit clearer now, we take a stab at what the Falcons' first three rounds could look like with our 2024 mock draft.
Falcons – First Round – Pick No. 8
Dallas Turner, LB, Alabama – Before Cousins set off free agency, many wondered if the Falcons would be looking to get a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. It would have certainly made a lot of sense, as that has been the weakest point on the team for the past couple of seasons. Would they have traded up to get one of the coveted quarterbacks or hoped to still snatch one away at No. 8?
It's doubtful the Falcons will look at a quarterback at all in this year's draft now, unless it's in a much later round to use as another backup for Cousins, as other needs can now be addressed. Plus, with the additions of Darnell Mooney as a free agent pickup and Rondale Moore through trade, most of the wide receiver room is fixed. The Falcons are therefore flexible to pick the best player available, which could potentially be Alabama's Dallas Turner.
Turner was an elite high school player and former five-star recruit. By the time he finished his time in Tuscaloosa, Turner's achievements included Freshman All-American honors and an All-SEC Freshman Team selection. He may not be quite the equivalent of last year's Will Anderson, but he should be yet another impressive defensive player to come out of Alabama under Nick Saban.
Second Round – Pick No. 43
T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas – The Falcons will look to shore up their defense once again — don't be surprised if that's something the defensive-minded new head coach Raheem Morris focuses on, with the team fixing most of their offensive issues in free agency.
If the Falcons want to get more help up front, not to mention providing more support for Grady Jarrett, then adding the 6-foot-4, 346-pound defensive tackle in the middle of the line could be of great help.
Sweat's 2024 NFL Draft scouting report lists him as a potential game-changing nose tackle, with elite size and athleticism. He finished his final season with the Longhorns with 42 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, and four passes defended.
Third Round – Pick No. 74
Payton Wilson, LB, NC State – There's a chance that Payton Wilson could be one of the absolute steals of the entire 2024 NFL Draft. If he can somehow last late into the third round, then the Falcons shouldn't hesitate to snatch him up.
In his last season for the Wolfpack, he had 138 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three interceptions, a pick-six, six pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. He was an absolute machine. What will most likely keep teams wary of Wilson is his injury history, having suffered multiple ACL injuries, per Pro Football Network.
Third Round – Pick No. 79
Javon Bullard, S, Georgia – The Falcons could look to keep it close to home with this Georgia Bulldog safety in one of their two third-round picks. Bullard is said to have good field awareness that most teams are looking for but can struggle with things like route recognition and missed tackles.
The former Bulldog did have a good combine, though. His production score (76) was the best among all safeties who competed, while his total score (77) ranked second for the position, NFL Next Gen Stats. He ran a 4.47 40-yard dash.