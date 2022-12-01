Published December 1, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Atlanta Falcons are still hanging around in the NFC South this season, despite sporting a 5-7 record. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having just a 5-6 record ahead of them, the Falcons still have playoff hopes, but they will need to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 if they want to keep those hopes alive. With the game right around the corner, we will unveil our Falcons Week 13 predictions for their contest against the Steelers.

The Falcons have been a confusing team this season, as they have managed to remain competitive despite being widely expected to be rebuilding this season. Then again, if it weren’t for the atrocious state of the NFC South, the Falcons would have literally no shot at making the playoffs.

It doesn’t matter how you get into the playoffs, it just matters that you do, and that’s all the Falcons are concerned with right now. They should be favored to beat the Steelers this upcoming weekend, but nothing is guaranteed in the NFL this season. With that in mind, let’s jump into the predictions and see what could be expected of Atlanta in this game.

3. Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson will pick up two total touchdowns

Cordarrelle Patterson hasn’t been used in his jack-of-all-trades role on offense this season like he was last season, but he has found a home in the Falcons running back room after struggling to make an impact throughout his career as a receiver. Even with Tyler Allgeier and Marcus Mariota taking carries away from him, Patterson has remained effective.

The Steelers have a tough defense, but Patterson will finish the day recording two of Atlanta’s touchdowns on the day. Patterson will open the scoring for the Falcons after the Steelers take a 3-0 lead by returning the kickoff 98 yards for his second kickoff return touchdown in the past three weeks. Pittsburgh’s special teams were torched by Dallis Flowers and Isaiah Rodgers in Week 12, and Patterson will expose that issue once again in this game.

Patterson will also find his way into the end zone as part of an effective ground effort. Patterson will rack up 78 yards on 15 carries throughout the day, while also nabbing a one-yard touchdown on a goal-line carry after Allgeier can’t get in. Patterson has been a weapon when healthy this season, and that will continue in Week 13 against the Steelers.

2. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell will record a pick six on Kenny Pickett

While Kenny Pickett has been solid as the Steelers quarterback since taking over for Mitch Trubisky, he has had his struggles with turnovers. Pickett has thrown eight interceptions and lost a fumble in his eight games of action this season, although he’s been turnover free in his last three games.

That will change against the Falcons. Atlanta boasts one of the best young cornerbacks in the game in A.J. Terrell, and he will likely spend time on both Diontae Johnson and George Pickens throughout the game. Terrell will make the biggest play of the game while guarding Pickens, though, proving why he’s one of the best corners in the game.

Terrell will bait Pickett into targeting Pickens on a pass midway through the third quarter and take it to the house, turning a 13-7 deficit into a 14-7 lead in the process. Terrell hasn’t been perfect this season, but he will record his first interception of the season at the best possible time for Atlanta, and help them run away with this game.

1. The Falcons will cruise to a 28-13 victory over the Steelers

This won’t be an easy win for the Falcons, as their offense will be stuck in the mud for long stretches of the game thanks to a stingy Steelers defense. Things won’t look great going into the half when they have only picked up 71 total yards offense and are trailing 13-7. But Terrell’s pick-six ends up being the turning point that helps the Falcons win this game.

That will be on the only turnover Pickett commits, but he struggles to complete passes afterwards, which shuts down the Steelers offense entirely. Mariota will find Drake London down the left sideline on a jump ball for a 28-yard score late in the third, before Patterson puts things to rest with his goal-line plunge in the fourth quarter.

It won’t be the prettiest win ever, but pretty wins don’t really exist with this Falcons team. The most important thing is that this win will ensure they are staying within striking distance of the Buccaneers in the NFC South, keeping their playoff hopes very much alive for the time being.