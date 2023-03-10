The NFL has made its award of Compensatory Draft picks and the San Francisco 49ers are the big winners with seven additional selections in the upcoming April 27-29 Draft.

The NFL has announced its compensatory draft pick list pic.twitter.com/oJkmCD1iPE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2023

Compensatory picks are regularly awarded to teams that lose more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires.

Five special selections have been awarded to teams that have had a minority employee hired as a head coach or key executive by another team. Those special picks all come at the end of the third round.

The 49ers have three compensatory picks at the end of the third round, including the 99th, 101st and 102nd overall picks. They also have one pick at the end of the fifth round, one at the end of the sixth and two at the end of the seventh round.

The Los Angeles Rams have also had a significant compensatory pick haul. The Rams will receive three picks at the end of the fifth round and one more selection at the conclusion of the seventh round.

In addition to the 49ers, the other teams that will receive picks at the end of the third round include the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Commanders.

The New England Patriots are the only team that will receive a compensatory pick at the end of the fourth round.

The additional draft capital can help a team in multiple ways. In addition to adding key players through the draft, those compensatory picks can be traded for other draft picks or players.

The placement of picks is determined by a formula based on the player’s average annual salary, playing time, and honors the player acquires with his new team.