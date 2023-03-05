Former Georgia Football star and NFL Draft prospect Stetson Bennett continues to amaze at the NFL Combine. Aside from impressing the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with his incredible arm talent, he also made waves with his remarkable speed.

In the 20-yard shuttle in the combine, not only did he top the list among all QBs. He was also faster than all but four wide receivers who did the drill. His 4.20 seconds was only behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Andrei Iosivas, Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Ronnie Bell.

The short shuttle is used to test the lateral quickness of a player, and it’s certainly an important trait to have for a quarterback. While Bennett is considered only the ninth-best quarterback in the draft (per USA Today), he’s certainly showing why he could be a great choice for any team looking for an NFL-ready signal-caller

Stetson Bennett ran a faster short shuttle than all but 4 of the WRs today 4.20 seconds pic.twitter.com/fhNhZ743B9 — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 5, 2023

Stetson Bennett has always been known for his speed even during his days with Georgia football, so it’s definitely not a surprise why he’s able to make a big noise at the NFL Combine. With that said, it shouldn’t be shocking to see his stock rise as well.

Bennett has been a great leader and clutch performer for Georgia football, and those are the main traits that have put him on the radar of scouts and various teams. He also has back-to-back national titles to show for that.

It remains to be seen where Bennett will end up come the 2023 NFL Draft, but sure enough, plenty of eyes will be on the champion quarterback.