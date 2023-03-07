The Baltimore Ravens have used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, and despite rumors that the Atlanta Falcons would heavily pursue him, they will not be doing that, according to Diana Russini of ESPN.

The non-exclusive franchise tag pays Lamar Jackson $32.42 million for the 2023 season, but allows other teams to negotiate with Jackson. Those teams could give an offer sheet, and if Jackson signs, the Ravens would have the chance to either match and keep Jackson, or let him walk and receive two first-round picks in return.

When it first came out that Ravens GM Eric DeCosta would consider using the non-exclusive tag on Jackson, it was reported after the NFL Combine that more than any other team, the Falcons would be more likely to swoop in and make an offer that the Ravens would feel uncomfortable matching.

That apparently is not the case. So we can cross the Falcons off of the list of potential teams to give Jackson an offer sheet. Beyond that, it is all speculation. Would the New York Jets make an attempt if Aaron Rodgers decides that he does not want to play for them?

It is possible that Eric DeCosta does not believe that there will be many offers, as the team attempting to sign Jackson would have to give up two first-round picks.

If the Jets do land Aaron Rodgers, it is tough to see where another possible offer sheet comes from. Although, with Jackson’s talent, surprise teams could be tempted to make an offer.